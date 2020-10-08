Business
Senate President Advocates Creation Of More Jobs
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has advocated the consolidation of the gains of 2020 budget, especially on creation of more jobs opportunities in the country.
Lawan made the call in his opening remarks at the presentation of the 2021 budget estimates to the Joint Session of the National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday.
According to him, “It is our hope that the 2021 budget will be targeted at consolidation of gains made by the 2020 budget.
“The 2020 budget was targeted at sustaining growth and jobs.”
He said the implementation of the 2020 budget has shown a remarkable improvement over the previous years.
“Certainly, the injection of funds for the various programmes and projects had helped our economy.
“We expect that before the end of this fiscal year, the 2020 budget would have been implemented 100 per cent, this will be a historic feat.
“We need to not only protect jobs, but create more,” Lawan said.
He said the eventual passage of the Appropriation Bill 2020 and signing into law in record time was a clear testimony of the benefits of the legislature and the executive working together for the good of the people.
Lawan, however, said the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the nation’s plans, as it shut down economies, and affected the income and expenditure projections.
This, according to him, necessitated a review of the entire budget, which the National Assembly did with profound sense of purpose, duty and patriotism.
“We were convinced that the steps we took went a long way in stabilising our economy, and in ensuring that funds were provided for critical programmes.
“As we are about to begin another fiscal plan, we shall be influenced by the desire to consolidate on our gains, coming from the hard lessons of the pandemic, and on the urgency of sustaining our diversification programmes,” he said.
Lawan assured that the National Assembly was ready to pass the 2021 budget before the end of the year, but added that the Assembly would be thorough in its scrutiny of the budget.
This, he said, would boost planning and enhance productivity and efficiency in the management and application of resources.
“The National Assembly approved the Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan (NESP), a plan of the Federal Government, to address the economic challenges of today.
FG Approves Construction Of $462m Deep Seaport In Bonny
The Federal Government has approved the construction of a deep seaport in Bonny, Rivers State, at the cost of $461,924,369.
This was contained in a statement made available to The Tide by the Federal Ministry of Transportation.
The statement said the approval of the deep seaport in Bonny, Rivers State was one of the outcomes of the 18th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held on Wednesday.
The ministry said that the FEC also approved the award of contracts for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway with new branch lines and trans-shipment facilities.
“The Federal Executive Council, has approved the award of contract for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt to Maiduguri Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway with new branch lines and trans-shipment facilities.
“It also approved the construction of a deep seaport in Bonny under PPP (Public Private Partnership) and construction of a railway industrial park in Port Harcourt.
“The railway line will be at the cost of $3,020,279,549. The industrial park, which is under PPP, at no cost to the Federal Government, will cost $241,154,389.31.
“The Bonny deep seaport will cost $461,924,369, at no cost to the Federal Government.
“The Port Harcourt to Maiduguri Narrow Gauge Railway will have new branch lines: from Port Harcourt to Bonny and from Port Harcourt to Owerri are new lines.
“There is another connecting the narrow gauge to standard gauge at Kafanchan. There is a branch line from Gombe or before Maiduguri to Damaturu and Gashua. That’s what has been approved”, the ministry said.
Rivers Port Assures On Symbiotic Relationship With Customers
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Rivers Port Complex, says it is ready to maintain a symbiotic relationship with its teeming customers in order to drive the goals of the port to greater heights.
The port said its service delivery to the people is key to its operations as an agent of the Federal Government.
The Port Manager, Rivers Port Complex, Engr. Yunusa Ibrahim Anji disclosed this while flagging off its 2020 Customers Care Week in Port Harcourt, recently.
Represented by Engr. Ejeh Joseph, Principal Manager, Safety, Anji called on customers to always channel their grievances to the management for quick intervention.
While soliciting for the co-operation of customers for greater efficiency at the port, Anji said NPA and the port can not do without its customers, describing them as vital to the operations of the complex.
“The relationship between the customers and the port is very important and must be cordial for the port to thrive”, he said.
Also speaking, Senior Manager, SERVICOM, NPA, Adeeko Adesola appealed to port customers to always make use of the complaint box, assuring them that any complaint channelled to the box would be attended to in less than 24 hours.
Adesola, who described port customers as the backbone of the complex appealed to them to report any grievance to the port management through the complaint box.
This year’s NPA Customers Week has its theme as “Celebrating 2020 Global Customers Service Week”.
Boat Operators Want NIMASA To Clean Up Wastes In Rivers
Boat operators in Rivers State have called on the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and other relevant bodies to clean up the rivers across the state of plastic wastes.
They said plastic wastes dumped in rivers hamper their operations as they damage their engines and sometime cause accident.
A marine safety officer, Comrade Jumbo Green made this known in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
He alleged that NIMASA whose responsibility is to monitor maritime activities along the waterways and ensure safety at creeks was not proactive enough in its responsibilities.
He lamented that boat drivers found it difficult to navigate their ways along Port Harcourt – Bonny routes due to heap of dumped plastic wastes floating on the water.
Green insisted that most of the boat mishap experienced were caused by wastes in rivers and appealed to the agency to clean up the wastes for easy navigation.
Describing the wastes as environmental pollution, the officer called on the security agencies and NIMASA to arrest and prosecute anybody who dumps wastes in the river.
According to him, “most of the dumped plastic wastes contain chemicals that kill aquatic animals and endanger lives of humans”
Comrade Green called on the marine police and the Nigerian Navy to ensure regular patrol of the creeks, rivers and sea with a view to apprehending defaulters.
By: Chinedu Wosu
