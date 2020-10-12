News
Ericsson, UNICEF Unveil School Internet Connectivity Plan For Nigeria, 34 Others
Ericsson and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have agreed to a global partnership that would provide internet connectivity mapping to educational institutions in Nigeria and 34 other countries.
The Country Manager of Ericsson, Mr Sean Cryan, disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja.
Ericsson is a Swedish multinational networking and communications company in Nigeria.
Cryan said that the goal of the project with the theme: “Mapping School Internet Connectivity’’ would help to bridge the digital divide by providing internet access for the next generation.
“We are planning to share the list of the first 10 countries in the fourth quarter of this year, while the remaining countries will be communicated in 2021,’’ he said.
He added that the project would start before the end of 2023, adding that the initial take-off would also depend on where their teams would be allowed to travel and operate safely.
According to him, digital transformation, undoubtedly, impacts various sectors and organisations by helping them leverage on beneficial opportunities that come with new technologies.
“Mapping the Internet connectivity landscape in schools and their surrounding communities will be of great importance, given its vital role.
“Connectivity mapping is a primary source for providing children with the necessary means and capabilities to exploit the opportunities provided by the advantages of digital learning,” he said.
He said that the partnership falls within the framework of the “Giga” initiative that was launched in 2019 by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in cooperation with UNICEF.
Cryan added that it had the primary goal of connecting all schools on the planet to the Internet.
The country manager also highlighted the benefits of mapping to governments and the private sector.
He said that it would help them design and deploy digital interventions to support uninterrupted learning for children and young people.
He stressed the notion that some Internet users employ the use of the facility from their homes while many others use it at school.
“The International Telecommunication Union (ITU) estimates that over 53 per cent of the world’s population used the Internet in 2019, up from under 17 per cent in 2005.
“Although we have broad statistics on Internet usage, the mapping will help us to understand how access by schools fits into that and where the gaps are.
“Ericsson’s vision calls for us to connect the unconnected because we believe that access to communication is a basic human need.
“We also believe that people in the rural parts of Africa will benefit greatly from mobile connectivity, which greatly increases access to information and services that support health, education and small businesses.’’
According to Cryan, digital connectivity is one of the ‘Global Breakthroughs’ which the Giga project was looking to address.
“The partnership between UNICEF and Ericsson will take the first vital step in mapping and understanding the connecting gap,” he said.
Cryan also speaking on the scope of the project said that Ericsson had committed resources for data engineering and data science capacity to accelerate the mapping.
He said that the company would specifically assist with the collection, validation, analysis, monitoring and visual representation of real-time school connectivity data.
“Ericsson is the first private sector partner to join this initiative and does so as a Global UNICEF Partner for School Connectivity Mapping.
“Collected data will enable governments and the private sector to design and deploy digital solutions that enable learning for children and young people”.
“Additionally, Ericsson will engage its extensive customer base in the Giga initiative to further advance this mission,” he said.
The country manager said that the total value of the partnership between Ericsson and UNICEF would be determined overtime, adding that they were yet to arrive at the amount of time and resources needed to support the project.
He also said that both organisations were still working together to assess the locations where the programme would likely have the greatest impact.
He said that this would afford them the opportunity of taking the advantage of the information, choice and opportunities that it would bring.
The country manager also added that Ericsson had been working on how to provide communication services and solutions to challenges facing ICT users since its inception.
He said that this had been across network segments so as to make the operations of telecom service providers more efficient and bolster their digital transformation.
According to the Ericsson Mobility Report, mobile broadband subscription penetration in the Sub-Saharan Africa region is approximately 30 per cent and is forecasted to reach around 50 per cent by the end of 2025.
Also, a Mobile Economy 2018 report by Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA) noted that the 49 per cent mobile subscription of Nigeria’s 196 million people is expected to reach 55 per cent by 2025.
Cryan also spoke on the strategic importance of Nigeria to the projects.
He said that with Nigeria currently holding one of the highest numbers of mobile subscriptions in Sub-Saharan Africa, superior network performance is imperative.
According to him, Ericsson is committed to partnering local service providers in meeting the growing demands of subscribers for an enriched broadband experience.
Cryan also said that the importance of establishing a high-quality mobile broadband service in Nigeria cannot be overestimated.
“It opens up opportunities for people to improve their productivity locally and fuels new businesses which feed into boosting the economic growth of the country.
“In collaboration with Ericsson, local service providers have rolled out an LTE network that has had a significant impact on the user experience in Nigeria.
“Download and upload speeds in the completed areas are exceptional and customer feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.
“Nigerians can now experience a truly world-class data service with faster web browsing and downloads,” he said.
Furthermore, the country manager said that for the company to deliver sustainable impact, it had begun to collaborate with various partners to facilitate societal impact and provide equal opportunities.
News
PIB: NNPC’ll Partner Media For Information Sharing –Kyari
The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari says the corporation will partner with the media to ensure Nigerians are properly informed on the new Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).
Kyari gave the assurance at the 3rd Valuechain Magazine Annual Lecture and awards in Abuja on Monday.
The lecture is titled: “The role of Media in the Nigerian Petroleum Industry Reform and Investment’’.
“We are open to partnerships with the media in terms of capacity building, especially as it relates to the PIB.
“I am of the opinion that every Nigerian deserves to know what this legislation means for the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry.
“It is, therefore, duty-bound on the media to continue to scrutinise the provisions of the bill to provide validation and even additional value, ” he said.
He expressed the hope that the bill would soon be passed by the national assembly to enable the necessary reforms in the industry when passed into law by the president.
“I am optimistic that through positive engagement and collaboration between the executive, the legislature and other stakeholders, the PIB will smoothly scale through the remaining legislative hurdles.
“Nigerians will begin to see that with such legislation in place, the future of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry is certain and assured,” he said
Kyari said that the PIB remained an important piece of legislation for the current government and by extension the industry.
He said that although the bill was still not in line after two decades, “it gladdens my heart that there is a renewed commitment on the part of everyone to get it passed.”
“On our part as NNPC, we shall sustain our unflinching support to the government and the media in efforts at educating the public on this legislation.’’
On the media, the GMD said that the role of the media “cannot be over emphasised’’, especially in a growing democracy.
He said that the media’s role had gone beyond information, educating the audience but had metamorphosed into developmental journalism.
“This is done when the media asked probing questions in the way people are governed and ultimately by joining forces with critical stakeholders and decision-makers in the society toward making life better for the common man,” he said.
Kyari commended the organisers of the event, the choice of the topic and for also picking interest in the operations of the corporation.
He challenged the media on scrutnising the operation of the corporation, adding that it would continue to do its best to be accountable and transparent.
“I have said it times without number that the NNPC is never afraid of any scrutiny. We will continue to play our strategic role as a key enabler of Nigeria’s economy.
“Our commitment toward entrenching Transparency, Accountability and best-in-class Performance Excellence (#TAPE) in all our operations is still unshakeable.
“Since coming on board, we have been very open in our dealings with all our partners and stakeholders.
“From the unprecedented publication of our Audited Financial Statement (ATS) and monthly financial and operational reports to crude term contracts and several other bids and contracting processes.
“We are not relenting until this great corporation attains global excellence,” he said.
Kyari commended the effort of the media, adding that it indeed served as a platform for clarification and enlightenment on issues and trends that affect NNPC and the broader oil and gas sector.
News
We’ll Push, Push Until You Win, Buhari Assures Okonjo-Iweala
President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, in Abuja, assured Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, that the country will explore every opportunity and deploy its entire energy to ensure that she becomes the Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO).
Okonjo-Iweala is one of two candidates contesting for the top position of the multilateral institution.
President Buhari, who received the former Managing Director (Operations) of the World Bank at the Presidential Villa, said she deserved more support to get the top job because of her profile and diligence in serving the country, and the world.
“I assure you that we will do all that we can to ensure that you emerge as the Director-General of WTO, not only because you are a Nigerian, but because you are a hardworking Nigerian. You deserve this,’’ he added.
The President assured Okonjo-Iweala that he will make more phone calls, and send letters to some world leaders for more support.
“I did the same for Dr Akinwunmi Adesina for President of the African Development Bank. Both of you served the country under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). You are both highly qualified. We will continue to support you. I will immediately make those calls,’’ the President told Okonjo-Iweala.
In her remarks, Dr Okonjo-Iweala, a renowned development economist, thanked the President and his ministers, particularly the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, and Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment for supporting her staunchly.
“I feel very proud of Nigeria. I am getting so much support from you, Mr President, Chief of Staff, Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investments. The ministers have been working around the clock to ensure that I succeed,’’ she said.
The former Minister of Finance also appreciated ECOWAS leaders for their endorsement, mentioning in particular the outstanding contributions of President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic and immediate past Chairman of ECOWAS as well as President Alhassan Quattara of Cote d’Ivoire.
She asked the President to “make one final push within the week to beat the Koreans and bring this to Nigeria by sending a few letters and placing telephone calls to some world leaders, and also thank others for their support.’’
“Mr President, put a smile on my face,’’ she said, “I am very proud of the country.’’
News
Buhari, Okonjo-Iweala Meet In Aso Rock
As the jostle for the lone position of the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) enters its final stage, President Muhammadu Buhari and a top contender for the position and former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The reason for the meeting has not been made public as at press time but sources at the seat of power said it may not be unconnected with the WTO headship.
In event she wins, the former minister would become the first African to lead the global trade body in its 25-year history.
Okonjo-Iweala was led to the meeting with the President by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada; and the Minister of State, Industry Trade and Investment, Maryam Katagun.
Okonjo-Iweala, 66, has a 25-year career behind her as a development economist at the World Bank, eventually becoming its number two.
She is also on Twitter’s board of directors and is a special envoy for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 fight.
Trending
- Sports4 days ago
Ilechukwu Decries CAF’s Requirements Coaches
- Sports4 days ago
Ezeji Hails Quality Of NPFL’ …As Foreign Players Sign For Clubs
- Entertainment4 days ago
Ex-Beauty Queen, Nancy Wobo Set For Nigerian Queen Crown
- Politics4 days ago
- Politics4 days ago
Consolidating Nigeria’s Electoral Successes
- Business4 days ago
Senate President Advocates Creation Of More Jobs
- Sports4 days ago
Ogunbote Praises Rohr On Players’ Selection
- Business4 days ago
FG Earmarks N3.12trn For Debt Service In 2021