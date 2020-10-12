Oil & Energy
‘Autogas Scheme To Create Two Million Jobs Annually’
Technical Adviser, Gas Business and Policy Implementation to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Justice Derefaka, says the autogas scheme of the Federal Government will create two million jobs annually.
Derefaka made the assertion at the weekend during a TEDx programme on power and energy.
Derefaka said the autogas scheme was initiated by the National Gas Expansion Programme in collaboration with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and other stakeholders with their technical and financing partners.
According to him, the objective was to introduce autogas as an alternative fuel for automobiles and other prime movers in Nigeria, especially with the deregulation of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).
He said; “The autogas scheme shall be self-financing and self-sustainable and converted vehicles can refill gas at any available gas refuelling station.
“Liquefied Petroleum Gas, Compressed Natural Gas and Liquefied Natural Gas autogas will retail at affordable cost and will be available and accessible.
“The scheme will generate over two million jobs per annum and reduce carbon emissions.”
Derefaka said that as an enabler, the Federal Government would secure gas supply for the scheme from Joint Ventures/Products Sharing Contracts with the NNPC for processing of wet gas at designated gas fields.
He said the Central Bank of Nigeria had created a N250 billion intervention fund to mitigate the funding constraints relating to financing conversion kit acquisition.
Derefaka said that 9,000 stations had been identified for co-location of autogas nationwide while 46 NNPC-owned stations would be co-located by the end of 2020.
He added that 50 conversion centres were currently upgrading for mass conversion and training.
Derefaka said that over 30, 000 vehicles were already running on dual fuels in Nigeria.
He said that autogas was cheaper, safer and cleaner than the PMS (petrol), adding that the scheme had the potential of improving Nigeria’s economic growth and development.
Ogoniland Still An Ecological Disaster – Stakeholders
Stakeholders and environmental experts who attended the 79th posthumous birth day of late Ogoni activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, in Port Harcourt, at the weekend, have lamented that Ogoniland is still an ecological disaster 25 years after the death of the activist.
Speaking at the event which was organised by the Ogoni Civil Society Stakeholders Forum (OSISOF) at the Atrium Event Centre in Port Harcourt, the guest speaker, Nnimoh Bassey, said it was regrettable that nothing substantial has been done to restore the battered environment of Ogoni despite the efforts of Saro Wiwa towards environmental justice in Nigeria.
The guest speaker, who was represented by an environmental activist, Comrade Celestine Akpobari, at the event said, the state of environmental pollution in Ogoni as a result of oil exploration had deteriorated beyond how it was before the UNEP investigation and recommendations.
He said, “before UNEP, the pollution level was five metres deep into the soil, but presently, it has worsened to 10 metres deep.”
The guest speaker, who described Ogoni as the metaphor of ecocide in Nigeria, called for environmental justice in Ogoni and by extension, the Niger Delta.
Also speaking, the special guest of honour, Engineer Olu Andah Wai-Ogosu, expressed deep concern about the increasing blight and destruction of the Ogoni environment which he said, is their “ultimate heritage.”
He called on the Federal Government to address the issues of environmental and economic justice raised by the late Ogoni hero on the Ogoni Bill of Rights (OBR) presented to the Federal Government on November 1990.
Wai-Ogosu, who is the former National President of the Nigeria Environmental Society (NES), urged the Ogonis to be united against the tendencies of external infiltrations so as to achieve the objectives of the Ogoni struggle which Saro Wiwa and other Ogoni leaders lived and died for.
In her remark, another environmental rights activist, Dr Patience Osarojiji, called on the Federal Government to compel the Shell Petroleum Company to own up their ecological damage in Ogoni as a result of decades of oil exploratory activities in the area.
She said Ogonis had lost their means of livelihood to oil pollution and should be rehabilitated save them from denigrating poverty.
Earlier, the Chairman of the event, Prof Barineme Fakae, had commended the organisers for organising the memorial lecture to honour the late Ogoni activist.
Fakae called on the Federal Government to address the issues of minority and environmental rights in Nigeria in the interest of justice and equity.
In his remark, the organiser of the event and chairman of the Ogoni Civil Society Stakeholders Forum, Comrade Christian Lekia, said the event which was organised under the theme: ‘The Ken Saro Wiwa Leadership Legacies; What Lesson in Today’s Democratic Nigeria’ was to celebrate the legacies of Saro Wiwa.
He urged the Federal Government to exonerate Saro Wiwa and his slain colleagues of accusations levelled against them before their “ judicial murder.”
Taneh Beemene
Nigeria’s 40bn Barrels Oil Reserve Target Achievable -DPR
Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Mr Sarki Auwalu, says Nigeria’s target of 40 billion barrels oil condensate reserve by 2025 is realistic and achievable.
Auwalu, who spoke last Saturday at the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Abuja Section 199 Independence Day Virtual Lecture, said this was possible with the policies and programmes being implemented by the Federal Government.
He said Nigeria was also planning to increase its gas reserve to 210TCF by 2025 and 220TCF by 2030.
Auwalu said Nigeria’s vast human and natural resources put it in a vantage position as Africa’s largest economy.
“Nigeria is positioned to optimally develop its oil and gas resources for the benefit of stakeholders who are the ordinary Nigerians.
”Reforms in the oil and gas sector are geared toward realising government’s aspirations.
” Government’s target to increase our oil condensates and gas reserves by 2025 is realistic and achievable with the programmes and policies being put in place,” he said.
The DPR chief said that Nigeria’s oil reserve had stagnated for over 17 years at 37 billion barrels.
He said this was because the country chose to give opportunities to more indigenous companies to participate in the oil and gas sector.
Auwalu said this led to the emergence of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group, which are wholly owned by Nigerians and could compete today with International Oil Companies (IOCs).
According to him, over $40 billion Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) has been attracted to the petroleum sector within the last 10 years, as Nigeria remains a destination of choice for investors.
He said that the sector could surpass its 10 per cent contribution to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product by driving in-country value addition and investments.
Auwalu listed the strategies being deployed by the government to include ongoing bid rounds for marginal oil fields, construction of gas pipelines across the country as well as refineries and petrochemical development.
Expert Wants Legal Backing For HYPREP
An expert in the oil and gas sector, Dr Terry Bagia, has decried the absence of legal backing in the establishment of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).
Dr Bagia, who spoke with The Tide in Port Harcourt at the weekend, said there was no act of parliament in the establishment of HYPREP, making the agency an illegal outfit that can be disbanded by another government.
He pointed out that it was a big misnomer that a project of international status like the clean up of the Ogoni environment and by extension, the entire Niger Delta, was handled by HYPREP which is not backed up by an act of parliament.
Comparatively, he said, “the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was created by an act of parliament, which makes the interventionist agency to be a product of the law, and thereby standing the test of time, but HYPREP is not a product of the law.
HYPREP should go through the process of legislation through the act of parliament to consolidate its existence as an institution, especially with the fact that its mandate is expected to cover beyond Ogoni.
In his assessment of the activities of HYPREP so far, the expert in Petroleum Law described HYPREP as a scam, saying the project was not only about remediation but to address critical issues which were part of UNEP recommendations.
He faulted the operations of HYPREP on the ground that there were issues of “technical failure, financial impropriety and conflicts of interest”
He pointed out that fundamental issues like the establishment of “centre of excellence, alternative livelihood, integrated soil management centre, provision of drinking water and facilities”, which are critical to the clean up process, according to the recommendations of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), were yet to be addressed.
Taneh Beemene
