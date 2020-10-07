Featured
Wike Recommits To Effective Justice Delivery …Inaugurates New Customary Court Complex In Rivers
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has restated the commitment of his administration to improve the administration of justice in the state.
Wike gave the assurance at the inauguration of a new Customary Court of Appeal Complex at Rumuogba in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.
He stated that effective justice delivery would help to deepen democracy in the country.
The governor regretted that those who do not understand this fact think he has ulterior motives.
He said, that recently, 54 units of flats were built and donated to some federal agencies in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, and nobody said that there was an ulterior motive.
“As a government, we shall continue to support the Judiciary to promote the rule of law and quick dispensation of justice.
“It is important for people in positions of trust to endeavour to make an enduring mark while in office.
“I am delighted that the Customary Court of Appeal has made judicious use of the capital budget released to it.
“We have released your capital budget, and you have been able to utilise it in this manner. When you leave office, people will look at this structure and remember that you built it.
“That is why I keep saying that whenever you have the opportunity to serve, try to make a difference. This facility will add to improving justice service delivery,” he stated.
In her speech, the President of Rivers State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Christiana Gabriel-Nwankwo, said that the new structure would provide office accommodation for all the judges posted to the court.
She noted that with an e-library facility, litigants and lawyers would experience efficient, fair and quality dispensation of justice.
Justice Gabriel-Nwankwo thanked the governor for the release of the capital budget to the court, which confirms his commitment to promote the rule of law.
In her goodwill message, the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Adama Iyayi-Lamikanra, thanked Governor Wike for approving funds for the execution the project.
Speaking on behalf of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Chief Onueze Okocha, SAN, expressed delight that another infrastructural and human capital development has been recorded in the Judiciary.
On his part, the President of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Port Harcourt Branch, Prince Nyekwere described the structure as a legacy project that would impact positively on the administration of justice in the state.
The new structure houses the two panels of the court, two court halls, chambers for use by seven judges and their support staff.
Other features of the complex include a conference hall, e-library, offices for legal assistants, and two changing rooms for lawyers.
Featured
RSG Approves Proposal To Remodel GCSS, Borikiri
The Rivers State Government has adopted the proposal for the remodelling and renovation of Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Borikiri, Port Harcourt.
The proposal was submitted to Governor Nyesom Wike by the President of the Old Boys Association of the school, Dr. Noble Abe at Government House, Port Harcourt.
The proposal contains Architectural Designs, Structural Outlooks, Mechanical Details and the Bill of Quantities.
Receiving the proposal, Wike commended the old students for their determination to work with government to restore the lost glory of their Alma Mater.
The governor said that the restoration of the school would promote quality education for children in the state.
He pointed out that his administration would continue to spend money on projects that would impact directly on the people.
“You have shown passion with your commitment to see that your former school is restored. What you are doing is not for yourselves but for the interest of the entire state.
“If the immediate past administration, which spent N4billion to build one school, had paid attention to old schools, we will not be talking about remodelling now.
“Let me assure you that we will do everything we can to restore Government Comprehensive Secondary School, Borikiri, and also restore the lost glory of other schools like Enitonia High School”, he stated.
The governor assured that reconstruction work would begin immediately at the school, and directed the state commissioner for education to work with the association to realise the proposal.
In his remarks, President of the Old Boys Association, Dr. Noble Abe, said the proposal contained what they believe would assist government to restore the school.
He noted that the Wike administration was the first government to pay attention to the school that has been abandoned for nearly 60 years.
Abe pledged the willingness of the association to work with government to realise a total remodelling and renovation of the school.
Featured
Shun Violence, Jonathan Urges N’Delta Youths
The former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday, urged Niger Delta youths to shun violence and embrace peace for the development of the region and the country at large.
Jonathan gave the advice when the executive of the Movement for Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in the Niger Delta (MOSIEND), paid him a visit in Yenagoa.
The former president cautioned them against restiveness in the region, which he said, supports the economy of the nation through production of oil and gas.
Jonathan noted that youths remained the focus of most government development policies, saying that any attempt to cause violence would work against their interests.
“The future belongs to the youths who are at the centre of most developmental endeavours and policies of government; so, the diversion of youthful energy towards violence is not desirable at all.
“The future of this country belongs to the young ones, not for those of us who have given our youthful years and are at the verge of exiting the scene. The youths should resist every attempt to take to violence.
“Peace in the Niger Delta is very essential as any disturbance in the Niger Delta affects the country because the region supports the economy of the nation,’’ Jonathan said.
Earlier, MOSIEND President, Mr Kenedy Tonjo-West, had said that the purpose of the visit was to seek the advice of the statesman on the plethora of challenges confronting the Ijaw nation, Niger Delta and Nigeria.
Tonjo-West called for the implementation of the recommendations of the “2014 National Conference.’’
He appealed to Jonathan to mobilise former Heads of State to persuade the Federal Government to reverse the hike in electricity tariff and pump price of petrol.
On security, he said, “MOSIEND is uncomfortable with the level of insecurity along our waterways and communities.
“Your Excellency, we most respectfully appeal that you wade into the Oluasiri/Soku boundary issue with a view to finding lasting solution to the intermittent squabbles between Rivers and Bayelsa states.
“Prevail on the two state governors in the region that are supposed to close ranks to address this dispute and its associated problems limiting our progress in the Niger Delta region,’’ Tonjo-West added.
Entertainment
Abiodun Appoints BBN’s Laycon As Ogun Youth Ambassador
The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has appointed 26-year-old winner of the reality television show, Big Brother Naija, Olamilekan Laycon Agbeleshe as a youth ambassador.
The governor also announced a gift of three bedroom bungalow and N5million for him.
He made the announcement in Abeokuta, the state capital when he played host to the winner of the Season 5 of the reality show at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office in the state capital, Abeokuta, yesterday.
“Once again, I congratulate you, and on this note, I hereby appoint you as Youth Ambassador of Ogun State. I look forward to working with you to be a model of good character, excellence, good virtues, calmness, integrity that are general attributes of Ogun State, and in fact, your homestead, Odeda.
“We believe that you will help inspire our teeming youths to channel their energies towards positive engagements and shun vices such as armed robbery, drug abuse, cultism, advanced fee fraud, cybercrimes and kidnapping, amongst other negative tendencies,” the governor announced.
While congratulating Agbeleshe, who is a native of Odeda Local Government Area of the state, the governor promised that an entertainment village was being contemplated to nurture budding talents in the state and beyond.
“On behalf of the Government and good people of Ogun State, I join your fans across the world to welcome you to your Home State.
“I also want to congratulate you on your success after 71 days as a housemate at the Year 2020 Big Brother Naija, Lockdown Edition.”
The governor said young Nigerians can learn from Laycon’s demeanor while in the Big Brother Naija House based on how he related well with the other 19 housemates from different backgrounds.
Abiodun also praised Laycon, who he said, “demonstrated the Omoluabi component which is the primary ingredient of an Ogun State-born Nigerian. Despite all the odds, temptations, and provocations in the House, I am proud that you came out unscathed and uninvolved in any scandal or immoral act.
“You have also demonstrated, with the way you carried out your assigned tasks in the House with comportment; intellectual responses to questions and; your spirit of fair-play, that your academic achievement at the University of Lagos was earned. This has also shown that our universities can and still produce graduates that are found worthy in character and good learning.”
The governor said the celebration of Laycon’s personality was beyond the entertainment that the House provided, but “what you represent: a rare combination of prodigious intellect, academic excellence, multi-faceted talents, character, and resilience.”
Trending
