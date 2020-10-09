Rivers Youths Berate Amaechi Over Attack On Ateke Tom

Members of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Rivers State chapter say they have petitioned heads of security agencies in the state against the Minister of Transportation and former governor of the state, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, over what they described as careless and unfounded utterances against the King of Okochiri Kingdom in Okrika LGA, King Ateke Michael Tom, and urged the minister to tender an unreserved apology to the monarch.

The state Chairman of the NYCN, Amb Chijoke Ihunwo, stated this during a media briefing by the group at its secretariat in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

He said that the youths in the state condemn, in strong terms, the statement made by the minister of transportation, claiming that “Rivers State had returned to the days of Ateke, when there was no peace in the state”, adding that such evil comments against a revered Rivers king was totally unacceptable to the youths in the state.

Ihunwo opined that King Ateke Tom had made selfless sacrifices in promoting peace and security in the state and had also championed the crusade for resource control, saying that the youths could not fold their hands and watch the image of their monarch dragged to the mud through careless utterances and gross display of disrespect to the traditional institution as exhibited by the former governor of the state.

According to him, such dishonourable and uncomplimentary tendency by the minister, if not checked, was capable of fanning the ambers of crisis in the state.

“Rivers youths expect Chibuike Amaechi, as a federal minister, to attract developmental projects to the state rather than engage in a barrage of insults and provocative utterances which have continued to paint the state in bad light.

“King Ateke Tom, on the other hand, has empowered, and is still empowering countless number of Rivers youths, and promoting peaceful coexistence in virtually all communities in Rivers State. Therefore, he must be treated with respect”, he stated.

The state NYCN helmsman appealed to the chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers to call on President Muhamandu Buhari to caution Chibuike Amaechi to desist forthwith from insulting and harassing respected traditional rulers in the state.