States’ IGR Dropped To N612.87bn In H1

The South-South representative of CHYMALL E-commerce Limited, Mr Everest Onuorah, has said that the only way to overcome financial difficulties of the present economic situation in Nigeria ”is to have multiple streams of income”.

Onuorah made this known during a business seminar in Port Harcourt, recently, saying that sticking to one source of income would expose an individual to borrowing.

He noted that multiple streams of income remains the answer to financial difficulties, adding that Nigerian economy and the world at large have not bounced back after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Onuorah explained that CHYMALL is an E-commerce new retail revolution that gives interest to investors for their business capital every 10-12 days of investment.

“The only way to solve financial problems and maintain your position as the man of your family is to have multiple streams of income.

“When you do not invest your money wisely, especially getting involved in new retail revolution, the world will leave you behind”, he said.

An investor, Mr Calistus Obih, who spoke with our correspondent on the sidelines of the one-day seminar, advised workers and entrepreneurs to utilise the 21st Century E-commerce New Retail Revolution offered by CHYMALL to improve their income.

He noted that investment in CHYMALL has paid off, stressing that gone were the days when workers depended only on their salaries which finished one week after the payment.

In her contribution, another investor, Mrs Ifeoma Nwokeke, said investment in the new retail E-commerce has been a source of help to her as an entrepreneur, saying that “depending on one source of income would only be good for a teenager without responsibility.

“For family men and women who have multiple financial responsibilities, multiple streams of income and investment remains the only way out”, she said.

By: Lilian Peters