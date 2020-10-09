Another Gas Explosion Kills Eight In Lagos …Razes 25 Houses, 16 Lock Up Shops

An early morning gas station explosion in Baruwa community in the densely populated Ipaja area of Lagos has left at least eight persons dead.

Emergency responders, who confirmed this at the scene, said three persons were rescued alive.

Many buildings, vehicles, tricycles and shops were severely affected.

It was gathered that the explosion occurred around 5.44am at Best Roof Gas Station located at Unity Bus Stop, Fatade area of Baruwa in Alimoso Local Government Area of the state.

Also torched by the inferno were 25 houses, mostly bungalows, 16 lock up shops and a primary school.

This is coming after gas explosions, had months ago, claimed lives and destroyed property in Ajao Estate and Abule-Ado areas of the state.

Barely two weeks ago, another gas station fire occurred in Iju/Ajuwon, a border community between Lagos and Ogun.

A resident of the area, said yesterday’s explosion started around 5.44am.

He said there was apparent fear in the densely populated area, especially as the residents could not quickly understand what was amiss.

The resident said a thick smoke engulfed the whole area, adding that emergency responders arrived the scene and battled to put out the raging fire.

While the fire raged uncontrollably, the officials of the Lagos State Emergency Maintenance Agency (LASEMA), different security personnel and first aid administrators arrived the scene.

The Director General of LASEMA, Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said that the agency quickly activated its emergency response plan and stormed the scene.

Also giving an update of the disaster, the Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos Territorial Office, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, said that the explosion occurred at Candos Road, Baruwa.

He said, “The explosion occurred and the agency activated a response plan. Initial disaster assessment is as follows: casualties still being assessed but eight fatalities have been identified so far. 25 houses that are mostly bungalows, 16 lock-up shops and one primary school have been affected.

“Firefighters and rescue workers operated at the incident scene. The gas emission was identified and curtailed.

“Post-disaster assessment will be carried out and further updates provided.”

He said: “LPG tanker was in the process of discharging at the Best Roof Plant Station and the Station Generator was on and from where it was reported that the explosion erupted.

“The explosion threw the discharging tanker across the road.

“There were casualties, five bodies have been recovered but search and recovery will be carried out after the emergency phase.

“Many buildings were destroyed.

“The Best Roof Gas Plant Station is located in a densely populated community.”

However, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has vowed to impose stiffer measures against gas plants operators in the state in a bid to avert needless loss of lives and properties.

He expressed deep sorrow over a gas explosion that claimed lives and destroyed properties worth several millions of naira, describing the incident as a sad memory in the life of the administration.

Sanwo-Olu said the preliminary and final reports on the cause of the explosion suggested negligence on the part of the gas plant operators, noting that the government would take stiffer measures against operators of gas plants and/or any combustible items in the State to avoid future recurrence of such disaster.

He said: “The gas explosion this morning has left a sour taste in my mouth. It is a reminder of the dark episode of March this year at Abule Ado Soba when innocent lives were lost to gas explosions of monumental proportion and properties destroyed. I really can’t believe that we would witness another such incident, no matter how little.”

“I wish to therefore register my heartfelt condolences to the families of those that lost their loved ones in the fire. I pray that God grant their souls eternal rest.

“The reports I got showed that the explosion could have been avoided if the operators of the gas plant had adhered to safety guidelines. Lives would have been saved and properties too would not have been affected.”

The governor restated his administration’s commitment to safety of lives and properties of Lagosians by ensuring that operators follow strict regulations in the operations of gas plants.

On this note, the governor said, the Lagos State Safety Commission and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency have been notified of the next line of action.

The governor commended the first responders who acted promptly to the distress call and worked very quickly to contain the fire by not allowing the ruins go beyond what we currently have.

Sanwo-Olu enjoined residents to always report any suspicious activities that may be harmful to the citizens in their neighbourhood to the appropriate State Government agencies for preventive measures to be taken.

The gas explosion occurred around 06.00am. The gas emission has been identified and curtailed.

Post disaster assessment revealed by the Lagos State Emergency Agency include five Fatalities, eight casualties with major burns and who have been transferred to the Gbagada General Hospital Burns Unit, 25 houses damaged, 16 Shops Razed by the fire, 1 Private Primary School, 1 Hotel, 3 Vehicles affected comprising a pickup truck, tricycle and a motorcycle.