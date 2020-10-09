IPPIS: ASUP Threatens Industrial Action

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), yesterday, threatened that its own members would down tool anytime without notice due to challenges they are facing with the implementation of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The President of ASUP, Comrade Anderson Ezeobe, told journalists in Abuja, that the 15 days ultimatum issued by the union before lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic remained valid.

According to him, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the union has directed various chapters to hold congresses with a view to taking drastic decision on the way forward to issues.

He said the union’s organs had met to review the situation regarding the way and manner the implementation of IPPIS had surcharged members of the union and take a definite stand.

Comrade Ezeobe accused government of not being sincere despite assurances to them that the issue will be resolved.

He said, “We can’t be giving an ultimatum and be repeating an ultimatum; we decided to go back on our congress to take a referendum because we have to educate our congress.

“The trade union is an epitome of democracy, so we are taking the matter to our congress to say, this is what has happened and the same way, we will explain to our chairmen, and they’ll take the matter back to congress and then our congress will decide on the direction to take.

“We understand that the pandemic has altered a lot of dynamics and so with the feedback we get from our members, we can come back and say, we are shutting down or giving a particular date. So we are waiting for directives that will come from our congress.”

On the resumption of schools, Anderson warned that the union would hold government responsible if anything happens to her members and the polytechnic community.

He said there was nothing on ground regarding NCDC protocol for government to direct for school resumption.

He said, “On the issue of resumption of the schools, we have held a meeting with chief executives in federal polytechnics, and we made it clear to them that beyond filling of forms or questionnaire, we told them that not one polytechnic is ready for safe resumption.

“Is not about filling questionnaire, any institution that claims that it is ready, it is only interested in opening so that to generate funds from students’ fees, none is ready, and if you’re ready show us what you have on ground.

“So, the truth of the matter is that we are not ready, and we’ve told our members to engage their management if you’re opening schools, come and tell us what you have on ground. But as a union, we are not ready except something dramatically happen.

“And let me say it again, we are going to hold the government of Nigeria responsible if there’s any outbreak of this deadly disease in any campus of Nigeria polytechnic. Because our handling of this matter is shambolic”.