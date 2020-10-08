Entertainment
Ex-Beauty Queen, Nancy Wobo Set For Nigerian Queen Crown
Former Miss Association of Theatre Arts Students (ATAS), University of Port Harcourt, Miss Nancy Wobo has left no stone unturned in a bid to clinch the crown at the 12th edition of Nigeria Queen beauty pageant under 001 Entertainment. The beauty pageant sponsored by Dr, Kelvin Joseph Amroma Franchise is about beauty for a purpose and giving back to society whereby the reigning queen takes a one year course on humanity, child abuse and the dangers of social vices in the society. Speaking on his motive for the contest, Queen Nancy Wobo said: “My interest is based on the vision of the organisers which is beauty for purpose, giving back to society and sensitisation against child abuse and other social vices in society. “This is the 12th edition, it is a special edition and very unique in the sense that the winner will represent Nigeria at the Miss Brand International which was held last year at Poliedro de Caracas in Venezuela. The 22 years-old Ikwerre Rumuwoji Community, Port Harcourt born beauty queen, and graduate of Theatre Arts and Film Studies from the prestigious University of Port Harcourt, called on Rivers people to support her quest for the crown by supporting her morally on the social media platform and other preliminary contests in camp before the grand finale in November 2020 in Lagos State. By: Jacob Obinna
Entertainment
Actress Chacha Eke’s Marriage To Austin Faani Hits Rock
Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke, says her eight – year – old marriage to Austin Faani is over. The movie star made this known in a new viral video on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
According to her, she is moving on with her life and marriage with Faani is done.
“You will say I am crazy, but I am not, this video is to let the world know that I am done with the marriage. I don’t have a lot to prove that I am done with him, but I am done. I am living with my life finally. I can’t say a lot now, you will hear my story. “Chacha Eke and Austin Faani celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary back in June. The Ebonyi State- born actress gained prominence in 2012 after starring in the movie, “ The End Is Near”.
Entertainment
Ebere Okaro Onyuke Becomes Brand Ambassador Of Diva Products
Nollywood veteran, Ebere Okaro Onyuke, has secured a fresh endorsement as brand Ambassador for Diva World Trading Services, makers of Diva Palm oil, plantain flour, Oat flour and yam flour.
Speaking on the new deal,the excited actress was full of praise for the feat the company has achieved. She says: “I feel honoured first of all,Diva products are proudly Nigerian, a lot of people are used to imported foods from rice to other things. Fortunately, I am one person who is proud of Nigerian products, for instance, I eat Nigerian rice,when she called me and said she has Nigerian products, I was amazed, when I saw every thing she has on board, the rice,the oaths, the plantain, I was moved.
“ I was surprised and asked my self if we really have all these here in Nigeria. When I am coming from the East, I buy most of the things, especially plantain flour and you know, some of these things are mixed. We don’t know how they are processed, so now we have something clean that is being offered to the people. The most amazing thing is that it is all Nigerian. We have to learn to patronise our own, a lot of people say Nigeria is not good. I am not part of them, no matter how bad Nigeria is.
The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Ifeanyinwa Nnanna Mba, said the choice of Onyuke was well thought out.The event was also attended by Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa.
Entertainment
Regina Daniels, Ned Nwoko Unfollow Each Other On Social Media
Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, recently had fans talking about her marriage with billionaire businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko for the umpteenth time, but for a new reason.
It was gathered that the couple had unfollowed themselves on popular photo sharing application, Instagram. As it is common with many celebrity couples, following each other on social media is usually the first sign of trouble in their paradise.
Numerous fans took to social media to react to the development. While some people were worried that things might have turned sour between them, others feel that it was a publicity stunt and claimed that Regina actually handled her husband’s page herself.
