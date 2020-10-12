Business
Miners, Geoscientists Lament Exclusion From Procurement Act
Mining engineers and geoscientists in Nigeria are lamenting their exclusion from the ongoing procurement process in the country.
Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the Council of Mining Engineers and Geoscientists, Professor Zaccheus Opafunso, gave this indication in Port Harcourt at a stakeholders meeting organised by the Port Harcourt Chapter of the Nigerian Mining and Geosciences Society.
Opafunso who said the Council had made contributions towards the on-going review of the Nigerian Mining and Mineral Act, said Mining engineers and geoscientists are distinct professionals and have the right to practice their profession in any part of the country.
He called on members to give their maximum supports to the Council, while also urging practitioners to take their profession seriously.
He said the Council had paid courtesy visits to 25 organisations in the country to project its activities and called on all miners and geoscientists to register with the Council with a view to benefitting from the career path already approved by the council for its members.
Also speaking at the meeting, Professor Songho Clifford Teme called on geoscientists working at the Rivers State University to register with the Council.
Teme said the council would not hesitate to sanction those who practice the profession without proper registration.
In his own remark, Professor Tamuno Kingdom Abam, described geoscientists as one of the most important segments of the society, adding that practicing geologists need the knowledge to excel in the profession.
On his part, the President, Port Harcourt Chapter of the Society, Mr. Ogbunie Prosper Jeremiah, said the meeting was to sensitise stakeholders on the importance of the council to the development of the profession.
Meanwhile, the Council has commended the authorities of the Rivers State University for the establishment of the Department of Geology in the institution.
Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the council, Professor Opafunso said this during a courtesy call on the Vice Chancellor of the university.
He said the department needs the support of the university authorities in the training of geologists.
Opafunso also called on the university authorities to prevail on all geoscientists and mining engineers in the institution to register with the council.
We Are Not In Deficit -Ex- PH Club Boss …Denies Changing Name
The immediate past President of the Port Harcourt Club, Chief Diamond Tobin-West, has said that the club is not in deficit as was alleged in some quarters.
He also declared that the club, under his watch, did not undertake a new registration or change its name at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), but only upgraded its status.
Chief Tobin-West gave this clarification during a media interaction at the weekend, while reacting to allegations of mismanagement of the club’s funds under his watch.
He said the allegations were targeted to ruin his reputation.
According to him, the management under his watch discovered that the Club’s Board of Trustees was not registered with the CAC for 57 years.
“From 1957 to 2018, the Club was not making returns to the CAC, and our Board of Trustees was not registered and we were owing the CAC.
“In the eyes of the law, under such situation, it means the club was not known and we in the management decided to do the right thing, because it initially registered as a business name.
“The Port Harcourt Club came into existence since 1928, and is a private member Club and since then, was run with only registration of business name.
“We paid about N700,000 to CAC through various organs, including the penalty they asked us to pay from 1968 to 2013, so as to upgrade our status.
“All these while, nobody cares to put things in order, and I know that I have done so many things since I took over as president in November 2017, and I wonder why some people would want to rubbish my reputation”, he said.
On why the Club’s membership and revenue have drastically reduced, Tobin-West explained that the era of militancy forced many oil company workers and other members of the Club to relocate to Lagos.
He said that membership of the Club reduced from 2,500 to about 800, pointing out that every transaction of the Club was documented, with due process followed.
He also denied the allegation of mismanagement and misappropriation of the sum of N153 million, describing the allegation as a blatant lie and urged those making the allegation to properly cross-check facts and figures before going public.
Corlins Walter
NIPOST Remains Most Secured Mail Delivery System – District Manager
The District Manager, Port Harcourt Postal Service, Mr Mba Olugu, has described the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) as the most secured and efficient mail delivery system in the country.
Olugu said this while delivering an address during the 2020 World Post Day celebration in Port Harcourt, last Friday.
He said the title of this year’s celebration, “More Than A Mail”, was apt due to the trend of positive mail handling system visible in the system.
The NIPOST boss noted that the postal service had remained strong despite many challenges facing the industry over the years.
He also disclosed that the industry had its own negative share of the global economic quagmire occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Olugu further listed globalisation, liberalisation, e-commerce and new technologies as other challenges facing the Post in recent times.
According to him, the postal service never folded its arms and watched the development rock its boat, but has positively adjusted, thus its continued lead in the industry.
He boasted that training and retraining of staff, as well as the introduction of new products for better service delivery had made the postal service sustain its lead position in the industry.
Olugu said the postal service was committed to its core mandate of prompt service delivery and commended the Post Master General/ Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria Postal Service, Dr Adebayo Adewusi, for his robust and open door policy which he said, was instrumental to the visible growth in the system.
The Tide reports that this year’s celebration was the 146th edition.
It would be recalled that the United Nations had set aside October 9 of every year as the World Post Day celebration.
FG Approves Construction Of $462m Deep Seaport In Bonny
The Federal Government has approved the construction of a deep seaport in Bonny, Rivers State, at the cost of $461,924,369.
This was contained in a statement made available to The Tide by the Federal Ministry of Transportation.
The statement said the approval of the deep seaport in Bonny, Rivers State was one of the outcomes of the 18th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held on Wednesday.
The ministry said that the FEC also approved the award of contracts for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway with new branch lines and trans-shipment facilities.
“The Federal Executive Council, has approved the award of contract for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt to Maiduguri Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway with new branch lines and trans-shipment facilities.
“It also approved the construction of a deep seaport in Bonny under PPP (Public Private Partnership) and construction of a railway industrial park in Port Harcourt.
“The railway line will be at the cost of $3,020,279,549. The industrial park, which is under PPP, at no cost to the Federal Government, will cost $241,154,389.31.
“The Bonny deep seaport will cost $461,924,369, at no cost to the Federal Government.
“The Port Harcourt to Maiduguri Narrow Gauge Railway will have new branch lines: from Port Harcourt to Bonny and from Port Harcourt to Owerri are new lines.
“There is another connecting the narrow gauge to standard gauge at Kafanchan. There is a branch line from Gombe or before Maiduguri to Damaturu and Gashua. That’s what has been approved”, the ministry said.
