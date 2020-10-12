Politics
Ugwuanyi Recommits To Good Governance
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday attended the monthly Local Government meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in some council areas unannounced to identify, appreciate and inspire party members and teeming supporters, amid excitement.
Addressing the party members at the meeting, which was the first since the outbreak of the COVID-19, Ugwuanyi appreciated God for His protection, mercy and kindness throughout the peak of the pandemic, stressing that “we have come here to thank God for our life and health”.
The governor, who maintained that the PDP in Enugu State under his watch is very strong, told the party faithfuls that “we are not taking your support for our party for granted”.
He urged PDP members in the state to continue to keep faith with the party’s ideals, reiterating his administra-tion’s commitment to sustain the tempo of peace, security and good governance.
While expressing delight at the enthusiasm and happiness on the faces of the PDP faithfuls at the various local government party offices he visited for the meeting, the governor thanked God for the existing peace and unity in the PDP family in the state, disclosing that his administration is devising a means to appreciate and recognize those who have not been recognized.
Receiving the governor, the party members reassured him of their total support and loyalty, commending his uncommon leadership qualities that have entrenched peace, security, good governance and participatory democracy in Enugu State.
Some of the local government party offices he visited included Enugu South, Enugu North and Enugu East LGAs.
Edo Assembly Speaker, Okiye, Impeached
The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Francis Okiye has been impeached and member representing Esan West, Hon Marcus Onobun elected as new speaker.
The impeachment of the speaker followed a motion moved by the leader of the House, Hon Henry Okhuarobo and seconded by the member representing Akoko-Edo one in the assembly, Prince Yekini Idaiye.
Thereafter, the member representing Igueben state constituency, Hon Ephraim Aluebhosele moved to nominate the new speaker and it was seconded by the member representing Akoko-Edo two state constituency, Hon Emmanuel Agbaje.
The Deputy Speaker, Hon Roland Asoro, who presided over the plenary after the impeachment put the motion to a voice vote where it enjoyed the support of all the members at plenary.
The new Speaker, Hon Marcus Onobun upon his election, thanked the members for his election as new speaker of the house.
He, thereafter, dissolved all the house standing committees and relieved all the appointees of the house of their appointments.
Onobun also constituted a three man committee to look into financial records of the house under the leadership of the former speaker and also placed the former speaker under three months suspension to allow for a peaceful transition.
No Party Can Claim S'South States Again – Orbih
Anambra Speaker Makes Case For Girl Child
