Politics
Consolidating Nigeria’s Electoral Successes
On September 19, the nation’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), proved book makers wrong by conducting what has so far been termed as one of the freest and most credible elections in the country.
The election was devoid of the usual violence and conspiracies to steal the mandate of the electorate to choose who governs them.
INEC, in just 24 hours delivered a verdict from the Edo polls, that returned incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for a second term in office.
That day, Edo, The Heartbeat of the Nation, was calm and the fear that the state would experience bloodletting was doused by the conduct and carriage of most of the political stakeholders, before, during and after the governorship polls.
Months before the exercise, following the utterances from political gladiators, Edo was almost torn apart, as hoodlums masquerading as party loyalists, fought at the gate of the palace of the Benin monarch.
The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, had prior to the incident, said that he would call his sons, Obaseki and his main challenger, Pastor Osagie Ize Iyamu, to a peace meeting, in order to ensure violence-free election in Edo.
The Oba did. With the National Peace Committee, led by former military Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, and Bishop Matthew Kukah, its secretary, following immediately after, a peace accord was eventually signed, setting the stage to what came out of Edo.
The questions now are: After Edo what next? Will INEC do an encore in the next election already scheduled for Ondo State on October 10? Will the votes of the Ondo State electorate count and will it also be non-violent?
INEC already knows that all eyes are on it and that if it achieves the same feat as it has done in Edo, it would have fully restored credibility in the nation’s electoral system.
In Edo, INEC used its newly created Z-pad, a technology-driven visual portal to upload all results collated at the polling units to a central portal to remove any act or attempt to manipulate the outcome of the results at the various collation centres.
The Z-pad was akin to the strategy adopted by then Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, for the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election.
The Commission mounted a bill board at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, where collated results were published in quick sequence.
Available results showed that Chief MKO Abiola, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party was coasting to victory before the election was annulled.
The Z-pad adopted by INEC for Edo governorship election worked as the usual cobwebs which hitherto festooned the dusky beams of form EC8, the document for the recognised manual transmission of results, were removed.
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on September 23 began a three-day visit to Ondo State to assess the preparedness of his men to replicate the feat in Edo.
He assured Nigerians, especially Ondo State electorate that the Commission was fully ready for October 10.
The reassurance has been a soothing balm to the people, after a wild fire on September 10, torched more than 5,000 card readers for the polls stacked in containers in the state INEC office.
“We have already recovered. Unfortunately, we lost 5,000 smart card readers, but we recovered by getting the prerequisite number of card readers from the neighbouring Oyo State, and they have been delivered.
“They have arrived, been charged and configured and are ready for the election on October 10, in Ondo State.
“ We will use the Z-pads to upload results on election day real-time and we have moved those Z-pads from Edo to Ondo State for the election.
“So, the same preparations that we made for Edo, we have also made for Ondo State, so we are prepared for the election,” he said.
Yakubu said he would also meet with the council of traditional rulers, security agencies, and officials of the Commission in the 18 local government areas of the state for the purpose of the election.
“This is the first visit. We are still coming back a week after for the main stakeholders’ visit and the signing of the peace accord,” he said.
INEC achieved success in Edo, but remaining on top is usually a major challenge for persons and institutions that must be exposed to tests.
It is expected that the umpire will not relax as it must gather all information on what transpired in all previous elections, assess what went wrong in some instances and do its possible best to correct them.
Available records showed that Edo has 2.21million registered voters, 1.73 million qualified to vote, as 483,796 persons failed to collect their voter cards.
The winner emerged with 307,955, votes, while the state’s population from a 2014 estimate is five million.
Obviously, it was not 100 per cent success in Edo as there were still cases of poor voters’ turnout, intimidation by the presence of 30,000 police men, harassment of mostly female voters and various allegations of vote-buying.
Various groups, politicians, diplomatic community and ordinary Nigerians have hailed Edo polls and want its lessons to spread to Ondo State and other subsequent polls.
The U.S., which had issued a no visa order on any person that could undermine the Edo polls, on September 24, endorsed the processes that led to a successful Edo polls.
The country lauded INEC and the security agencies on the positive roles they played during the election, which it said, strengthened democracy in the country.
It called on all stakeholders, including INEC, political parties, and the security agencies to improve the electoral process during the October 10, Ondo State governorship election.
“The United States remains concerned with reports of some violence that did emerge during the election, and reports of vote-buying and intimidation of both voters and civil society domestic observers.
“We will continue to encourage all stakeholders, including INEC, political parties, and the security services to improve the electoral process in the upcoming Ondo State governorship election.
“As a democratic partner of Nigeria, the United States remains committed to working together to achieve our mutual goals of peace and prosperity for the citizens of both countries,” it said via the Facebook page of the United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria.
The U.S. stressed the need for all Nigerians and other stakeholders to give its support in anyway, to make the system better for posterity.
Analysts recall that former President Goodluck Jonathan, demonstrated statesmanship and sportsmanship after the 2015 Presidential Election as he put a call to President Muhammadu Buhari to prevent endless tussle at the election tribunal and usher in peace to the electoral space.
Buhari had since built on this by making sure that there was improvement in conduct of elections so that the opposition, no matter who, has the hope that victory can come its way.
Nigeria cannot afford to disregard the already established principles; the country should continue marching forward. It can never be late.
Ugwu is of the News Agency of Nigeria.
Politics
IGP Warns Politicians Against Violence
The Inspector-General of Police(IGP), Mohammed Adamu has warned politicians to guard against actions and utterances inimical to the conduct of a a free, fair and credible governorship elections.
The IGP, who gave the warning in Abuja said he would not hesitate to apply the full weight of the law on any person no matter their status in society, who engages in any electoral fraud.
He listed the electoral frauds to include political violence, vote buying, ballot box snatching, hate speeches and all other unwholesome practices capable of undermining the peace and stability of the electoral process.
Adamu in a statement signed by force public relations officer, Frank Mba said: “With three days to the Ondo gubernatorial election, slated to hold on Saturday, 10th October, 2020, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has for the umpteenth time warned politicians against actions and utterances that could be inimical to a free, fair and credible election.
“Specifically, the IGP warns that the full weight of the law will be meted out to anyone, no matter their status in society, who engages in any electoral fraud such as political violence, vote buying, ballot box snatching, hate speeches and all other unwholesome practices capable of undermining the peace and stability of the electoral process.”
Similarly, the IGP has charged all police officers and other law enforcement agents deployed for the election to act in accordance with the Electoral Act and other extant laws guiding their overall conduct before, during and after the elections. He warns that police officers and officers of other law enforcement agencies found acting contrary to their oaths of office or in aid of illicit electoral practices will be strictly and personally held liable with dire legal consequences.
Politics
Ondo 2020: I’m In The Race To Win – Jegede
The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Saturday’s election in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede has denied rumours that he has withdrawn from the race and collapsed his structure into another political party.
Jegede, in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Gbenga Akinmoyo said he remains the candidate to beat in Saturday’s election.
He insisted that he would not withdraw from the race or step down for any other candidate, saying he is in the race to win.
‘In a desperate move to deceive the general public, some dubious individuals are circulating falsehood that the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede has collapsed his structure. This is a lie from the pit of hell, created and existing in the imagination of daydreamers and enemies of Ondo State, the statement reads.
‘In the last 72 hours, Eyitayo Jegede has received support from 11 out of the 16 other governorship candidates who collapsed their structures for him and the PDP. He has signed the peace accord confirming his commitment to a violence-free election.
Jegede has meticulously worked to complete his campaign tour across the length and breadth of Ondo State and just, yesterday held the closing rally in an elaborate and colourful ceremony at Ondo West Local Government Area where thousands of supporters joined Jegede to receive the PDP national officers from Abuja led by the national Chairman, Uche Secondus, several PDP governors and former governors led by the Chairman of PDP Governor’s Forum, Aminu Tambuwal in the presence of a long list of party chieftains and stalwarts from all over Nigeria.
‘Despite the extremely tight campaign schedule, Jegede has also honoured the invitations of the organisers of the two live governorship debates which he attended in-person to answer questions and address the electorate on his manifesto and a plea to the relevant authorities for the need to enjoy a free, fair, transparent and credible election.
‘Some candidates were conspicuously absent from both debates even though they had already completed their mish-mash campaigns. Eyitayo Jegede is not only in the race, he remains the candidate to beat”, he added.
Politics
Rep Hails 2021 Budget Estimates
The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rep. Yakub Buba (APC-Adamawa) says the 2021 budget will stimulate the economy and ensure business development.
Buba said this while reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s presentation of the 2021 budget estimates of N13.8 trillion to the National Assembly for passage on Thursday.
He said that the directive of the president to all Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to concentrate on existing projects, rather than starting new ones would ensure stability.
Buba said that the house would make sure that the January to December budget cycle was maintained by speedily and thoroughly considering the estimates laid by the president.
The lawmaker said the legislature would, during its oversight function, ensure that the MDAs implement the budget as passed by the National Assembly.
Buba said that the National Assembly would ensure that the interest of Nigerians in diaspora was effectively captured in the budget.
He said that the Nigerian embassies would be better funded to ensure that Nigerians abroad get proper consular services.
“There is reform that has been approved by the president to ensure that our embassies all over the world are properly taken care of.
“Part of the reforms is to see that we operate smart missions so that consular services will be delivered to Nigerians appropriately.
“The issues of funding the embassies is something that during the budget procedure we will look at.
“We will make sure that our embassies, this time around, get adequate funding to make sure that Nigerians all over the world, who are responsible for the remittance of huge amount of money back to the country, their interests are being taken care of,” he said.
Trending
- News5 days ago
Shell’s Ultra-Modern Medical Centre Donation Excites Ogun Community
- News5 days ago
Shell Employees Launch N82m Free Feeding Programme
- Niger Delta5 days ago
Ex-Minister Condemns Amaechi’s Statement Against Ateke
- Niger Delta5 days ago
Disunity, Bane Of Dev In Wakirike Kingdom-Monarch
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
FG Aggressively Developing Gas-To-Power Infrastructure – Kyari
- Oil & Energy5 days ago
Some Individuals Encouraging Illegal Refiners, Group Alleges
- Editorial5 days ago
That FG’s Proposed Mechanised Farming
- Sports5 days ago
Plateau United’s Striker Joins UAE League