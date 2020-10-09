Ondo Poll: PDP Rejects Ogunbodede As Returning Officer …Says Jegede Set To Defeat Akeredolu

The Peoples Democratic Party Ondo State Governorship National Campaign Council has rejected the appointment of the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof Eyitope Ogungbenro Ogunbodede, as the Chief Returning Officer of Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election.

The Chairman of the council and the Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, said that Ogunbodede is the kinsman of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, Makinde said “it has come to our notice that the people of Ondo State will not be getting free and fair elections if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as presently composed, will be overseeing the elections.

“We are speaking in particular about the appointment of Prof Eyitope Ogungbenro Ogunbodede, the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, as the Chief Returning Officer of the Ondo State Governorship election.

“The PDP totally rejects Prof Eyitope Ogungbenro Ogunbodede acting as Chief Returning Officer.

“He is a known crony of Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, candidate of the All Progressives Congress and hails from Owo, the same hometown as the candidate.

“He cannot be a fair party in the proceedings by virtue of their association.

“We also want to state that Professor A. S. Bamire, the deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, who conducted the training of returning officers is not a neutral party for the purpose of this election.

“We, therefore, call on INEC to stay true to their name and replace Prof Eyitope Ogungbenro Ogunbodede with a disinterested party. The Chief Returning Officer should have no affiliations with any of the participating parties in the elections.

“We also take this opportunity to call on all lovers of democracy around the world to pay attention to what the APC led administration in the centre is trying to do in Ondo State.

“We call on the United Nations, the European Union, the United State and the United Kingdom and indeed all allies of democracy to call INEC to order.

“We call on all security agencies in Ondo State not to allow themselves to be used as a tool against the will of the people.

“We commend you for all you have done so far providing the needed support and security for our candidate and our people.

“We urge you to do more. Don’t forget that history and posterity have never been kind to anyone who allowed themselves to be used as a tool for injustice.

“We urge you to read the mood of the people and act accordingly. Politicians may come and go, but the people will always remain. Remember, the world is watching”, Makinde said.

He added, “We won’t accept this. We don’t want the people of Ondo State to be cheated”.

He called on the security agencies to read the mood of the people of the state and do what’s right on Saturday, adding that “The world is watching us”.

Meanwhile, the PDP National Campaign Council for Ondo Governorship election has revealed that with all critical indices, the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede SAN, will defeat his APC counterpart, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Saturday.

The Chairman of the PDP Campaign’s Publicity Sub-Committee, Kola Ologbondiyan, in an interview on AIT programme, Kakaki, yesterday morning, revealed that Governor Akeredolu’s poor governance as well as anti-people policies of denying the people of their rights to health, education and economic benefits, have irredeemably pitched him against voters.

This is coming on the heels of Governor Akeredolu’s open declaration that the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, is fit, capable and trusted hand to manage the affairs of the state as governor.

Akeredolu, in a recent interview on Arise TV agreed that Eyitayo Jegede is a competent hand to lead the state.

In endorsing Jegede, Akeredolu, described the PDP candidate as “worthy of the office”; a statement that conveys Akeredolu’s readiness to concede defeat after being voted out on Saturday.

However, appearing on Kakaki, Ologbondiyan stressed that the overwhelming demography of voters, have rejected Akeredolu’s self-serving administration for its wicked policies including the increase in school fees by over 100 percent and stopping of the “Mother and Child” health program, established by previous administration to bring succour to the poor, even in the face of prevailing harsh economic situation in the country.

This is in addition to the entrenching of a corrupt system through which resources meant for the ordinary citizens are allegedly being frittered by his cronies and relations, the latest being the failure of the administration to account for the Covid-19 intervention fund released to the state.

According to Ologbondiyan, “Governor Akeredolu went against the heart of the expectation and values of the Ondo people. Education, welfarism for the poor, particularly their health and economic empowerment are at the core expectation of the people but Governor Akeredolu’s administration went against all of them.”

Ologbondiyan recalled that the low fee education system as well as the mother and child program were part of the welfarist policies of the past administration in which Eyitayo Jegede served as the Attorney General.

He said the PDP candidate is set to restore all welfarist programs in addition to entrenching other people-oriented policies in an all-inclusive government, immediately he is elected into office as governor.

The PDP campaign stressed that the Eyitayo Jegede’s practical and people-driven manifesto had led the majority of Ondo people to reach a consensus to vote him in as their new governor.

The campaign therefore urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to succumb to pressure by the APC to interfere in the election but ensure a reinforcement of his stance of non-interference in elections, as witnessed in the Edo governorship election, which brought him applause across board.

He also urged INEC and security agencies to respect the wish of the people by ensuring the sanctity of the ballot box in addition to transmitting of results directly from the polling unit.