ANAN Lauds Wike’s Giant Strides In Infrastructure Dev

The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) has lauded the Governor of Rivers state, Chief Nyesom Wike, for the transformational development projects currently scattered all over the state.

This was contained in the opening address by the National President of the ANAN, Prof Mohammad Alaro Mainoma at the association’s 3th Session of the 2020 Mandatory Continuing Professional Development Programme held in Port Harcourt.

According to the president, Rivers States has changed in terms of developmental projects, saying that the transformational development that was taking place currently in the state could not be compared to any other state in the country.

Mainoma expressed profound gratitude to the governor for his pragmatic support to the association.

The national president urged the members to be transparent and objective in carrying out their professional assignments.

According to him, corruption would reduce drastically in both private and public sectors, if accountants carry out their duties without the influence of politicians in top positions.

He urged accountants to ensure transparency and accountability in their dealings to maintain the integrity of the profession in the country.

The president said the programme, with the theme, “Good Governance and Accounting Architecture”, was to update their knowledge of accountancy and enable them acquire current information about contemporary and emerging issues, trends, methods, and changes in the accounting profession.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the association, Rivers State chapter, Mr Chidi Orlu, said the profession has made some landmark achievements by acquiring over seven plots of land for the branch’s Secretariat/Resource Centre.

The chairman, who was represented by his Vice Chairman, Dr Evaristus Okejim, said the ground-breaking ceremony of the Secretariat would be performed by Governor Nyesom Wike, and assisted by the national president of the association in the course of the programme in Port Harcourt.

He commended the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike for allowing the position of Accountant-General and Auditor-General of the state to be occupied by ANAN members.

The state chairman, who thanked members of the association for their participation, urged them to spare a little time to see the transformational development projects in the state.

In his goodwill message, the Accountant-General of Rivers State, Sir Dagogo Abere, expressed optimism that the programme would generate new knowledge needed to sustain the professional practice and remain relevant in the ICT-driven millennium.

He wished the participants a successful deliberation in the programme.

By: Enoch Epelle