Ex-Beauty Queen, Nancy Wobo Set For Nigerian Queen Crown

Nollywood veteran, Ebere Okaro Onyuke, has secured a fresh endorsement as brand Ambassador for Diva World Trading Services, makers of Diva Palm oil, plantain flour, Oat flour and yam flour.

Speaking on the new deal,the excited actress was full of praise for the feat the company has achieved. She says: “I feel honoured first of all,Diva products are proudly Nigerian, a lot of people are used to imported foods from rice to other things. Fortunately, I am one person who is proud of Nigerian products, for instance, I eat Nigerian rice,when she called me and said she has Nigerian products, I was amazed, when I saw every thing she has on board, the rice,the oaths, the plantain, I was moved.

“ I was surprised and asked my self if we really have all these here in Nigeria. When I am coming from the East, I buy most of the things, especially plantain flour and you know, some of these things are mixed. We don’t know how they are processed, so now we have something clean that is being offered to the people. The most amazing thing is that it is all Nigerian. We have to learn to patronise our own, a lot of people say Nigeria is not good. I am not part of them, no matter how bad Nigeria is.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Ifeanyinwa Nnanna Mba, said the choice of Onyuke was well thought out.The event was also attended by Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa.