Politics

Bayelsa Dep Gov Tasks LG Councillors On Service

21 hours ago

21 hours ago

on

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has urged local government councillors to shun acts that will destroy their political career, pride and honour in society.
The Deputy Governor, made the call at the weekend during a meeting with all the councillors from the eight local government areas of the state in Yenagoa.
He condemned their recent protest against government over car allowances and other welfare issues.
Ewhrudjakpo pointed out that, as legislators at the third tier of government, much is expected from them in terms of how they go about handling their grievances and core mandate of law-making, oversight and representation.
Describing the councillors as the image of their respective wards, the Deputy Governor urged them to refrain from any behavior that would portray the government, which they are part of, in bad light.
He said although the remuneration and welfare of councillors falls under the purview of local governments, the present administration is making efforts to address some of the issues agitating their minds.
According to the him, the Senator Douye Diri led government would never pay lip service to workers welfare, assuring that his office was working closely with council chairmen to tackle their legitimate demands within the limits of available resources.
Senator Ewhrudjakpo specifically promised that government would work out modalities for their training, cars and ward projects, explaining that their sitting allowances for last month were delayed for purposes of accountability and transparency.
In similar vein, the state’s second citizen, also resolved the lingering disagreement between the Councillors’ Forum and its Leaders counterpart with a directive to councils that are yet to nominate their two representatives to the Councillors’ Forum to do so without any further delay.
“As legislators, demonstra-tion is not part of your core business of law-making, oversight and representation. The parameter to judge your performance is how many bye-laws you sponsored and the number of motions you moved to better the lot of the people you represent”, he said.
“Your performance is not on the basis that you were able to impeach a chairman, or force people to buy you a car or give you money for running cost. There are ethics and procedures. Councillors are legislators and not trade unionists”, he added.

 

 

Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.

Politics

Edo Assembly Speaker, Okiye, Impeached

8 hours ago

October 12, 2020

on

October 12, 2020

By

The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Hon Francis Okiye has been impeached and member representing Esan West, Hon Marcus Onobun elected as new speaker.

The impeachment of the speaker followed a motion moved by the leader of the House, Hon Henry Okhuarobo and seconded by the member representing Akoko-Edo one in the assembly, Prince Yekini Idaiye.
Thereafter, the member representing Igueben state constituency, Hon Ephraim Aluebhosele moved to nominate the new speaker and it was seconded by the member representing Akoko-Edo two state constituency, Hon Emmanuel Agbaje.
The Deputy Speaker, Hon Roland Asoro, who presided over the plenary after the impeachment put the motion to a voice vote where it enjoyed the support of all the members at plenary.
The new Speaker, Hon Marcus Onobun upon his election, thanked the members for his election as new speaker of the house.
He, thereafter, dissolved all the house standing committees and relieved all the appointees of the house of their appointments.
Onobun also constituted a three man committee to look into financial records of the house under the leadership of the former speaker and also placed the former speaker under three months suspension to allow for a peaceful transition.

Politics

No Party Can Claim S’South States Again – Orbih

21 hours ago

21 hours ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

The South-South Zonal Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, has said that no political party can claim any of the South-South states from the party again.
Orbih gave the assurance last Thursday in an interview with newsmen after he ended Projects Inspection tour with the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, in Port Harcourt.
The party chieftain, who commended the efforts of the South-South states’ governors for reclaiming Edo state back to PDP, said the party will not leave any stone unturned to ensure that all the six South-South states remain intact in the hands of PDP.
On developmental projects, Orbih commended Governor Wike for raising the shoulder of the party higher by embarking on people-oriented projects in Rivers State.
He called on governors in other geopolitical zones to emulate governors in South South zone in the area of developmental projects.
The South-South PDP chairman said the party in the zone was impressed with the activities of Governor Wike in the party, especially in South-South zone.
He said the bold steps of Governor Wike had placed the party in a better stead.
Orbih, however, warned against anti-party activities, saying unpleasant consequences await anyone fermenting crisis in the party.
Enoch Epelle
Politics

Anambra Speaker Makes Case For Girl Child

21 hours ago

21 hours ago

on

October 12, 2020

By

The Speaker of the Anambra House of Assembly, Mr Uche Okafor, has advised parents to provide the girl-child the opportunity to harness and realise their full potential in life.
The speaker gave the advice in his goodwill message issued in Awka to commemorate the 2020 International Day of the Girl-Child yesterday.
He described the theme of the celebration: “My Voice, Our Equal Future” as apt and encouraged every girl-child in the state to remain confident and focused in the pursuit of their goals in life.
He admonished parents and government to create an enabling environment for the girl-child to occupy her rightful position in society.
Okafor urged parents to pay priority attention to the future of their girl-child because of her potential as a future mother.
He warned parents against exposing the girl-child to negative cultural practices and hawking during school hours.
According to him, such actions often affect the moral and academic disposition of the child.
He restated the commitment of the legislature to always make good laws meant to eliminate all forms of discrimination against the girl-child in the state.
Okafor lauded the efforts of the Wife of the Governor,  Dr Ebelechukwu Obiano, to improve the socio-economic status of the girl-child in Anambra through quality education and skills acquisition.
He urged mothers and other well-meaning indigenes to join hands with her to create a better future for the girl-child.
Okafor urged community leaders and other social agents to prescribe severe punishments for those who maltreat or endanger the happiness, security and safety of the girl-child.
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, Mr  Godwin Ezeemo, appealed to government at all levels to take the welfare and security of the girl child seriously.
Ezeemo told newsmen that “the girl child all over the world is demanding a life free from gender-based violence, access to health, skills, recognition and investment as leaders of social change.
“We need to make laws to reassure our girl-child how much we truly care about giving her a voice in the political space and career,” he said.
He said that although some progress had been made in ensuring the girl-child grew and developed in good health, she still battled with early marriage, rape and other challenges.
Mr Christian Mbachi said that the right of a girl-child to inheritance and decision-making process on issues affecting her should be respected.
Mmesoma Chiadikaobi, 18, canvassed for policies that would allow the girl child the liberty to freely and regularly speak on issues that affect her wellbeing outside the international day celebrations.
“A girl-child should be able to discuss freely with her parents on which course or relationship she wishes to follow without undue parental or societal interference,” Chiadikaobi said.
The day focuses attention on the need to address the challenges girls face and promote girls’ empowerment and fulfilment of their human rights.
