Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko Unfollow Each Other On Social Media

Nigerian music star, Douglass Jack Agu, ,popularly known as Runtown, says he will be leading a protest to end the terror carried out by men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad ( SARS) operatives in Lagos

The music star made this known on his twitter handle on Sunday, October 4, 2020. He wrote: “This has gone on long enough and now we must take action. I will be leading a protest to end SARS, they must listen to us, they must make efforts real and visible changes, simply, promises won’t work this time, let’s come out to peacefully reach out to our elected leaders beyond social media, he stressed.

The music star joins the list of celebrities who have reacted to call for protest against killings and extortion by police officers. Earlier on Saturday, music star, Wizkid blasted President Muhammadu Buhari and told him to address the problem in his country rather than wishing the American President, Donald Trump quick recovery from Covid-19 infection.

In another tweet,Wizkid called on the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu to do something about the exploitation and killings of young Nigerians by SARS operatives.

Other celebrities who have added their voices to the trending topic include Davido,Yemi Alade, Olamide, Ebuka Obi -Uchendu and a host of others.

However, Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has opposed calls from majority of Nigerians for the government to disband SARS. In a post shared via his Instagram live page on Monday, September 5,2020, the music star said ending SARs is not the problem as there are just few bad eggs in the police force which is not enough for Nigerians to clamour for their disbandment.

“ I don’t think end SARS is the problem, if you end SARS, the police are going to shoot or some one else with gun, you need to stop the shooting, it’s not about ending SARS, there are a lot of SARS actually doing their work”, he tweeted.