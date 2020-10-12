FG Rolls Out Guidelines For Operations Of Downstream Gas Facilities

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari says the corporation will partner with the media to ensure Nigerians are properly informed on the new Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).

Kyari gave the assurance at the 3rd Valuechain Magazine Annual Lecture and awards in Abuja on Monday.

The lecture is titled: “The role of Media in the Nigerian Petroleum Industry Reform and Investment’’.

“We are open to partnerships with the media in terms of capacity building, especially as it relates to the PIB.

“I am of the opinion that every Nigerian deserves to know what this legislation means for the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry.

“It is, therefore, duty-bound on the media to continue to scrutinise the provisions of the bill to provide validation and even additional value, ” he said.

He expressed the hope that the bill would soon be passed by the national assembly to enable the necessary reforms in the industry when passed into law by the president.

“I am optimistic that through positive engagement and collaboration between the executive, the legislature and other stakeholders, the PIB will smoothly scale through the remaining legislative hurdles.

“Nigerians will begin to see that with such legislation in place, the future of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry is certain and assured,” he said

Kyari said that the PIB remained an important piece of legislation for the current government and by extension the industry.

He said that although the bill was still not in line after two decades, “it gladdens my heart that there is a renewed commitment on the part of everyone to get it passed.”

“On our part as NNPC, we shall sustain our unflinching support to the government and the media in efforts at educating the public on this legislation.’’

On the media, the GMD said that the role of the media “cannot be over emphasised’’, especially in a growing democracy.

He said that the media’s role had gone beyond information, educating the audience but had metamorphosed into developmental journalism.

“This is done when the media asked probing questions in the way people are governed and ultimately by joining forces with critical stakeholders and decision-makers in the society toward making life better for the common man,” he said.

Kyari commended the organisers of the event, the choice of the topic and for also picking interest in the operations of the corporation.

He challenged the media on scrutnising the operation of the corporation, adding that it would continue to do its best to be accountable and transparent.

“I have said it times without number that the NNPC is never afraid of any scrutiny. We will continue to play our strategic role as a key enabler of Nigeria’s economy.

“Our commitment toward entrenching Transparency, Accountability and best-in-class Performance Excellence (#TAPE) in all our operations is still unshakeable.

“Since coming on board, we have been very open in our dealings with all our partners and stakeholders.

“From the unprecedented publication of our Audited Financial Statement (ATS) and monthly financial and operational reports to crude term contracts and several other bids and contracting processes.

“We are not relenting until this great corporation attains global excellence,” he said.

Kyari commended the effort of the media, adding that it indeed served as a platform for clarification and enlightenment on issues and trends that affect NNPC and the broader oil and gas sector.