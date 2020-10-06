Health
HIV/AIDS: NACA Seeks General Testing To Check Spread …As Focus Shifts To COVID-19
Following increase in HIV infection in Nigeria, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), has called for testing of the general population in order to ascertain new infections, and placement of infected persons on treatment.
Making the call recently in an exclusive interview in Port Harcourt, the Director, Research, Monitoring and Evaluation in NACA, Dr Greg Ashefor, hinted that this level of testing would be the best to check the current trend of the virus in the country.
Dr Ashefor noted that what partners in the country are doing is “strategic testing”, which identifies specific publics such as pregnant women, identified key populations (men having sex with men, female sex workers, etc).
“Partners cannot do the general population testing. What the partners are doing is strategic testing. Government should do more testing by testing the general public, called ‘testing for prevention’, as many people are in the state they should be able to ascertain their status”, he said.
He explained that such general testing for the population should be followed by treatment in what he called “Test and Treat”.
“The more you link them (new infections) to treatment, the more you attain viral control, viral suppression, the more you will control the HIV epidemic.
“So, the way we can get to zero transmission, and zero death by 2030 is for more people to be tested”, he said.
Meanwhile, Dr Greg Ashefor has noted that the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has shifted attention from HIV to the pandemic, thus, affecting HIV/AIDS data documentation.
“You can see from the data they presented from 18th March to May 2020, that data has dropped due to disruption of services and data documentation”, he said.
The reason, he stated, is because “even in the laboratories, they mobilised technicians to do COVID-19 work even in Teaching Hospitals”.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Foods To Check Ulcer Symptoms
Acid reflux is one of symptoms of Ulcer. Ulcer can be gastric, duodenal, but whatever one that afflicts you know that it is largely caused by the food you eat.
The list of foods that are found to be useful for alleviating acid reflux symptoms below might be of interest to you.
Acid reflux disease (gastroesophageal reflux disease or GERD) is such that acidic contents from the stomach flow up into the esophagus, cause discomfort (cannot tolerate it), inflammation, and even scarring.
Acid reflux symptoms experienced include a burning pain in your chest (heartburn), an irritation in your throat and / or acid taste in your mouth, a chronic cough, bad breath, belching, difficulty swallowing, nausea, as well as laryngitis.
In coping with acid reflux symptoms many people may resort to antacids. However, antacids can create problems of their own, they interfere with digestion and the absorption of nutrients from your food, and hence should not be taken on the long term basis.
On the contrary, natural remedies can be very effective when it comes to treating acid reflux. And one form of natural remedy for acid reflux is food therapy, dealing with acid reflux naturally by incorporating more foods that help relief the condition in your diet.
In natural health and healing, we believe in holistic health and healing, as we realise that different parts of the human body are highly interlinked, often beyond man’s understanding. We also believe that the body has the ability to heal itself of any disease, even supposedly incurable diseases.
In order to do so, the body needs the support of some basic dietary and lifestyle, good health habits, such as a full body detox and a proper understanding and application of nutrition. No matter how remote or unrelated a health condition may seem, these fundamental health steps will greatly magnify the effects and benefits of any of our health-promoting efforts, including the use of specific natural health remedies.
‘Cancer Patients Need More Attention In Fight Against COVID-19’
An oncologist (tumour expert), Dr Abisoye Abayomi, says cancer patients require more attention in the fight against Coronavirus (COVID-19).
He told newsmen in Abuja yesterday that cancer patients had been disproportionally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Abayomi noted that the impact of the virus on cancer patients was more devastating since the pre-existing cancer condition made the fight against the virus more Herculean.
He said that a delay in cancer diagnosis, while treating COVID-19 could be responsible for avoidable deaths at the height of the pandemic.
“A late-stage cancer diagnosis could also be responsible for millions of preventable deaths across the world during the pandemic.
“Where there are delays, clinicians and patients should consider alternative tests like specialised liquid biopsy to help diagnose and identify cancers,’’ he said.
He noted also that the COVID-19 pandemic impacted negatively on the delivery of cancer care and disrupted work on cancer research and stressed the need for experts and relevant agencies to additionally discuss the potential long-lasting impact of the pandemic on cancer care due to its deleterious effect on research.
He stressed that there was a need for governments to highlight data at the intersection of COVID-19 and cancer, including the biological interplay between the two diseases and practical recommendations for the treatment of cancer during a pandemic.
Dr. Abayomi called for urgent policy interventions that could minimise and potentially lessen the negative impact of the coronavirus on cancer patients. (NAN)
Healthcare Sector Revitalisation: Expert Prescribes Public-Private Partnership
A public health administrator, Dr Chinagozi Adindu, has called for public-private partnership in order to revitalise the primary health care sector in the country.
Adindu, the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive of Abia State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ABSPHCDA), made the call in an interview with newsmen in Umuahia yesterday.
He urged community leaders, donor agencies, public spirited individuals and others to join hands to revitalise the sector, adding that government could not do it alone.
Adindu said that the primary health care handled 65 per cent of our health care challenges, stressing that there was every need to look inwards.
According to him, if we are able to revitalise our primary health care, it will reduce the pressures on the secondary and tertiary levels.
He said that the primary health care is not what it used to be in the past.
According to Adindu, a lot of attention is currently being given to it.
He added that everybody had become aware of the role it is supposed to play if actually they want to achieve universal health coverage.
Adindu said: “To revitalise the sector in Abia State for example, the agency will bring the necessary manpower and post them to the various health facilities.
“Government will make sure that we have the necessary drugs and essential equipment in the PHCs within the state.
“In the area of infrastructure, public spirited individuals and organisations can assist us with buildings and other things needed to function in the various localities.’’
“Most times people think that it is only the poor and the less privileged that should go there and access care.
“No, PHCs are now for everyone because minor ailments such as headache, fever and others can be effectively handled by them”.
”There is now more patronage of our facilities than it used to be in the past,” he said.
