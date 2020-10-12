Connect with us

PH City League: Rivers SWAN Chairman Charges Participants On Rules

Published

21 hours ago

on

In preparation for the commencement of Port Harcourt City League (PHCL) 2020, the organisers of the league have organised a one-day workshop tagged: ‘Technical and Operational Laws’ for participating clubs.
The workshop was held at Nigeria Union of Journalists, Rivers State Council secretariat, Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, at the weekend.
Speaking at the workshop, the Chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Rivers State Chapter, Udede Jim-Opiki, who spoke as special guest, urged participants to obey the rules of the game for a hitch-free competition and be good ambassadors.
“I charge you to be good representatives by adhering to the rules of the game  for hitch-free competition. I know 16 teams will be participating in the League upon the lifting of the ban on contact sports by the Federal Govern-ment,” Jim-Opiki said.
Also speaking at the workshop, Secretary of the Main Organising Committee (MOC), Sanipe Tonte, advised participants to take advantage of the opportunity given to them and explore their potentials as grassroots clubs.
The key speaker at the workshop was a retired FIFA graded referee, Solomon Wokoma, who  taught the participants the laws of the game, saying that the laws are always modified annu-ally.
The workshop was well attended by representatives from various club sides.
Tonye Orabere
Ondo Poll: Be Humble, Magnanimous In Victory, Buhari Tells Akeredolu

Published

18 hours ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, congratulated the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on his re-election, and urged him to be humble and magnanimous in victory.
Buhari’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, titled, “President Buhari congratulates Rotimi Akeredolu on his re-election as Ondo governor.”
The President was quoted as advising Akeredolu to serve the people of the state better than he did in his first term.
He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for organising free, fair and credible election.
The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, on his re-election as governor of Ondo State for another four-year term.
“The President lauds the resounding victory of the governor at the election held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, noting that the votes garnered ‘show that one good turn surely deserves another.’
“He thanks the people of Ondo State for keeping faith with their governor, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that ‘the people know the person and party that truly serves them, and have spoken in clear voice and unmistakable terms.’
“President Buhari appreciates the electorate in Ondo State for comporting themselves decently and in order, and for exhibiting conduct that indicates that the country is making progress in its electoral behaviour.
“He also gives kudos to the Independent National Electoral Commission for organising credible, free and fair election, and to security agencies which ensured that orderliness was enthroned and maintained.
“The President urges Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to be humble and magnanimous in victory, and serve the people of Ondo State even better than how he did in the first term, noting: ‘when you serve with heart and might, the people respond in like manner, and we can easily get to where we are headed as a country.’”
In his post-election speech, the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, assured people of the state that he would ensure that his re-election brings growth to the state.
Akeredolu was quoted as saying this at his Owo country home residence after he was declared the winner of Saturday’s governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
He said, “We have noted the few dissenting voices of protest in this referendum. We heard them loud and clear. We intend to address genuine grievances. We shall continue to focus on the development of our God-given space, the Sunshine State.
“This administration will not be distracted in the discharge of our sacred mandate. The people will continue to be at the centre of all decisions.
“Our state has no business with poverty. Sincere, purposeful, and focused leadership should have little difficulty in harnessing the vast resources, both human and natural. We will put in everything to justify the trust reposed in us.”
INEC declared Akeredolu winner of the election after defeating his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, in 15 of the 18 local government areas where the election held.
The INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, who declared Akeredolu winner, said he had met all conditions required to be returned as governor-elect for the state.
Though Jegede won the first LG (Ifedore) result to be announced, Akeredolu maintained a comfortable lead after 16 of the 18 LGAs’ results were announced.
Jegede won in Akure South, Akure North, and Ifedore LGAs while the Deputy Governor and Zenith Labour Party candidate, Agboola Ajayi, won none.
The results announced by INEC show that Akerdolu defeated his major contenders, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Eyitayo Jegede, and Hon Agboola Ajayi of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) with about 99,000 votes in 15 local government areas in the state.
Akeredolu polled 292,914 votes as against Jegede who garnered 195,791 votes, according to INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, who declared the results and announced the winner.
With his victory, Akeredolu would be serving Ondo State for the second time, having been elected in 2016 for the first time.
It would be recalled that Akeredolu had secured 244, 842 votes in 2016, to defeat his closest rival, Eyitayo Jegede, who garnered 150, 380 votes.
Meanwhile, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Kolade Akinjo, has described vote-buying, allegedly characterised Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, as “a dent on the state’s political system’’.
Akinjo, member representing Ilaje/Ese-Odo Federal Constituency, told newsmen on Sunday in Ilaje that the governorship election was marred by series of irregularities.
He blamed the political class for mortgaging the future of the citizens through buying their conscience over with stipends which, he said, “is against democratic process’’.

Wikki Tourists Sign Former Enyimba’s Captain

Published

21 hours ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Wikki Tourists FC, has completed the signing of Andrew Abalogu ahead of the upcoming 2020/2021 NPFL Season.
Andrew Abalogu completed the move after ending his long spell with eight-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enyimba of Aba.
The former Enyimba’s  defender, who reunited with his former boss, Usman Abdallah signed one-year loan contract with Wikki Tourists and the deal was completed last Friday.
Meanwhile, Wikki Tourists have also confirmed the signing of Chinedu Udeagha from Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi.
Udeagha who can play multiple roles with a specialty in the midfield also joined the Kaura Boys for a one-year loan.
Both players said their target is to give the tourists a continental ticket at the end of the 2020/2021 season.
The 2020/2021 NPFL Season is expected to begin as soon as the ban on contact sports is lifted by Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.
Kano Pillars’ Signing Excites Ezekiel

Published

22 hours ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

Ezekiel Ojudigha Tamara says joining Kano Pillars is a dream come true and he is ready to help the club achieve their objectives in the coming season.
The 20-year-old dependable midfielder signed for the Sai Masu Gida on a two-year deal on Friday after ending his spell with rivals Lobi Stars of Makurdi.
In a chat with Tidesports source, Tamara who is currently in the ancient city of Kano with his teammates said the move is a dream come true, and fight for his place in the team.
 “I’m happy to sign for a big club like Pillars, they are one of the best clubs in Nigeria and it is a step forward for my career as well.”
“I’m ready for the challenge ahead, I know, it won’t be easy, but I have to continue working hard to justify this move”, he told Tidesports source.
 Kano Pillars will be challenging for the Domestic League Cup and CAF Confederations Cup next season, Tamara however said winning all the competitions remain a priority for the club.
“Winning these championships is a priority for us next season, we can’t prioritise one over the other, so we must go all out and fight for every competition we are competing for”, he said.
