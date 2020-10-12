News
A’ Ibom Police Kill Two Armed Robbery Suspects, Debunk Bank Robbery In Uyo
The Akwa Ibom State Police Command, has confirmed the killing of two armed robbery suspects at Ifuho Village in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area by operatives from the command.
The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Odiko MacDon, stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Uyo at the weekend.
MacDon stated that the command got a distress call around 12.30 pm last Thursday that the suspects allegedly attacked and attempted to rob their victims of their valuables.
He said that the command responded swiftly to the call, leading to the shooting to death of the suspects during a gun-battle with them.
He stated: “On October 8, at about 1230hrs, in response to a distress call, operatives of Ikot Ekpene Division, supervised by its DPO, SP Joshua Benjamin, proceeded to Ifuho Village in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, where some bandits were operating.
“On sighting the police van, the hoodlums opened fire on the operatives, leading to a gun duel.
“While some of the hoodlums escaped through a nearby bush with possible gun shot wounds, two others were hit by bullets.
PIB: NNPC’ll Partner Media For Information Sharing –Kyari
The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari says the corporation will partner with the media to ensure Nigerians are properly informed on the new Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB).
Kyari gave the assurance at the 3rd Valuechain Magazine Annual Lecture and awards in Abuja on Monday.
The lecture is titled: “The role of Media in the Nigerian Petroleum Industry Reform and Investment’’.
“We are open to partnerships with the media in terms of capacity building, especially as it relates to the PIB.
“I am of the opinion that every Nigerian deserves to know what this legislation means for the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry.
“It is, therefore, duty-bound on the media to continue to scrutinise the provisions of the bill to provide validation and even additional value, ” he said.
He expressed the hope that the bill would soon be passed by the national assembly to enable the necessary reforms in the industry when passed into law by the president.
“I am optimistic that through positive engagement and collaboration between the executive, the legislature and other stakeholders, the PIB will smoothly scale through the remaining legislative hurdles.
“Nigerians will begin to see that with such legislation in place, the future of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry is certain and assured,” he said
Kyari said that the PIB remained an important piece of legislation for the current government and by extension the industry.
He said that although the bill was still not in line after two decades, “it gladdens my heart that there is a renewed commitment on the part of everyone to get it passed.”
“On our part as NNPC, we shall sustain our unflinching support to the government and the media in efforts at educating the public on this legislation.’’
On the media, the GMD said that the role of the media “cannot be over emphasised’’, especially in a growing democracy.
He said that the media’s role had gone beyond information, educating the audience but had metamorphosed into developmental journalism.
“This is done when the media asked probing questions in the way people are governed and ultimately by joining forces with critical stakeholders and decision-makers in the society toward making life better for the common man,” he said.
Kyari commended the organisers of the event, the choice of the topic and for also picking interest in the operations of the corporation.
He challenged the media on scrutnising the operation of the corporation, adding that it would continue to do its best to be accountable and transparent.
“I have said it times without number that the NNPC is never afraid of any scrutiny. We will continue to play our strategic role as a key enabler of Nigeria’s economy.
“Our commitment toward entrenching Transparency, Accountability and best-in-class Performance Excellence (#TAPE) in all our operations is still unshakeable.
“Since coming on board, we have been very open in our dealings with all our partners and stakeholders.
“From the unprecedented publication of our Audited Financial Statement (ATS) and monthly financial and operational reports to crude term contracts and several other bids and contracting processes.
“We are not relenting until this great corporation attains global excellence,” he said.
Kyari commended the effort of the media, adding that it indeed served as a platform for clarification and enlightenment on issues and trends that affect NNPC and the broader oil and gas sector.
We’ll Push, Push Until You Win, Buhari Assures Okonjo-Iweala
President Muhammadu Buhari, Monday, in Abuja, assured Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, that the country will explore every opportunity and deploy its entire energy to ensure that she becomes the Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO).
Okonjo-Iweala is one of two candidates contesting for the top position of the multilateral institution.
President Buhari, who received the former Managing Director (Operations) of the World Bank at the Presidential Villa, said she deserved more support to get the top job because of her profile and diligence in serving the country, and the world.
“I assure you that we will do all that we can to ensure that you emerge as the Director-General of WTO, not only because you are a Nigerian, but because you are a hardworking Nigerian. You deserve this,’’ he added.
The President assured Okonjo-Iweala that he will make more phone calls, and send letters to some world leaders for more support.
“I did the same for Dr Akinwunmi Adesina for President of the African Development Bank. Both of you served the country under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). You are both highly qualified. We will continue to support you. I will immediately make those calls,’’ the President told Okonjo-Iweala.
In her remarks, Dr Okonjo-Iweala, a renowned development economist, thanked the President and his ministers, particularly the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, and Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment for supporting her staunchly.
“I feel very proud of Nigeria. I am getting so much support from you, Mr President, Chief of Staff, Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investments. The ministers have been working around the clock to ensure that I succeed,’’ she said.
The former Minister of Finance also appreciated ECOWAS leaders for their endorsement, mentioning in particular the outstanding contributions of President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic and immediate past Chairman of ECOWAS as well as President Alhassan Quattara of Cote d’Ivoire.
She asked the President to “make one final push within the week to beat the Koreans and bring this to Nigeria by sending a few letters and placing telephone calls to some world leaders, and also thank others for their support.’’
“Mr President, put a smile on my face,’’ she said, “I am very proud of the country.’’
Buhari, Okonjo-Iweala Meet In Aso Rock
As the jostle for the lone position of the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) enters its final stage, President Muhammadu Buhari and a top contender for the position and former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The reason for the meeting has not been made public as at press time but sources at the seat of power said it may not be unconnected with the WTO headship.
In event she wins, the former minister would become the first African to lead the global trade body in its 25-year history.
Okonjo-Iweala was led to the meeting with the President by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo; Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada; and the Minister of State, Industry Trade and Investment, Maryam Katagun.
Okonjo-Iweala, 66, has a 25-year career behind her as a development economist at the World Bank, eventually becoming its number two.
She is also on Twitter’s board of directors and is a special envoy for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 fight.
