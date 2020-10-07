Entertainment
Abiodun Appoints BBN’s Laycon As Ogun Youth Ambassador
The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has appointed 26-year-old winner of the reality television show, Big Brother Naija, Olamilekan Laycon Agbeleshe as a youth ambassador.
The governor also announced a gift of three bedroom bungalow and N5million for him.
He made the announcement in Abeokuta, the state capital when he played host to the winner of the Season 5 of the reality show at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office in the state capital, Abeokuta, yesterday.
“Once again, I congratulate you, and on this note, I hereby appoint you as Youth Ambassador of Ogun State. I look forward to working with you to be a model of good character, excellence, good virtues, calmness, integrity that are general attributes of Ogun State, and in fact, your homestead, Odeda.
“We believe that you will help inspire our teeming youths to channel their energies towards positive engagements and shun vices such as armed robbery, drug abuse, cultism, advanced fee fraud, cybercrimes and kidnapping, amongst other negative tendencies,” the governor announced.
While congratulating Agbeleshe, who is a native of Odeda Local Government Area of the state, the governor promised that an entertainment village was being contemplated to nurture budding talents in the state and beyond.
“On behalf of the Government and good people of Ogun State, I join your fans across the world to welcome you to your Home State.
“I also want to congratulate you on your success after 71 days as a housemate at the Year 2020 Big Brother Naija, Lockdown Edition.”
The governor said young Nigerians can learn from Laycon’s demeanor while in the Big Brother Naija House based on how he related well with the other 19 housemates from different backgrounds.
Abiodun also praised Laycon, who he said, “demonstrated the Omoluabi component which is the primary ingredient of an Ogun State-born Nigerian. Despite all the odds, temptations, and provocations in the House, I am proud that you came out unscathed and uninvolved in any scandal or immoral act.
“You have also demonstrated, with the way you carried out your assigned tasks in the House with comportment; intellectual responses to questions and; your spirit of fair-play, that your academic achievement at the University of Lagos was earned. This has also shown that our universities can and still produce graduates that are found worthy in character and good learning.”
The governor said the celebration of Laycon’s personality was beyond the entertainment that the House provided, but “what you represent: a rare combination of prodigious intellect, academic excellence, multi-faceted talents, character, and resilience.”
Entertainment
Why Laycon Won BBNaija Lockdown
The Big Brother Naija Reality Show has undoubtedly evolved since its return from hiatus in 2017. Since then the show’s organisers have maintained an uneasily attainable standard, offering premium entertainment, while amassing an impressive following across Africa.
Every years brands fall over themselves for the slice of the visibility only the platform offers, so it came as no surprise that the competition prize got juicer this year.
Amid the COVID-19 break out in Nigeria, the show’s organisers offered their biggest offering since its inception in 2016. Without a shred of doubt, the reality show has become the “ the Nigerian dream, especially among young viewers. It is no loser’s game as it provides fame in exchange for weeks of seemingly doing nothing, but sharing one’s daily life with millions of viewers in Africa.
The issue is what it really takes to win. Interestingly, the winners have shared certain winning streaks in common.
At the just concluded reality show titled Big Brother Naija Lockdown season 5, Laycon finally emerged winner. The singer took home the season’s whopping N85 million grand prize away from the mouth-watering N30 million in cash prize. Laycon raked in a total of N10 million from sponsors tasks.
The reality star’s win was predicated from the early weeks of the show’s 10 weeks duration. Going by social media analysis, Laycon’s very first appearance with his lighted jacket sparked initial attention which soon progressed to fascination.
A well renowned contender, Laycon impressively played into all the winning streaks of a typical Big Brother Naija champion, some of which include controversy and entanglement, while adding his irresistible genius touch.
Past winners of the reality show were: Mercy Eke of the Pepper Dem’ Season 4, the longest season since it’s hiatus in 2016. It lasted for 99 days (14 weeks) with 26 contestants for the grand prize of N 60 million.
Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe of the “Double Wahala” Season 3 which lasted for 13 weeks beat 20 other housemates to win the show’s N45 million prize.
Efe Ejeba of the “See Gobe” Season 2 won the grand prize of N25 million after 11 weeks of exciting TV experience.
Entertainment
Art Alade Drops New EP ,Way Home
The multi-platinum selling artist, songwriter, and entertainer, Darey Art Alade, shocked fans on Monday when he released his new Extended Play (EP) project, ‘Way Home’.
The ‘Pray for Me’ crooner had been dropping new music projects back to back since August when he broke his five-year hiatus with the hot single, ‘Jah Guide Me’.
Leading the EP is a tune with Patoranking titled ‘Jojo’ which is available to stream on all online platforms.
Announcing the project in an endearing message to fans via his social media, Darey said, “After a lot of sweat and sleepless nights in the kitchen, my brand new EP, ‘Way Home’ is finally ready.”
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in August, the singer released a Pheelz-produced single, ‘Jah Guide Me’.
Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, he said, “Just like many of you, 2020 has so far, brought a handful of uncertainties on my way.
“But the fact is that God isn’t surprised. So I guess it’s up to all of us to submit and be led,” he wrote on his Instagram page.
Darey’s last released two singles ‘Asiko Laiye’ (Remix), featured Olamide, and ‘Pray For Me’ featured Soweto Gospel Choir in 2015. Both tracks were instant hits.
Darey released his fifth studio album titled Naked in October 2015.
The 13-track album comprised afrobeat, soul, and R&B collaborations with Asa, Olamide and the multiple Grammy award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir.
The ‘Not the Girl’ singer is also a coach on singing competition, The Voice Nigeria.
The seasoned vocalist will officially join other music stars such as Waje, Yemi Alade, and Falz on the panel.
He also runs Livespot, a Lagos-based integrated Communications firm with offices in Abuja, along with his wife, Deola.
Entertainment
BBNaija 2020: Nengi Gives Update On Reconciliation With Boyfriend
Big Brother Naija reality star, Nengi has revealed that a reconciliation move with her boyfriend after her eviction failed.
The beauty queen who said her relationship with her boyfriend of almost two years ended because she told him she was going for the reality show, gave the update yesterday.
In an interview during her media rounds, Nengi said it seemed like her boyfriend has moved on because he has refused to pick her call.
She said, “I have been trying to reach him but he has refused to pick my call.
“I think he has broken up with me or he is still angry.”
Recall that Nengi had said she did not pursue a relationship with Ozo because of her situation with her boyfriend.
She, however, promised that time will tell if she would date Ozo.
