Diri Extols Alamieyeseigha’s Virtues

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has described the first civilian governor of the state, the late Diepreye Alamie- yeseigha, as a selfless leader that always ensured the interest of the Ijaw nation was placed above other considerations.

Speaking during the 5th annual memorial anniversary programme in honour of the former governor in his hometown, Amasoma, Diri said Alamieyeseigha will always be remembered for his worthy legacies, which include laying the foundation for the development of the state.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah, lauded Alamieyeseigha for establishing the Niger Delta University, saying his passion for education has empowered many Bayelsans and Niger Deltans.

Diri also praised his non-violent approach to politics and called on Bayelsans and the Ijaw nation to sustain his legacy by promoting love and unity at all times.

He said, Alamieyeseigha is a hero that will always live in the heart of Bayelsans due to his laudable legacies, and assured that the state government will take over organisation of his memorial programme from next year.

Diri said, “Let me on behalf of the government and people of Bayelsa State today commemorate the fifth anniversary of the death of our hero, of a man who lived for his people and not only for his family, of a man who left legacies and started laying the foundation blocks of a modern Bayelsa State. His memories will continue to linger in Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation.”

“Let me use this opportunity of the commemoration of the death of our hero to caution all of us in the field of politics that politics is not to kill and to destroy. Politics is to build and to engage people. That was what Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha stood for. If we respect him, then we have to follow his footsteps.”