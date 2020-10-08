Editorial
Ondo Poll: Let The Votes Count
Barring any hitches, the governorship election in Ondo State will hold tomorrow and, as usual, the
people of the state are expected to troop out in their numbers and choose a Governor to pilot the affairs of the state in the next four years.
Interestingly, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that measures have been put in place to ensure transparent, free, fair and credible governorship election in the state.
This assurance is coming on the heels of the call by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the President not to succumb to pressure by the Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to intervene in the poll in favour of his party.
Like the governorship election in Edo State, conducted a few weeks ago, the stakes are also high.
Reports indicate that there are re-alignments of political forces in the state geared towards reducing the number of contestants for the election. However, three major candidates are squaring up for the spoil in the governorship race. They include the candidate of the APC and incumbent Governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu; the Deputy Governor of the state and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi; and the candidate of the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede.
Nonetheless, the signs emerging from the political landscape in the state are not cheering and encouraging; they are as ominous as they are disturbing. There are reported cases of threats of violence and even vote buying, looming in the political horizon.
An election monitoring group, Yiaga Africa Watching the Vote, recently raised an alarm that it had identified six local government areas in the state it considered to be flashpoints for possible electoral violence during the election. It alleged in a report that voters’ inducement was rife in those local government areas even as it raised concern that the election might become a replay of an undesirable event, given the attitude of some political gladiators in the state.
According to the group, “While INEC has shown commitment and readiness for the election, key contenders and political actors have advanced narratives that forewarn that there would be breakdown of law and order, including alleged threats to deploy state and non-state instruments of force and armed violence”.
Another group, SING Nigeria equally expressed similar fears, and condemned in strong terms, what it described as money politics and violence, clearly playing out in the state.
The group said in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Idris Usman thus, “Ondo election is just days away and the atmosphere in the state has become tensed with all forms of violent attacks in campaigns. It becomes bothersome that instead of presenting tenable manifestos, policies on reforms needed and even positions on critical issues to the people, campaigns have been turned into a ground for a show of force by various contestants, which have clearly affected negatively the perceptible index of voters’ turnout”.
It was against this backdrop that the candidates of the political parties for the election, including Akeredolu, Jegede, Ajayi, among others, were on Tuesday made to sign a peace accord, as a way of entrenching peace in the state before, during and after the election.
Speaking at the event facilitated by the National Peace Committee headed by no less a personality than former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said, “Without peace, our deployment plans, new innovations in result management, safety of personnel, security of materials and above all, credibility of the election will be undermined”.
Besides, Abubakar had, in a statement issued in Abuja, underscored the need for a peaceful and credible election in the state, noting that, “As stakeholders, we should live up to the principles of impartiality, neutrality and statesmanship during the election”.
Furthermore, as a way of creating the enabling environment for a peaceful election, the police hierarchy in Abuja has already deployed over 33,780 personnel to the state to complement those of other security agencies expected to be on duty for the poll.
From all indications, all is now set for the election to hold as planned and The Tide is happy with the various measures that have been put on the ground for smooth conduct of the election.
However, we wish to applaud all the critical stakeholders for ensuring a peaceful, credible, free and fair governorship election in Edo State, a couple of weeks ago. We recommend that the Edo example should be replicated in Ondo State tomorrow.
We are also elated that INEC has already assured that it would improve on its impressive performance in Edo State, and conduct a transparent, credible, free and fair election in the state. There is no gainsaying that tomorrow’s poll is another litmus test for the electoral umpire. It must, therefore, do everything humanly possible to again acquit itself creditably. It should fine-tune its strategies and the electoral process and never compromise.
Again, we are utterly disturbed by the feelers emanating from the state in terms of the conduct of some political gladiators in the state. We wish to remind them that electoral contests are never warfares, where dangerous weapons are deployed to maim and kill opponents . Politics is rather a game, and never a do-or-die contest. It is, therefore, incumbent on the political actors and their political parties to abide by the peace accord they freely signed, and give peace a chance in the state.
We strongly believe that what is paramount now is the development of the state. Every other consideration must be made to take the back seat as the votes of Ondo people should be allowed to count. Nothing must be done to subjugate the will of the people.
The political chips are really down in the state and this is the time for the people to take their political fate in their own hands by massively coming out to vote for the candidates of their choice. They are expected to emulate their counterparts in Edo State who, a couple of weeks ago, defied the odds and spoke with one voice. They must vote their conscience and not sell their votes.
We also advise security agencies deployed for the election to discharge their duties with a high sense of professionalism and, like Julius Caesar’s wife, be above board in all ramifications. This, they can do by playing by the rules.
For other Ondo people, including traditional rulers, neutrality, impartiality and statesmanship are the names of the game. All hands must be on deck to support INEC to get it right. We expect a bloodless and violence-free election tomorrow.
For Hygienic Abattoirs In Rivers
Desperate to check illegal abattoirs and the promiscuous sales of cattle in Rivers State,
the government has decided to take serious steps to squelch the abattoirs that continuously operate as slaughterhouses with effect from October 1, 2020.
The Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Fred Kpakol, made the astonishing disclosure recently and declared that his ministry would debut the regular inspection of abattoirs and slaughter slabs to effectively ensure that they met the basic standard.
The commissioner further asserted that any slaughterhouse which failed to meet up with the mandatory minimum sanitary benchmark would be shut down. In the first place, we readily acknowledge that there is no action more heartwarming than this. If there is a sub-sector that actively requires soundness of mind it is the abattoirs in the state.
An exquisite example is the Trans-Amadi butchery in Port Harcourt popularly known as Trans-Amadi Slaughter Market and located at the prominent Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout. Established in the late 1980s, the place remains the biggest abattoir in Rivers State.
This abattoir is a directly applicable illustration of the rot in that sub-sector. The filthy atmosphere and rancid belches have rather become a considerable scandal to even the management of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area which controls and collects revenue from users.
The filth therein, no doubt, constitutes grave health concerns to its users and the hundreds of traders and visitors to the market daily. What first engages a guest to the marketplace is the disgusting odour that oozes out, enveloping the entire area. That is the stark reality of our slaughterhouses.
It is for that reason the shrewd move to strategically reposition abattoirs in the state very much agrees with our sentiments. We equally extol plans by the government to build three more slaughter-pens to take the slaughter enterprise closer to the people across the state. We hope all the noble plans announced by the authorities will be backed by very pragmatic steps towards actualisation.
The multiplication of abattoirs is a disconcerting reality not only to the state government but to everyone that lives and does business in the state, especially as it pertains to the health of the entire citizenry. Built on this, it is explicit that meat processing plants need to be established to meet the necessities of the ever-increasing population in the state and, most of all, handle the slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution of meat from animals.
As objectionable features are obliterated from the existing abattoirs, we strongly advise that special vigilance be accorded slaughterhouses outside Port Harcourt, such as Okomoko in Etche, among others, where cows are killed indiscriminately without due inspection.
Indeed, it makes great mental demands how in this dispensation meat butchers use polluted water from stagnant water sources to wash meat for consumption. The same persons utilise plastics and scrap motor tyres to burn animal meat. These insanitary conditions have to be rid of our slaughter environment forthwith.
The ministry can also descend on other marketers of raw foods like cold rooms, poultry, garri, tomatoes, rice, among others, to ensure healthy living. Rivers State must no longer be a domain for the illegal operation of slaughter homes, given that about 30 per cent of health challenges in the state emanate from polluted and contaminated food consumed inadvertently.
Against this backdrop, it is deemed appropriate that a special task force be set up together with a team of inspectors to explore all abattoirs and validate the health status of animals before they are slain and vended to the public. Such a task force, if formed, should be made up of veterinary doctors and their associates in the profession who are experts on animal health and safety.
Equally, there is a special need for synergy among all stakeholders to ensure compliance with health and safety regulations in their day-to-day activities at the abattoirs. In addition, we task members of the cattle market to strictly comply with the rules in their daily transactions, closely unite and take steps to ensure that every animal brought into the state is healthy and fit for consumption.
At the same time, the constant pleas by the butchers and cattle marketers over multiple taxes and levies have to be investigated and addressed. In the end, let only the approved fees and levies be authorised. This way, the usual penchant for cutting corners by butchers may be drastically minimised.
With the foregoing in mind, it is important that the government and people of Rivers State clearly define how they desire abattoirs operating in the state to look like. Hence, the State House of Assembly should urgently propose legislation (if none exists) that underscores, not only the hygiene of slaughtered products, but the strategies for handling and maintenance of all slaughter houses in the state.
That FG’s Proposed Mechanised Farming
When the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammad Nanono, not too long ago, said that the Federal Government will begin an agricultural mechanisation programme in 632 out of the 774 local government areas in the country, many cynics simply dismissed the initiative as another political gimmick that may not stand the test of time.
Some critics contended that, like other agricultural and rural development schemes in the past, Operation Feed the Nation (OFN) of General Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime, Shehu Shagari’s Green Revolution, General Ibrahim Babangida’s Directorate of Food, Roads, and Rural Infrastructure (DFRRI), Rivers Basin Development Authorities, among others, the proposed mechanised farming may also end up the same way. Good reasoning!
Sadly, Nigeria’s efforts at boosting the agricultural and rural development sector had been bedeviled by policy somersaults and inconsistency in policy implementation and this had been the bane of the nation’s overall development, especially in the post-Civil War Nigeria.
It is against this backdrop that The Tide is worried that few months after the pronouncement was made, the new mechanised farming initiative under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is yet to commence.
Though the minister fell short of naming the 632 local government areas that will benefit, we strongly believe that, as he rightly said, the scheme would ensure that Nigeria achieves food security, job creation and economic growth in the near future.
“The initiative is expected to involve a full technology transfer package that would cover all stages, from agricultural production to industrial processing and marketing. It will also fully equip each of the LGAs with administration and information technology workshop”, the minister affirmed.
He added: “Each LGA will have service centres and each centre will have brand new tractor fully equipped with admin and IT workshop and also stores for seeds, fertilizer and excess produce and farmers will be linked to processing industries”.
Assuring that government will guarantee the mechanisation process and services, the minister enjoined individuals and groups to come with proposals on how to manage the service centres that will provide jobs and boost food production and food security across the country.
While we endorse the initiative, we expect the Federal Government to have taken initial step by engaging all critical stakeholders in ensuring that the scheme takes off smoothly and is given the desired impetus in its implementation.
Most experts believe that the problem with Nigeria is not about policy formulation but implementation. Nigeria’s economy in the past five decades has largely depended on oil and gas, with little or no deliberate efforts made to diversify the economic base.
Over reliance on the hydrocarbon industry has been a major challenge of our national development and well-meaning Nigerians and friends of Nigeria think that agriculture and agro-like industries remain the best option to follow.
It will not only provide employment for the teeming unemployed citizens but go a long way in solving the security challenge currently staring the country in the face.
The Tide thinks that agriculture has the capacity for turning the nation’s economy around and lifting the country that is virtually stagnated on many fronts; infrastructural deficit, poor education and health facilities, insecurity, poverty, among others.
Perhaps, many will think that mechanised farming in 623 local government areas may be too ambitious for a government that is battling with so much challenges: terrorism, banditry, unemployment, militancy, poverty rate, among others, all that is required is the political will and commitment to weather the storm.
Adequate funding simply is the right way to go and government must, as a matter of expediency, map out a clear-cut road map to achieve the desired goal.
It will not also be out of place to involve the Organised Private-Sector (OPS) through Public Private Partnership (PPP) because in civilised climes, such initiatives are usually private-sector driven. This programme must not be politicised if it is actually intended for good.
Rape: Beyond Castration
Recently, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State was reported to have assented to a bill amending the state’s Penal Court Law No. 5 of 2017 which now includes castration as punishment for persons found guilty of committing rape.
Before this amendment, Kaduna State penal code provided for 21 years jail term for rape of an adult and life imprisonment in the case of a child.
The latest amendment is said to have come two months after El-Rufai advocated a stronger penalty for rape convicts, lamenting that such felons often rape more persons after serving their prison terms.
According to him, “In addition to life imprisonment or 21 years imprisonment, anyone convicted of rape will have his organ surgically removed so that even after he finishes his term, he will not be able to rape anyone again.
“So long as the tool exists, there is the likelihood that he may go back to do it again. Most of the perpetrators are young people, so even after 21 years, they can come back and continue.”
The governor also hinted that the state would expunge the provision for bail conditions for rape convicts.
It would be recalled that the two chambers of the National Assembly had, in early June, rejected moves to adopt castration as punishment for rape convicts.
Two days after the Senate threw out a motion advocating such amendment, House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, had asked to know what would happen to an adult female who raped a younger male, before subjecting the motion to a voice vote. It was defeated even as the federal lawmakers called for the application of more stringent penalties against any perpetrators.
Contributors to the motion had earlier cited weak institutions, poor enforcement, poverty and unacceptable social practices as some of the reasons that have promoted sexual violence against women.
Kaduna is certainly not the only state that is inclined to pursuing such extreme penalty for rapists. In neighbouring Kano State, the legislature had also unanimously adopted to alter the state’s Penal Code amendment (No. 12) Law of 2014 to provide for castration as punishment for rape offenders. The current penalty is 14 years.
Given the rising cases of rape in the society and the brutality with which the offence is increasingly being committed, The Tide welcomes any legally acceptable move that would serve to keep perpetrators in check.
This is why we think that the bold step taken by Governor el-Rufai and the Kaduna State House of Assembly is worthy of emulation.
Considering the timing of the motion, there is no doubt that the latest efforts were galvernised by the mass condemnation which followed recent, almost daily reports of the murder of some women across the country after they were raped.
Particularly outrageous was the reported rape and murder of a 23-year old female undergraduate student of the University of Benin, Miss Vera Omozuwa, where she had gone to read inside a church in Edo State, on May 13.
Not quite long after that incident, a Science Laboratory Technology (SLT) female student at the Federal College of Animal Health in Ibadan was reportedly attacked, raped and stabbed to death by unknown assailants.
Here in Rivers State, there was a recent case where people panicked as a suspected sex predator was reported to have gone from one hotel to the other raping and strangling young women, mainly hotel stewards. This strange occurrence had forced the government to insist that hoteliers mount 24-hour close-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance around their premises.
Even as The Tide commends the Kaduna initiative, we, however, wish to caution that rape cases should be thoroughly and exhaustively investigated so as to avoid a miscarriage of justice in which an innocent person is made to suffer an irreversible medical procedure.
In the case of an adult female who rapes a younger person, some commentators have suggested the removal of her fallopian tube. But we doubt if this procedure can temper the wild urge to copulate as would vasectomy in men. Furthermore, it beats us as to the possible penalty for a marriage partner who is accused of rape by the spouse.
In any case, while there may not be a comprehensive antidote to rape as yet, we think that what Kaduna State has just initiated marks a good example for the rest of the nation.
