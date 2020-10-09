News
Another Gas Explosion Kills Eight In Lagos …Razes 25 Houses, 16 Lock Up Shops
An early morning gas station explosion in Baruwa community in the densely populated Ipaja area of Lagos has left at least eight persons dead.
Emergency responders, who confirmed this at the scene, said three persons were rescued alive.
Many buildings, vehicles, tricycles and shops were severely affected.
It was gathered that the explosion occurred around 5.44am at Best Roof Gas Station located at Unity Bus Stop, Fatade area of Baruwa in Alimoso Local Government Area of the state.
Also torched by the inferno were 25 houses, mostly bungalows, 16 lock up shops and a primary school.
This is coming after gas explosions, had months ago, claimed lives and destroyed property in Ajao Estate and Abule-Ado areas of the state.
Barely two weeks ago, another gas station fire occurred in Iju/Ajuwon, a border community between Lagos and Ogun.
A resident of the area, said yesterday’s explosion started around 5.44am.
He said there was apparent fear in the densely populated area, especially as the residents could not quickly understand what was amiss.
The resident said a thick smoke engulfed the whole area, adding that emergency responders arrived the scene and battled to put out the raging fire.
While the fire raged uncontrollably, the officials of the Lagos State Emergency Maintenance Agency (LASEMA), different security personnel and first aid administrators arrived the scene.
The Director General of LASEMA, Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident, said that the agency quickly activated its emergency response plan and stormed the scene.
Also giving an update of the disaster, the Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos Territorial Office, Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye, said that the explosion occurred at Candos Road, Baruwa.
He said, “The explosion occurred and the agency activated a response plan. Initial disaster assessment is as follows: casualties still being assessed but eight fatalities have been identified so far. 25 houses that are mostly bungalows, 16 lock-up shops and one primary school have been affected.
“Firefighters and rescue workers operated at the incident scene. The gas emission was identified and curtailed.
“Post-disaster assessment will be carried out and further updates provided.”
He said: “LPG tanker was in the process of discharging at the Best Roof Plant Station and the Station Generator was on and from where it was reported that the explosion erupted.
“The explosion threw the discharging tanker across the road.
“There were casualties, five bodies have been recovered but search and recovery will be carried out after the emergency phase.
“Many buildings were destroyed.
“The Best Roof Gas Plant Station is located in a densely populated community.”
However, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has vowed to impose stiffer measures against gas plants operators in the state in a bid to avert needless loss of lives and properties.
He expressed deep sorrow over a gas explosion that claimed lives and destroyed properties worth several millions of naira, describing the incident as a sad memory in the life of the administration.
Sanwo-Olu said the preliminary and final reports on the cause of the explosion suggested negligence on the part of the gas plant operators, noting that the government would take stiffer measures against operators of gas plants and/or any combustible items in the State to avoid future recurrence of such disaster.
He said: “The gas explosion this morning has left a sour taste in my mouth. It is a reminder of the dark episode of March this year at Abule Ado Soba when innocent lives were lost to gas explosions of monumental proportion and properties destroyed. I really can’t believe that we would witness another such incident, no matter how little.”
“I wish to therefore register my heartfelt condolences to the families of those that lost their loved ones in the fire. I pray that God grant their souls eternal rest.
“The reports I got showed that the explosion could have been avoided if the operators of the gas plant had adhered to safety guidelines. Lives would have been saved and properties too would not have been affected.”
The governor restated his administration’s commitment to safety of lives and properties of Lagosians by ensuring that operators follow strict regulations in the operations of gas plants.
On this note, the governor said, the Lagos State Safety Commission and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency have been notified of the next line of action.
The governor commended the first responders who acted promptly to the distress call and worked very quickly to contain the fire by not allowing the ruins go beyond what we currently have.
Sanwo-Olu enjoined residents to always report any suspicious activities that may be harmful to the citizens in their neighbourhood to the appropriate State Government agencies for preventive measures to be taken.
The gas explosion occurred around 06.00am. The gas emission has been identified and curtailed.
Post disaster assessment revealed by the Lagos State Emergency Agency include five Fatalities, eight casualties with major burns and who have been transferred to the Gbagada General Hospital Burns Unit, 25 houses damaged, 16 Shops Razed by the fire, 1 Private Primary School, 1 Hotel, 3 Vehicles affected comprising a pickup truck, tricycle and a motorcycle.
News
States Credit In Banking Sector Hit N18.9trn In Q2, NBS Reveals
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the Nigerian Selected Banking sector data as at Second Quarter (Q2 2020) revealed that total Geographical Distribution of Credit by State stood at N18.90trillion compared to N18.56trillion in Q1 2020 and N15.44trillion in Q2 2019.
This was contained in a selected banking sector report titled “Quarterly Geographical Distribution of Credit by State Q1 2015 to Q2 2020 (Volume 2)”.
The credit, according to the October 2020 report, represents 1.82 per cent increase in credit Quarter on Quarter and 22.38 per cent Year on Year.
Lagos State, said the report, recorded the highest credit by geographical distribution with N14.92trillion accounting for 78.94 per cent while Yobe State recorded the least with N13.8billion accounting for 0.07 per cent in Q2 2020.
NBS said total number of Individuals who registered for National Housing Fund in 2019 stood at 220,935 while total amount of money given out as Mortgage Loans stood at N77.61billion in 2019.
The report added that the breakdown of borrowers in the Banking Industry showed that the total number of borrowers increased by 47.35 per cent to 2.59million in 2019 from 1.76million recorded in 2018 while number of credit facilities increased by 55.54 per cent to 3.18million in 2019 from 2.04million recorded in 2018.
The document explained that remittance Inflows declined by -2.06 per cent in 2019 to $23.81billion from $24.31billion recorded in 2018 while total Remittance Outflows increased by 33.87 per cent to $90.6million from $67.68million recorded in 2018.
The total value of loans distributed under the Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) stood at N4.07million in 2019 compared to N4.37million distributed in 2018. This represents decrease of -7.03 per cent Year On year.
News
Ondo 2020: IGP Orders Restriction Of Vehicular Movement
The Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movement from 11:59 pm on Friday, 9th October 2020 to 6 pm on Saturday, 10th October 2020 in Ondo State.
The order according to the IGP was part of efforts by the Force to ensure effective coordination of public order and safety during the gubernatorial election. scheduled for Saturday, October 10.
The press statement signed by Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, noted “the vehicular restriction order, among other things, is aimed at preventing political actors and trouble-makers from freely engaging in unpatriotic acts – circulation and use of illicit arms and hard drugs, movement of political thugs from contiguous States to Ondo State and disruption of the electoral processes, etc – which are inimical to the dictates of the electoral laws.
“The IGP calls on residents of the Sunshine State to go out in their numbers on the day of the election and exercise their franchise. He assures that adequate security arrangement has been emplaced to secure the public space for the election.
“Adamu also enjoins the citizens to bear any inconveniences arising from the restriction order, noting that the order is part of necessary sacrifices we all have to endure to nurture and sustain democracy in the country.
“He, however, warns that anybody who engages in snatching of ballot boxes, vote-buying, vote-selling, hate speeches, and any other act capable of compromising the integrity of the electoral process will be brought to book.”
News
Rivers CP Names 5-Man Task Force To Enforce IGP’s Ban On FSARS, Other Tactical Units
The Commissioner of Police Rivers State Command, Joseph Mukan has constituted a five-man task team to enforce the clear directives of the Inspector General of Police to ensure due compliance.
The task team was constituted, after a meeting with all the heads of the tactical units in the command with a marching order by the CP to lecture their men or else face the full weight of the law.
This was disclosed this in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, in Port Harcourt, Wednesday.
Mukan said that members of the enforcement team were drawn from across the command, and headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Operations.
He listed the members to include, ACP Innocent Umerie — AC Ops (The Head)– 08033825393; CSP Chris Amanyi (CP Monitoring Unit)– 08035437061; SP Daramola Kazeem (O/C Surveillance CP Monitoring Unit)— 08033035204; SP Nnamdi Omoni – Police PRO – 08033396538; Police Control Room — 08032003514, 08098880134; ASP Bernard Okonkor (Human Rights/CRU)–08036678619; and Inspector Kwagha Nathaniel (SCID).
Mukan noted that the task force was charged with the responsibilities: “To immediately commence the enforcement of the IGP’s Directives on FSARS and other Tactical Units; to embark on Routine Checks and Visits to all the Formations and Departments belonging to SARS, STS, IRT and other Tactical Units and ensure that they are in full compliance; to arrest and bring to justice any erring officer; to liaise with Area Commanders and other Senior Officers, in the course of carrying out their duties; to make their contact lines open and available and be prepared to respond as quickly as possible, complaints arising from the unprofessional conduct of personnel of these units.
“To report and compile all cases of Disobedience or Default and forward same to the Commissioner of Police for appropriate action.
“Once again the CP wishes to assure the residents of the State that the Command under his watch will do all within its power to Police with integrity and human face, while appealing for cooperation and support to realize the total branding and reformation of the FSARS, STS, IRT and other Tactical Units.”
