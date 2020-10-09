News
Ondo Poll: PDP Rejects Ogunbodede As Returning Officer …Says Jegede Set To Defeat Akeredolu
The Peoples Democratic Party Ondo State Governorship National Campaign Council has rejected the appointment of the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof Eyitope Ogungbenro Ogunbodede, as the Chief Returning Officer of Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election.
The Chairman of the council and the Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, said that Ogunbodede is the kinsman of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.
Addressing newsmen in Akure, Makinde said “it has come to our notice that the people of Ondo State will not be getting free and fair elections if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as presently composed, will be overseeing the elections.
“We are speaking in particular about the appointment of Prof Eyitope Ogungbenro Ogunbodede, the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, as the Chief Returning Officer of the Ondo State Governorship election.
“The PDP totally rejects Prof Eyitope Ogungbenro Ogunbodede acting as Chief Returning Officer.
“He is a known crony of Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, candidate of the All Progressives Congress and hails from Owo, the same hometown as the candidate.
“He cannot be a fair party in the proceedings by virtue of their association.
“We also want to state that Professor A. S. Bamire, the deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, who conducted the training of returning officers is not a neutral party for the purpose of this election.
“We, therefore, call on INEC to stay true to their name and replace Prof Eyitope Ogungbenro Ogunbodede with a disinterested party. The Chief Returning Officer should have no affiliations with any of the participating parties in the elections.
“We also take this opportunity to call on all lovers of democracy around the world to pay attention to what the APC led administration in the centre is trying to do in Ondo State.
“We call on the United Nations, the European Union, the United State and the United Kingdom and indeed all allies of democracy to call INEC to order.
“We call on all security agencies in Ondo State not to allow themselves to be used as a tool against the will of the people.
“We commend you for all you have done so far providing the needed support and security for our candidate and our people.
“We urge you to do more. Don’t forget that history and posterity have never been kind to anyone who allowed themselves to be used as a tool for injustice.
“We urge you to read the mood of the people and act accordingly. Politicians may come and go, but the people will always remain. Remember, the world is watching”, Makinde said.
He added, “We won’t accept this. We don’t want the people of Ondo State to be cheated”.
He called on the security agencies to read the mood of the people of the state and do what’s right on Saturday, adding that “The world is watching us”.
Meanwhile, the PDP National Campaign Council for Ondo Governorship election has revealed that with all critical indices, the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede SAN, will defeat his APC counterpart, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu on Saturday.
The Chairman of the PDP Campaign’s Publicity Sub-Committee, Kola Ologbondiyan, in an interview on AIT programme, Kakaki, yesterday morning, revealed that Governor Akeredolu’s poor governance as well as anti-people policies of denying the people of their rights to health, education and economic benefits, have irredeemably pitched him against voters.
This is coming on the heels of Governor Akeredolu’s open declaration that the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, is fit, capable and trusted hand to manage the affairs of the state as governor.
Akeredolu, in a recent interview on Arise TV agreed that Eyitayo Jegede is a competent hand to lead the state.
In endorsing Jegede, Akeredolu, described the PDP candidate as “worthy of the office”; a statement that conveys Akeredolu’s readiness to concede defeat after being voted out on Saturday.
However, appearing on Kakaki, Ologbondiyan stressed that the overwhelming demography of voters, have rejected Akeredolu’s self-serving administration for its wicked policies including the increase in school fees by over 100 percent and stopping of the “Mother and Child” health program, established by previous administration to bring succour to the poor, even in the face of prevailing harsh economic situation in the country.
This is in addition to the entrenching of a corrupt system through which resources meant for the ordinary citizens are allegedly being frittered by his cronies and relations, the latest being the failure of the administration to account for the Covid-19 intervention fund released to the state.
According to Ologbondiyan, “Governor Akeredolu went against the heart of the expectation and values of the Ondo people. Education, welfarism for the poor, particularly their health and economic empowerment are at the core expectation of the people but Governor Akeredolu’s administration went against all of them.”
Ologbondiyan recalled that the low fee education system as well as the mother and child program were part of the welfarist policies of the past administration in which Eyitayo Jegede served as the Attorney General.
He said the PDP candidate is set to restore all welfarist programs in addition to entrenching other people-oriented policies in an all-inclusive government, immediately he is elected into office as governor.
The PDP campaign stressed that the Eyitayo Jegede’s practical and people-driven manifesto had led the majority of Ondo people to reach a consensus to vote him in as their new governor.
The campaign therefore urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to succumb to pressure by the APC to interfere in the election but ensure a reinforcement of his stance of non-interference in elections, as witnessed in the Edo governorship election, which brought him applause across board.
He also urged INEC and security agencies to respect the wish of the people by ensuring the sanctity of the ballot box in addition to transmitting of results directly from the polling unit.
States Credit In Banking Sector Hit N18.9trn In Q2, NBS Reveals
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the Nigerian Selected Banking sector data as at Second Quarter (Q2 2020) revealed that total Geographical Distribution of Credit by State stood at N18.90trillion compared to N18.56trillion in Q1 2020 and N15.44trillion in Q2 2019.
This was contained in a selected banking sector report titled “Quarterly Geographical Distribution of Credit by State Q1 2015 to Q2 2020 (Volume 2)”.
The credit, according to the October 2020 report, represents 1.82 per cent increase in credit Quarter on Quarter and 22.38 per cent Year on Year.
Lagos State, said the report, recorded the highest credit by geographical distribution with N14.92trillion accounting for 78.94 per cent while Yobe State recorded the least with N13.8billion accounting for 0.07 per cent in Q2 2020.
NBS said total number of Individuals who registered for National Housing Fund in 2019 stood at 220,935 while total amount of money given out as Mortgage Loans stood at N77.61billion in 2019.
The report added that the breakdown of borrowers in the Banking Industry showed that the total number of borrowers increased by 47.35 per cent to 2.59million in 2019 from 1.76million recorded in 2018 while number of credit facilities increased by 55.54 per cent to 3.18million in 2019 from 2.04million recorded in 2018.
The document explained that remittance Inflows declined by -2.06 per cent in 2019 to $23.81billion from $24.31billion recorded in 2018 while total Remittance Outflows increased by 33.87 per cent to $90.6million from $67.68million recorded in 2018.
The total value of loans distributed under the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) stood at N4.07million in 2019 compared to N4.37million distributed in 2018. This represents decrease of -7.03 per cent Year On year.
Ondo 2020: IGP Orders Restriction Of Vehicular Movement
The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement from 11:59 pm on Friday, 9th October 2020 to 6 pm on Saturday, 10th October 2020 in Ondo State.
The order according to the IGP was part of efforts by the Force to ensure effective coordination of public order and safety during the gubernatorial election. scheduled for Saturday, October 10.
The press statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, noted “the vehicular restriction order, among other things, is aimed at preventing political actors and trouble-makers from freely engaging in unpatriotic acts – circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs, movement of political thugs from contiguous States to Ondo State and disruption of the electoral processes, etc – which are inimical to the dictates of the electoral laws.
“The IGP calls on residents of the Sunshine State to go out in their numbers on the day of the election and exercise their franchise. He assures that adequate security arrangement has been emplaced to secure the public space for the election.
“Adamu also enjoins the citizens to bear any inconveniences arising from the restriction order, noting that the order is part of necessary sacrifices we all have to endure to nurture and sustain democracy in the country.
“He, however, warns that anybody who engages in snatching of ballot boxes, vote-buying, vote-selling, hate speeches, and any other act capable of compromising the integrity of the electoral process will be brought to book.”
Rivers CP Names 5-Man Task Force To Enforce IGP’s Ban On FSARS, Other Tactical Units
The Commissioner of Police Rivers State Command, Joseph Mukan has constituted a five-man task team to enforce the clear directives of the Inspector General of Police to ensure due compliance.
The task team was constituted, after a meeting with all the heads of the tactical units in the command with a marching order by the CP to lecture their men or else face the full weight of the law.
This was disclosed this in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, in Port Harcourt, Wednesday.
Mukan said that members of the enforcement team were drawn from across the command, and headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations.
He listed the members to include, ACP Innocent Umerie — AC Ops (The Head)– 08033825393; CSP Chris Amanyi (CP Monitoring Unit)– 08035437061; SP Daramola Kazeem (O/C Surveillance CP Monitoring Unit)— 08033035204; SP Nnamdi Omoni – Police PRO – 08033396538; Police Control Room — 08032003514, 08098880134; ASP Bernard Okonkor (Human Rights/CRU)–08036678619; and Inspector Kwagha Nathaniel (SCID).
Mukan noted that the task force was charged with the responsibilities: “To immediately commence the enforcement of the IGP’s Directives on FSARS and other Tactical Units; to embark on Routine Checks and Visits to all the Formations and Departments belonging to SARS, STS, IRT and other Tactical Units and ensure that they are in full compliance; to arrest and bring to justice any erring officer; to liaise with Area Commanders and other Senior Officers, in the course of carrying out their duties; to make their contact lines open and available and be prepared to respond as quickly as possible, complaints arising from the unprofessional conduct of personnel of these units.
“To report and compile all cases of Disobedience or Default and forward same to the Commissioner of Police for appropriate action.
“Once again the CP wishes to assure the residents of the State that the Command under his watch will do all within its power to Police with integrity and human face, while appealing for cooperation and support to realize the total branding and reformation of the FSARS, STS, IRT and other Tactical Units.”
