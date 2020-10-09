New Manager Vows To Improve Port’s Revenue

The Federal Government has approved the construction of a deep seaport in Bonny, Rivers State, at the cost of $461,924,369.

This was contained in a statement made available to The Tide by the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

The statement said the approval of the deep seaport in Bonny, Rivers State was one of the outcomes of the 18th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held on Wednesday.

The ministry said that the FEC also approved the award of contracts for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway with new branch lines and trans-shipment facilities.

“The Federal Executive Council, has approved the award of contract for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt to Maiduguri Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway with new branch lines and trans-shipment facilities.

“It also approved the construction of a deep seaport in Bonny under PPP (Public Private Partnership) and construction of a railway industrial park in Port Harcourt.

“The railway line will be at the cost of $3,020,279,549. The industrial park, which is under PPP, at no cost to the Federal Government, will cost $241,154,389.31.

“The Bonny deep seaport will cost $461,924,369, at no cost to the Federal Government.

“The Port Harcourt to Maiduguri Narrow Gauge Railway will have new branch lines: from Port Harcourt to Bonny and from Port Harcourt to Owerri are new lines.

“There is another connecting the narrow gauge to standard gauge at Kafanchan. There is a branch line from Gombe or before Maiduguri to Damaturu and Gashua. That’s what has been approved”, the ministry said.