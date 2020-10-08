Niger Delta
Gunmen Kidnap Travellers In Delta
Gunmen have kidnapped several travellers around the Agbarho axis of the busy Warri/Ughelli highway in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.
The Tide learnt yesterday that the incident, which happened around 6.30 p.m. on Wednesday between Ekreravwen junction and Umvwiamuge-Agbarho junction, involved several Warri-bound vehicles.
At least six vehicles, including that of a commercial bus belonging to Agofure Motors, were said to have run into the attack.
A source told our reporter that no fewer than 15 persons were forcefully dragged out of their vehicles at gunpoint and abducted, but the police said one person sustained gun shot wound during the attack while the number of persons kidnapped could not be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.
The source, a lady, who craved anonymity, said the gunmen were more than nine.
She said the heavily armed hoodlums were said to have stormed the road from the nearby bush shooting sporadically, adding that they also escaped through the bush path with their victims.
“From what I heard, kidnappers took some persons hostage about 6.30 pm on Wednesday. It happened under the railway bridge before the Agbarho Police Station when coming from Ughelli. Police are there. A commercial tricycle (Keke NAPEP) with all its passenger were abducted.
“All the passengers on the Agofure bus, including the driver were abducted. Also, the occupants of a Toyota Siena and a red SUV were taken too. They were led into the bush,” the source said.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident but said the number of abducted persons was unknown.
She said, “The Police cannot ascertain for now the number of persons that were kidnapped. I can confirm that several persons were kidnapped but we do not know the number for now. Right from the moment, we got the information our men have been in the bush.
“The kidnappers were repelled by men of Dragon Patrol Team that were on the highway, otherwise it would have been worse than what it is.
“For now, we are not sure if there are casualties. I understand that a wounded person was rescued. He was a tricycle rider. So, we cannot know if someone was killed, but at least an injured person was rescued with bullet wounds.”
The Tide correspondent learnt that the area is known for notorious criminal activities as many victims had been kidnapped on that same spot in the past.
In another development, three persons have been reportedly killed as rival cult groups clashed at Abraka community in Ethiope-East Local Government Area of Delta State.
Dangerous weapons including guns were said to have been allegedly used during the bloody clash.
It was learnt that several persons who are yet to be identified also sustained various degrees of injuries when the incident occurred on Tuesday night.
Details as to what caused the latest clash were still sketchy at the time of this report.
Bayelsa To Resist FG’s Planned Take Over Of Waterways
The Bayelsa State Government has described the proposed National Water Resources Bill 2020 as another draconian land use decree in disguise, saying it would join other progressive forces to resist it at all cost.
This was one of the decisions reached by the State Executive Council at its weekly meeting presided over by the State Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo in Government House, Yenagoa.
A press release by the Deputy Governor’s Media aide, Mr Doubara Atasi, recalled that, the National Water Resources Bill 2020, which has passed its second reading on the floor of the Senate, has attracted wide condemnation across the country due to its controversial provisions aimed at seizing control of the country’s waterways.
In a joint press briefing led by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Hon. Ayibaina Duba, the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the State, Mr. Biriyai Dambo,SAN, said Council decided to oppose the bill because it negates the rights of Bayelsans, Niger Deltans and several other people in the country to enjoy their God-given resources.
To this end, he expressed the state government’s readiness to apply all necessary legal frameworks to reject any legislation by the National Assembly that would emanate from the bill.
Mr. Dambo, while pointing out some relevant sections of the Bill, noted that Section 62 seeks to deny indigenes especially the Niger Delta people of their ancestral lands and the freedom of fishing for business.
“Section 62 of the Bill which states that any person who choose to undertake any of the activities in relation to water resources of this Bill, shall be licensed by the Commission”.
“The essence of this is that, this Bill seeks to take away the freedom of not just the Niger Delta people but Nigerians at large, so if they start licensing the waterways activities, then you are encroaching on the freedom of the people and that is unacceptable”.
“That is why Exco came to the conclusion that we reject this Bill and secondly, we shall also impress on members of the National Assembly from and outside this region to oppose this Bill with everything they have”, he restated.
On his part, the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr. Akpoebide Alamieyeseigha, said the recent Citizens Budget Participatory Session organized by the state government enabled Council to approve the Medium Term Expenditure Framework covering Year 2020 to 2023.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.
EFCC Secures Conviction Of 18 Cybercrime Offenders In C’ River
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Uyo zonal office, has secured the conviction of 18 cybercrime offenders in Cross River State.
Speaking at a media parley in Calabar, Cross River State on Wednesday, the newly posted Zonal Head, Edeh Akpa Uchenna said that the suspects were convicted last Friday.
“I resumed duty as EFCC Zonal Head on 10th August 2020, we have investigated various cybercrimes offenders and we have secured the conviction of 18 of them recently.
“The convicts have all forfeited their working tools and good numbers of exhorted vehicles including jeeps that were recovered and were convicted in the Federal High Court in Calabar.
“Within the last two months, we have achieved more convictions. Laws allowed us to go to any state of the federation to arrest and prosecute cybercrime offenders in the country’ he stated.
Uchenna further said that a popular fraudster who owned Pyramid Investment, Umana Umana was arrested and he is in the EFCC custody, “We have most popular fraudsters called Pyramid Investment in our custody. He has been charged to court, his name is Umana Umana.
The Head of EFCC, Uyo zonal office regretted that the people of the two states, Cross River and Akwa Ibom had not written enough petitions to the commission and urged them to do so without further delay as the commission was out to serve them better.
On high profile cases, he said he was disappointed at the number of cases found in the handing over note, “I am disappointed, what I heard was not what I saw.
“The people of the two states must take this sensitisation seriously, as the Commission is here to investigate any wrongdoing. I am not impressed with what I saw in Calabar in terms of sanitation,
“I heard about Cross River State as the cleanest city in the country but what I saw were grasses growing on top of buildings. We are out to investigate politicians who are corrupt and bring them to book.
“A one billion naira stolen and kept somewhere can give us 200 squares Km of roads. Calabar/Itu Road had been in a terrible and deplorable state,
Edo Indigenes Celebrate Obaseki’s Victory
Some indigenes of Edo State residing in Rivers State under the aegis of Obaseki Support Group have celebrated the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki.
Chairman of the occasion, Engr. Greg Ogbeifun said the celebration was to thank God for the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Phillip Shuaibu.
Engr. Ogbeifun said Governor Obaseki would perform well in the next four years.
“I can authoritatively assure Edo people that the good leadership we fought for will begin to manifest in the next four years. Edo people have incredible opportunities in the Governor-elect. What Governor Obaseki needs is your support to enable him transform all nooks and crannies of Edo State,” he said.
He said in the last four years, Governor Obaseki had been able to touch all sectors and needs to consolidate .
He called on Edo indigenes in various parts of the federation to come home and be part of the transformation move of the Governor.
The resource person, Dr. Moses Amadasun, said the election victory of Governor Obaseki has ushered in good leadership in Edo State.
He said Edo people saw Gov. Obaseki as a man who would build institutions and gave him their massive support as against strong men without ideology.
Earlier, the coordinator of the group Engr. Presley Usen, said the group which was formed in 1991 saw the people-oriented projects of Governor Obaseki and decided to support his re-election to enable him continue with his good works.
The event was attended by peoples from all walks of life
