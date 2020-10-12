Education
Primary, Nursery Schools Have Not Resumed – RSG
The Rivers State Ministry of Education says primary and nursery schools in the state have not been directed to resume for academic session.
The ministry also said primary and nursery schools were exempted from the October 5 resumption as approved by the state executive council following expert medical advice.
A press statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Sir Chidi Adiele and obtained by our correspondent in Port Harcourt over the weekend said the clarification became expedient following online fake news making the rounds that the state ministry of education had approved the resumption of primary and nursery schools from Monday, October 12, 2020.
It described such information as fake, untrue and not correct and urged parents, guardians, care-givers and pupils to disregard the information.
“The attention of the Rivers State Ministry of Education has been drawn to fake news making the rounds that primary schools in the state will reopen on 12th October, 2020.”
“The Ministry states that the information is fake and should be discountenanced.
That schools in the state resumed on 5th of October as approved by the State Executive Council.
. That primary/nursery schools were exempted from reopening following expert medical advice.”
“That the Ministry shall make a formal announcement regarding the date when nursery and primary schools in the state will reopen. Under the Constitution, every State of the Federation is at liberty to run its schools.
We urge parents and guardians not to take the viral fake news serious, as it is peddled by mischievous people,” the release said.
Education
FG Stops Varsity Workers’ Salaries Not Enrolled On IPPIS
The Federal Government has ordered that salaries of any university worker, who is not enrolled on the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), be stopped with effect from November 2020.
Recall that Buhari, while addressing a joint session of the National Assembly had threatened to stop salaries of lecturers not enrolled on the IPPIS.
A new directive contained in a memo from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) with reference number OAGF/IPPIS/446/1/159 and dated October 8, 2020 has now enforced the threat.
It was signed by the Director, IPPIS, Nsikak Ben, for the AGF.
The memo was issued to all university Vice-Chancellors through the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigeria, Federal Universities.
“I am directed to inform you that any staff of your institution who has not enrolled on the IPPIS, either as a result of study leave (with pay), maternity leave or on medical ground, will no longer appear on the IPPIS payroll.
“This is with effect from November 2020, except such staff presents himself/herself for the biometric data capture at the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Abuja,” the memo read in part.
Such employees would have to appear with an introductory letter/IPPIS enrollment forms duly endorsed by the principal authorities of the institution and evidence of six months’ salary, according to bank statements.
Education
IPPIS: We’ll Protect University Autonomy With Our Blood – ASUU
The National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, has vowed that they will protect university autonomy with the last drop of their blood.
Ogunyemi made this clear in a press statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
The statement was titled “On President Buhari’s No IPPIS, No Salary” and Ogunyemi explained that the directive was meant for civil servants and not university lecturers.
The ASUU president revealed that on January 9, 2020, they reached an understanding with President Muhammadu Buhari, to develop the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS), which will be sensitive to the operations of the university system, accommodate perculiarities and respect autonomy.
Ogunyemi also claimed ASUU has spent millions of naira to develop the UTAS, which had been presented to the Federal Ministry of Education.
“We are aware of the antics of bureaucrats, especially in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, aimed at bringing universities under their control. ASUU will not fold its arms and watch the gains we made on the autonomy of Nigerian universities slip by.
“It took us several years of continuous struggle during the military to get here. So, let nobody hide under the name of President Muhammadu Buhari to attack the autonomy of public universities because Nigerian scholars are prepared to resist it to the last drop of their blood,” the statement read in part.
Education
Dickson’s Home School Holds Maiden Alumni Reunion Meet
The Alumni Association of Community Secondary School, (CSS), Sagbama, headquarters of Sagbama council area of Bayelsa state has held its maiden reunion meet.
Our source reports that Sagbama council area of the state is the local government area of origin of the former state Governor and PDP senatorial bye-election candidate, Seriake Dickson.
The Tide source which monitored the reunion meet confirmed that the event was held at the instance of the 1999 set of the school’s alumni association.
Our source further learnt that the reunion which was called at the instance of one Mr Gita Akponemideinbofa, an executive member of the Peoples Democratic party, (PDP), Ekeremor council area of the state may not be unconnected to the forthcoming senatorial bye-elections in the state.
Speaking with journalists shortly after the reunion meet, the convener, Akponemide-inbofa however refuted the insinuations, saying with no fewer than two decades and a year ago since their graduation from the school, the class have called for the reunion believing that it was an avenue for them to proffer solutions to some of the teething challenges of their alma mater.
He reiterated their resolve to be apolitical in their dealings as a union, noting that the meet has afforded them the privilege of having firsthand knowledge of not only the alma mater’s problems, but that of its members also.
He promised that going forward, periodic reunion meets would be held for further cross-fertilization of ideas towards making the alma mater better.
Also speaking at seperate sessions,the duo of the wives of former chairmen of Sagbama council area,Mrs Cynthia Ogola and Mrs Joy Magbisa harped on the importance of the reunion.
The two former council first ladies called on all those who were absent at the maiden event to reconnect with the alumni, just as they said it gave them the opportunity to feel the pulse of their classmates and longtime friends.
Other alumni members who spoke with our sources hinted that they were glad the maiden reunion meet was successful.
Speaking with The Tide, Mrs Ogosi Ekememopigha, Mienye Ibamughen, Sunday Aaron, Charles Edure Embelemi and Enibraye Omietimi all expressed hope that through regular reunions such as the one just held, the alumni would work out modalities towards making their alma mater better, saying one of the decisions reached at the maiden meet was for the procurement and fixing of modern writing boards in all the classrooms of schools.
Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.
