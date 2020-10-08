Business
FG Earmarks N3.12trn For Debt Service In 2021
The Federal Government says it remains committed to meeting the nation’s debt obligations as N3.12trillion is earmarked for debt service in 2021 budget proposal.
President Muhammadu Buhari made this known when he presented the 2021 budget proposal of N13.08trillion to the National Assembly in Abuja, yesterday.
According to him, the amount represents an increase of N445.57 billion from N2.68 trillion in 2020.
“We remain committed to meeting our debt service obligations.
“Hence, we have provisioned N3.12 trillion for this in 2021, representing an increase of N445.57 billion from N2.68 trillion in 2020.
“A total of N2.183 trillion has been set aside to service domestic debts while N940.89 billion has been provided for foreign debt service.
“N220 billion is provided for transfers to the Sinking Fund to pay off maturing bonds issued to local contractors and creditors.’’
On the breakdown of the budget, Buhari said N3.85trillion had been earmarked for Capital Expenditure.
He said: “An aggregate sum of N3.85 trillion is expected to be available for capital projects in 2021”.
These include N1.80 trillion for MDAs’ capital expenditure; N745 billion for Capital Supplementation; N355 billion for Grants and Aid-funded projects and N20 billion for the Family Homes Fund.
Others are N25 billion for the Nigeria Youth Investment fund; N336 billion for 60 Government Owned Enterprises; N247 billion for capital component of Statutory Transfers; and N710 billion for projects funded by Multi-lateral and Bi-lateral loans.
According to the president, the 2021 capital budget is N1.15 trillion higher than the 2020 provision of N2.69 trillion.
He noted that, at 29 percent of aggregate expenditure, the provision moves closer to his administration’s policy target of 30 percent.
Buhari stated that the capital expenditure in 2021 remains focused on the completion of as many ongoing projects as possible, rather than the commencement of new ones.
He further disclosed that key capital spending allocations in the 2021 Budget include: Power: N198 billion (inclusive of N150 billion for the Power Sector Recovery Plan); Works and Housing: N404 billion; Transportation: N256 billion; Defence: N121 billion; Agriculture and Rural Development: N110 billion; Water Resources: N153 billion and Industry, Trade and Investment: N51 billion.
Others are: Education: N127 billion; Universal Basic Education Commission: N70 billion; Health: N132 billion; Zonal Intervention Projects: N100 billion; and Niger Delta Development Commission: N64 billion.’’
The president said his administration had made efforts to ensure equity in the distribution of projects and programmes in the proposed budget.
FG Approves Construction Of $462m Deep Seaport In Bonny
The Federal Government has approved the construction of a deep seaport in Bonny, Rivers State, at the cost of $461,924,369.
This was contained in a statement made available to The Tide by the Federal Ministry of Transportation.
The statement said the approval of the deep seaport in Bonny, Rivers State was one of the outcomes of the 18th virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) held on Wednesday.
The ministry said that the FEC also approved the award of contracts for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway with new branch lines and trans-shipment facilities.
“The Federal Executive Council, has approved the award of contract for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of the Port Harcourt to Maiduguri Eastern Narrow Gauge Railway with new branch lines and trans-shipment facilities.
“It also approved the construction of a deep seaport in Bonny under PPP (Public Private Partnership) and construction of a railway industrial park in Port Harcourt.
“The railway line will be at the cost of $3,020,279,549. The industrial park, which is under PPP, at no cost to the Federal Government, will cost $241,154,389.31.
“The Bonny deep seaport will cost $461,924,369, at no cost to the Federal Government.
“The Port Harcourt to Maiduguri Narrow Gauge Railway will have new branch lines: from Port Harcourt to Bonny and from Port Harcourt to Owerri are new lines.
“There is another connecting the narrow gauge to standard gauge at Kafanchan. There is a branch line from Gombe or before Maiduguri to Damaturu and Gashua. That’s what has been approved”, the ministry said.
Rivers Port Assures On Symbiotic Relationship With Customers
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Rivers Port Complex, says it is ready to maintain a symbiotic relationship with its teeming customers in order to drive the goals of the port to greater heights.
The port said its service delivery to the people is key to its operations as an agent of the Federal Government.
The Port Manager, Rivers Port Complex, Engr. Yunusa Ibrahim Anji disclosed this while flagging off its 2020 Customers Care Week in Port Harcourt, recently.
Represented by Engr. Ejeh Joseph, Principal Manager, Safety, Anji called on customers to always channel their grievances to the management for quick intervention.
While soliciting for the co-operation of customers for greater efficiency at the port, Anji said NPA and the port can not do without its customers, describing them as vital to the operations of the complex.
“The relationship between the customers and the port is very important and must be cordial for the port to thrive”, he said.
Also speaking, Senior Manager, SERVICOM, NPA, Adeeko Adesola appealed to port customers to always make use of the complaint box, assuring them that any complaint channelled to the box would be attended to in less than 24 hours.
Adesola, who described port customers as the backbone of the complex appealed to them to report any grievance to the port management through the complaint box.
This year’s NPA Customers Week has its theme as “Celebrating 2020 Global Customers Service Week”.
Boat Operators Want NIMASA To Clean Up Wastes In Rivers
Boat operators in Rivers State have called on the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and other relevant bodies to clean up the rivers across the state of plastic wastes.
They said plastic wastes dumped in rivers hamper their operations as they damage their engines and sometime cause accident.
A marine safety officer, Comrade Jumbo Green made this known in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
He alleged that NIMASA whose responsibility is to monitor maritime activities along the waterways and ensure safety at creeks was not proactive enough in its responsibilities.
He lamented that boat drivers found it difficult to navigate their ways along Port Harcourt – Bonny routes due to heap of dumped plastic wastes floating on the water.
Green insisted that most of the boat mishap experienced were caused by wastes in rivers and appealed to the agency to clean up the wastes for easy navigation.
Describing the wastes as environmental pollution, the officer called on the security agencies and NIMASA to arrest and prosecute anybody who dumps wastes in the river.
According to him, “most of the dumped plastic wastes contain chemicals that kill aquatic animals and endanger lives of humans”
Comrade Green called on the marine police and the Nigerian Navy to ensure regular patrol of the creeks, rivers and sea with a view to apprehending defaulters.
By: Chinedu Wosu
