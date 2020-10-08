Entertainment
Runtown Set To Lead SARS Protest
Nigerian music star, Douglass Jack Agu, ,popularly known as Runtown, says he will be leading a protest to end the terror carried out by men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad ( SARS) operatives in Lagos
The music star made this known on his twitter handle on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He wrote: “This has gone on long enough and now we must take action. I will be leading a protest to end SARS, they must listen to us, they must make efforts real and visible changes, simply, promises won’t work this time, let’s come out to peacefully reach out to our elected leaders beyond social media, he stressed.
The music star joins the list of celebrities who have reacted to call for protest against killings and extortion by police officers. Earlier on Saturday, music star, Wizkid blasted President Muhammadu Buhari and told him to address the problem in his country rather than wishing the American President, Donald Trump quick recovery from Covid-19 infection.
In another tweet,Wizkid called on the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu to do something about the exploitation and killings of young Nigerians by SARS operatives.
Other celebrities who have added their voices to the trending topic include Davido,Yemi Alade, Olamide, Ebuka Obi -Uchendu and a host of others.
However, Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has opposed calls from majority of Nigerians for the government to disband SARS. In a post shared via his Instagram live page on Monday, September 5,2020, the music star said ending SARs is not the problem as there are just few bad eggs in the police force which is not enough for Nigerians to clamour for their disbandment.
“ I don’t think end SARS is the problem, if you end SARS, the police are going to shoot or some one else with gun, you need to stop the shooting, it’s not about ending SARS, there are a lot of SARS actually doing their work”, he tweeted.
Entertainment
Actress Chacha Eke’s Marriage To Austin Faani Hits Rock
Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke, says her eight – year – old marriage to Austin Faani is over. The movie star made this known in a new viral video on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
According to her, she is moving on with her life and marriage with Faani is done.
“You will say I am crazy, but I am not, this video is to let the world know that I am done with the marriage. I don’t have a lot to prove that I am done with him, but I am done. I am living with my life finally. I can’t say a lot now, you will hear my story. “Chacha Eke and Austin Faani celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary back in June. The Ebonyi State- born actress gained prominence in 2012 after starring in the movie, “ The End Is Near”.
Entertainment
Ebere Okaro Onyuke Becomes Brand Ambassador Of Diva Products
Nollywood veteran, Ebere Okaro Onyuke, has secured a fresh endorsement as brand Ambassador for Diva World Trading Services, makers of Diva Palm oil, plantain flour, Oat flour and yam flour.
Speaking on the new deal,the excited actress was full of praise for the feat the company has achieved. She says: “I feel honoured first of all,Diva products are proudly Nigerian, a lot of people are used to imported foods from rice to other things. Fortunately, I am one person who is proud of Nigerian products, for instance, I eat Nigerian rice,when she called me and said she has Nigerian products, I was amazed, when I saw every thing she has on board, the rice,the oaths, the plantain, I was moved.
“ I was surprised and asked my self if we really have all these here in Nigeria. When I am coming from the East, I buy most of the things, especially plantain flour and you know, some of these things are mixed. We don’t know how they are processed, so now we have something clean that is being offered to the people. The most amazing thing is that it is all Nigerian. We have to learn to patronise our own, a lot of people say Nigeria is not good. I am not part of them, no matter how bad Nigeria is.
The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Ifeanyinwa Nnanna Mba, said the choice of Onyuke was well thought out.The event was also attended by Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa.
Entertainment
Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko Unfollow Each Other On Social Media
Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, recently had fans talking about her marriage with billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko for the umpteenth time, but for a new reason.
It was gathered that the couple had unfollowed themselves on popular photo sharing application, Instagram. As it is common with many celebrity couples, following each other on social media is usually the first sign of trouble in their paradise.
Numerous fans took to social media to react to the development. While some people were worried that things might have turned sour between them, others feel that it was a publicity stunt and claimed that Regina actually handled her husband’s page herself.
