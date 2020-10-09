News
Court Sentences Rivers Serial Killer, David-West, To Death By Hanging
A Rivers State High Court on Friday sentenced to death by hanging, a notorious Port Harcourt rapist and serial killer, Gracious David-West.
The serial killer, David-West was found guilty for the murder of nine young women and attempted murder of a tenth, Benita Etim, in different hotel rooms across Rivers State between July and September, 2019.
Delivering judgment on the case, Presiding Judge, Hon. Justice Adolphus Enebeli, found the serial killer guilty on the charges against him, saying that the convict will be hanged by the neck till he dies.
When the convict was arrested and paraded by the police in September 2019, he confessed to killing seven young women; one in Lagos; one in Owerri, Imo State; and five in Rivers State.
The second defendant in the case, Nimi ThankGod, a manager of one of the hotels in Port Harcourt, where one of the victims was killed, was however acquitted and discharged by the Court on grounds that the state prosecuting counsel failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused committed the offence.
ThankGod, who faced a one-count charge bordering on misconduct with a corpse, was accused of evacuating the corpse of one of the young females killed in her hotel room where she served as a manager and dumped the body at a dumpsite along Aggrey Road in Port Harcourt in August, 2019.
Counsel to David-West, Vincent Chukwu, had pleaded with the Court for leniency on the grounds that his client is a father of three young children.
However, the state prosecuting counsel, Chidi Ekeh, said the first defendant (David-West) does not deserve any leniency as he did not show mercy to his victims and urged the Court to ensure justice in the matter.
The lead state prosecuting counsel, Chidi Ekeh, told news men that the judgment would serve as a deterrent to other persons with such intensions of crime, adding that the second defendant was let off the hook because it was difficult to prove to the court that the accused committed the crime.
Ekeh said: “With respect to the second defendant, she escaped by the whiskers, not that the offence with which she was charged was not committed, but it was difficult to determine who exactly did it as the witnesses who would have ordinarily provided that answer suddenly disappeared from the state until date.
“I am happy that this judgment was given, it would serve as a deterrent to all such persons with such disposition who are always taking to crime to know that their consequences.”
News
Misconduct: PSC Dismisses 10 Senior Police Officers, To Prosecute 6, Demote 9
The Police Service Commission, PSC, has approved the dismissal of 10 senior police officers and ordered the prosecution of six, while nine others were demoted.
A statement by the spokesperson of the commission, Ikechukwu Ani, on Friday, said “the Commission also approved the punishment and severe reprimand for eight officers, reprimand for 10 and letter of warning for three other officers. Three officers were however exonerated.
“The Commission took these decisions at its 9th Plenary Meeting which held in Abuja on Monday, 28th and Tuesday, 29th September, 2020 and presided over by its Chairman, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police.
“At the meeting the Commission treated 43 cases of Police misconduct where it dismissed one Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), two Superintendents of Police (SP), three Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) one of which is a retired officer, and four Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP).It further directed the prosecution of six of the Officers to wit, one ACP, one SP, two DSPs and two ASPs.
“The dismissed ACP, Magaji Ado Doko was found to have engaged in acts unbecoming of a public Officer; disobedience to lawful order; discreditable conduct; unlawful use of authority and scandalous conduct.
“One of the dismissed SPs, Ogedengbe Abraham was found guilty of negligence/loss of government property; disobedience to lawful order and act unbecoming of a public Officer while the other dismissed SP, Mallam Gajere Taluwai was found guilty of discreditable conduct and act unbecoming of a public Officer.
“The three dismissed DSPs were Okunkonin Daniel, Abisoro Obo Irene and Theresa Nuhu who is already retired.
“The ASPs were Sanusi Rasaki, Uwadala Ehis Oba, Ferdinand Idoko and Igolor Godsent Ogheneruona, while the Commission also compulsorily retired SP Talba Mohammed for acts unbecoming of a public officer and dishonesty.
“In its further deliberation, the Commission also approved the reduction in rank of Muhammad Sani Muhammad from CSP to SP for unruly behaviour; gross insubordination, gross misconduct and conduct unbecoming of a senior Police Officer. “SP John Oluwarotimi was also reduced to the rank of DSP while DSPs Mustapha Ibrahim Abubakar,Godwin Agbo and Hassan Hamidu were further reduced to ASP.
“ASP Edeke Michael, Iyanda Olufemi, Asabe Luka and Anode Christopher were also reduced to the rank of Inspector,” the statement reads.
The commission further stated that it would “continue to ensure that Police Officers are held accountable for their actions and inactions and that disciplinary cases are treated with the required diligence and urgency so that those found culpable are punished accordingly while others who are exonerated are allowed to move on with their career progression.”
It noted that “disciplinary cases involving officers from Constable to Sergeants are still one of the delegated responsibilities of the Inspector General of Police.
“The Commission however will continue to monitor this delegated power and expects regular returns from the IGP.”
News
Man Burgles NASS Complex, Steals Dollars, Office Equipment
A man identified as Kabiru on Friday broke into the office of a member of the House of Representatives and carted away dollars and other valuable items.?
Apart from foreign currency, the man stole office equipment including computers, photocopy machine and printers. ?
It was gathered that Kabiru was a Special Assistant to an unnamed lawmaker from Adamawa State and was known by many people in the National Assembly complex.?
He was said to have been identified by security operatives, who analysed the CCTV footage of the incident before he was arrested.?
It was also gathered that the suspect confessed to the crime after he was caught.
News
States Credit In Banking Sector Hit N18.9trn In Q2, NBS Reveals
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the Nigerian Selected Banking sector data as at Second Quarter (Q2 2020) revealed that total Geographical Distribution of Credit by State stood at N18.90trillion compared to N18.56trillion in Q1 2020 and N15.44trillion in Q2 2019.
This was contained in a selected banking sector report titled “Quarterly Geographical Distribution of Credit by State Q1 2015 to Q2 2020 (Volume 2)”.
The credit, according to the October 2020 report, represents 1.82 per cent increase in credit Quarter on Quarter and 22.38 per cent Year on Year.
Lagos State, said the report, recorded the highest credit by geographical distribution with N14.92trillion accounting for 78.94 per cent while Yobe State recorded the least with N13.8billion accounting for 0.07 per cent in Q2 2020.
NBS said total number of Individuals who registered for National Housing Fund in 2019 stood at 220,935 while total amount of money given out as Mortgage Loans stood at N77.61billion in 2019.
The report added that the breakdown of borrowers in the Banking Industry showed that the total number of borrowers increased by 47.35 per cent to 2.59million in 2019 from 1.76million recorded in 2018 while number of credit facilities increased by 55.54 per cent to 3.18million in 2019 from 2.04million recorded in 2018.
The document explained that remittance Inflows declined by -2.06 per cent in 2019 to $23.81billion from $24.31billion recorded in 2018 while total Remittance Outflows increased by 33.87 per cent to $90.6million from $67.68million recorded in 2018.
The total value of loans distributed under the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) stood at N4.07million in 2019 compared to N4.37million distributed in 2018. This represents decrease of -7.03 per cent Year On year.
Trending
- Women4 days ago
Bayelsa To Prioritise Women Empowerment
- Politics4 days ago
… As Arewa Youths Back Adeboye On Restructuring, Warn Buhari
- Politics4 days ago
Buhari Lacks Powers To Restructure Nigeria -Yakasai
- Sports4 days ago
Brazilian Winger Joins Kwara United
- Politics4 days ago
Restructuring: Southern, Middle Belt Leaders Blast Presidency
- Politics4 days ago
INEC Assures On Free, Fair By-Elections In Lagos
- Politics4 days ago
Buhari Presents 2021 Appropriation Bill To NASS, ’Morrow
- Politics4 days ago
Ondo Poll: Group Decries Money Politics, Violence