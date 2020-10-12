Connect with us

Sanwo-Olu To Render Account Of 500 Days In Office

21 hours ago

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is set to render account of his stewardship, as his administration attained 500 days in office on October 10.
The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said that Sanwo-Olu would, at a news conference on October 20, review the “Greater Lagos” journey and tender his report card to Lagosians.
He said that Sanwo-Olu would speak on the achievements of his administration, guided by the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda – the six-pillar development strategy propelling the “Greater Lagos” journey.
According to a statement by the commissioner, the governor will review the journey and offer Lagosians a peep into the future of the administration.
“The past 500 days have been eventful and challenging – no thanks to COVID-19 and its lethal effects.
“Sanwo-Olu rallied Lagosians to battle the pandemic, even as he continued to deliver on his electoral promises.
“Despite COVID-19 and its attendant challenges, the Sanwo-Olu administration has continued to deliver on its electoral promises, focusing on human and infrastructural development.
“The state’s economy remains strong. There have been wonderful moves in education, health, transportation, poverty alleviation and employment as well as in other sectors.
“Sanwo-Olu will speak on these and many more,” Omotoso said.
Edo Assembly Speaker, Okiye, Impeached

8 hours ago

October 12, 2020

The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Francis Okiye has been impeached and member representing Esan West, Hon Marcus Onobun elected as new speaker.

The impeachment of the speaker followed a motion moved by the leader of the House, Hon Henry Okhuarobo and seconded by the member representing Akoko-Edo one in the assembly, Prince Yekini Idaiye.
Thereafter, the member representing Igueben state constituency, Hon Ephraim Aluebhosele moved to nominate the new speaker and it was seconded by the member representing Akoko-Edo two state constituency, Hon Emmanuel Agbaje.
The Deputy Speaker, Hon Roland Asoro, who presided over the plenary after the impeachment put the motion to a voice vote where it enjoyed the support of all the members at plenary.
The new Speaker, Hon Marcus Onobun upon his election, thanked the members for his election as new speaker of the house.
He, thereafter, dissolved all the house standing committees and relieved all the appointees of the house of their appointments.
Onobun also constituted a three man committee to look into financial records of the house under the leadership of the former speaker and also placed the former speaker under three months suspension to allow for a peaceful transition.

No Party Can Claim S’South States Again – Orbih

21 hours ago

October 12, 2020

The South-South Zonal Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, has said that no political party can claim any of the South-South states from the party again.
Orbih gave the assurance last Thursday in an interview with newsmen after he ended Projects Inspection tour with the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, in Port Harcourt.
The party chieftain, who commended the efforts of the South-South states’ governors for reclaiming Edo state back to PDP, said the party will not leave any stone unturned to ensure that all the six South-South states remain intact in the hands of PDP.
On developmental projects, Orbih commended Governor Wike for raising the shoulder of the party higher by embarking on people-oriented projects in Rivers State.
He called on governors in other geopolitical zones to emulate governors in South South zone in the area of developmental projects.
The South-South PDP chairman said the party in the zone was impressed with the activities of Governor Wike in the party, especially in South-South zone.
He said the bold steps of Governor Wike had placed the party in a better stead.
Orbih, however, warned against anti-party activities, saying unpleasant consequences await anyone fermenting crisis in the party.
Enoch Epelle
Anambra Speaker Makes Case For Girl Child

21 hours ago

October 12, 2020

The Speaker of the Anambra House of Assembly, Mr Uche Okafor, has advised parents to provide the girl-child the opportunity to harness and realise their full potential in life.
The speaker gave the advice in his goodwill message issued in Awka to commemorate the 2020 International Day of the Girl-Child yesterday.
He described the theme of the celebration: “My Voice, Our Equal Future” as apt and encouraged every girl-child in the state to remain confident and focused in the pursuit of their goals in life.
He admonished parents and government to create an enabling environment for the girl-child to occupy her rightful position in society.
Okafor urged parents to pay priority attention to the future of their girl-child because of her potential as a future mother.
He warned parents against exposing the girl-child to negative cultural practices and hawking during school hours.
According to him, such actions often affect the moral and academic disposition of the child.
He restated the commitment of the legislature to always make good laws meant to eliminate all forms of discrimination against the girl-child in the state.
Okafor lauded the efforts of the Wife of the Governor,  Dr Ebelechukwu Obiano, to improve the socio-economic status of the girl-child in Anambra through quality education and skills acquisition.
He urged mothers and other well-meaning indigenes to join hands with her to create a better future for the girl-child.
Okafor urged community leaders and other social agents to prescribe severe punishments for those who maltreat or endanger the happiness, security and safety of the girl-child.
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Mr  Godwin Ezeemo, appealed to government at all levels to take the welfare and security of the girl child seriously.
Ezeemo told newsmen that “the girl child all over the world is demanding a life free from gender-based violence, access to health, skills, recognition and investment as leaders of social change.
“We need to make laws to reassure our girl-child how much we truly care about giving her a voice in the political space and career,” he said.
He said that although some progress had been made in ensuring the girl-child grew and developed in good health, she still battled with early marriage, rape and other challenges.
Mr Christian Mbachi said that the right of a girl-child to inheritance and decision-making process on issues affecting her should be respected.
Mmesoma Chiadikaobi, 18, canvassed for policies that would allow the girl child the liberty to freely and regularly speak on issues that affect her wellbeing outside the international day celebrations.
“A girl-child should be able to discuss freely with her parents on which course or relationship she wishes to follow without undue parental or societal interference,” Chiadikaobi said.
The day focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and promote girls’ empowerment and fulfilment of their human rights.
