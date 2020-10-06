Editorial
For Hygienic Abattoirs In Rivers
Desperate to check illegal abattoirs and the promiscuous sales of cattle in Rivers State,
the government has decided to take serious steps to squelch the abattoirs that continuously operate as slaughterhouses with effect from October 1, 2020.
The Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr Fred Kpakol, made the astonishing disclosure recently and declared that his ministry would debut the regular inspection of abattoirs and slaughter slabs to effectively ensure that they met the basic standard.
The commissioner further asserted that any slaughterhouse which failed to meet up with the mandatory minimum sanitary benchmark would be shut down. In the first place, we readily acknowledge that there is no action more heartwarming than this. If there is a sub-sector that actively requires soundness of mind it is the abattoirs in the state.
An exquisite example is the Trans-Amadi butchery in Port Harcourt popularly known as Trans-Amadi Slaughter Market and located at the prominent Trans-Amadi Industrial Layout. Established in the late 1980s, the place remains the biggest abattoir in Rivers State.
This abattoir is a directly applicable illustration of the rot in that sub-sector. The filthy atmosphere and rancid belches have rather become a considerable scandal to even the management of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area which controls and collects revenue from users.
The filth therein, no doubt, constitutes grave health concerns to its users and the hundreds of traders and visitors to the market daily. What first engages a guest to the marketplace is the disgusting odour that oozes out, enveloping the entire area. That is the stark reality of our slaughterhouses.
It is for that reason the shrewd move to strategically reposition abattoirs in the state very much agrees with our sentiments. We equally extol plans by the government to build three more slaughter-pens to take the slaughter enterprise closer to the people across the state. We hope all the noble plans announced by the authorities will be backed by very pragmatic steps towards actualisation.
The multiplication of abattoirs is a disconcerting reality not only to the state government but to everyone that lives and does business in the state, especially as it pertains to the health of the entire citizenry. Built on this, it is explicit that meat processing plants need to be established to meet the necessities of the ever-increasing population in the state and, most of all, handle the slaughtering, processing, packaging and distribution of meat from animals.
As objectionable features are obliterated from the existing abattoirs, we strongly advise that special vigilance be accorded slaughterhouses outside Port Harcourt, such as Okomoko in Etche, among others, where cows are killed indiscriminately without due inspection.
Indeed, it makes great mental demands how in this dispensation meat butchers use polluted water from stagnant water sources to wash meat for consumption. The same persons utilise plastics and scrap motor tyres to burn animal meat. These insanitary conditions have to be rid of our slaughter environment forthwith.
The ministry can also descend on other marketers of raw foods like cold rooms, poultry, garri, tomatoes, rice, among others, to ensure healthy living. Rivers State must no longer be a domain for the illegal operation of slaughter homes, given that about 30 per cent of health challenges in the state emanate from polluted and contaminated food consumed inadvertently.
Against this backdrop, it is deemed appropriate that a special task force be set up together with a team of inspectors to explore all abattoirs and validate the health status of animals before they are slain and vended to the public. Such a task force, if formed, should be made up of veterinary doctors and their associates in the profession who are experts on animal health and safety.
Equally, there is a special need for synergy among all stakeholders to ensure compliance with health and safety regulations in their day-to-day activities at the abattoirs. In addition, we task members of the cattle market to strictly comply with the rules in their daily transactions, closely unite and take steps to ensure that every animal brought into the state is healthy and fit for consumption.
At the same time, the constant pleas by the butchers and cattle marketers over multiple taxes and levies have to be investigated and addressed. In the end, let only the approved fees and levies be authorised. This way, the usual penchant for cutting corners by butchers may be drastically minimised.
With the foregoing in mind, it is important that the government and people of Rivers State clearly define how they desire abattoirs operating in the state to look like. Hence, the State House of Assembly should urgently propose legislation (if none exists) that underscores, not only the hygiene of slaughtered products, but the strategies for handling and maintenance of all slaughter houses in the state.
Editorial
That FG’s Proposed Mechanised Farming
When the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Mohammad Nanono, not too long ago, said that the Federal Government will begin an agricultural mechanisation programme in 632 out of the 774 local government areas in the country, many cynics simply dismissed the initiative as another political gimmick that may not stand the test of time.
Some critics contended that, like other agricultural and rural development schemes in the past, Operation Feed the Nation (OFN) of General Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime, Shehu Shagari’s Green Revolution, General Ibrahim Babangida’s Directorate of Food, Roads, and Rural Infrastructure (DFRRI), Rivers Basin Development Authorities, among others, the proposed mechanised farming may also end up the same way. Good reasoning!
Sadly, Nigeria’s efforts at boosting the agricultural and rural development sector had been bedeviled by policy somersaults and inconsistency in policy implementation and this had been the bane of the nation’s overall development, especially in the post-Civil War Nigeria.
It is against this backdrop that The Tide is worried that few months after the pronouncement was made, the new mechanised farming initiative under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is yet to commence.
Though the minister fell short of naming the 632 local government areas that will benefit, we strongly believe that, as he rightly said, the scheme would ensure that Nigeria achieves food security, job creation and economic growth in the near future.
“The initiative is expected to involve a full technology transfer package that would cover all stages, from agricultural production to industrial processing and marketing. It will also fully equip each of the LGAs with administration and information technology workshop”, the minister affirmed.
He added: “Each LGA will have service centres and each centre will have brand new tractor fully equipped with admin and IT workshop and also stores for seeds, fertilizer and excess produce and farmers will be linked to processing industries”.
Assuring that government will guarantee the mechanisation process and services, the minister enjoined individuals and groups to come with proposals on how to manage the service centres that will provide jobs and boost food production and food security across the country.
While we endorse the initiative, we expect the Federal Government to have taken initial step by engaging all critical stakeholders in ensuring that the scheme takes off smoothly and is given the desired impetus in its implementation.
Most experts believe that the problem with Nigeria is not about policy formulation but implementation. Nigeria’s economy in the past five decades has largely depended on oil and gas, with little or no deliberate efforts made to diversify the economic base.
Over reliance on the hydrocarbon industry has been a major challenge of our national development and well-meaning Nigerians and friends of Nigeria think that agriculture and agro-like industries remain the best option to follow.
It will not only provide employment for the teeming unemployed citizens but go a long way in solving the security challenge currently staring the country in the face.
The Tide thinks that agriculture has the capacity for turning the nation’s economy around and lifting the country that is virtually stagnated on many fronts; infrastructural deficit, poor education and health facilities, insecurity, poverty, among others.
Perhaps, many will think that mechanised farming in 623 local government areas may be too ambitious for a government that is battling with so much challenges: terrorism, banditry, unemployment, militancy, poverty rate, among others, all that is required is the political will and commitment to weather the storm.
Adequate funding simply is the right way to go and government must, as a matter of expediency, map out a clear-cut road map to achieve the desired goal.
It will not also be out of place to involve the Organised Private-Sector (OPS) through Public Private Partnership (PPP) because in civilised climes, such initiatives are usually private-sector driven. This programme must not be politicised if it is actually intended for good.
Editorial
Rape: Beyond Castration
Recently, Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State was reported to have assented to a bill amending the state’s Penal Court Law No. 5 of 2017 which now includes castration as punishment for persons found guilty of committing rape.
Before this amendment, Kaduna State penal code provided for 21 years jail term for rape of an adult and life imprisonment in the case of a child.
The latest amendment is said to have come two months after El-Rufai advocated a stronger penalty for rape convicts, lamenting that such felons often rape more persons after serving their prison terms.
According to him, “In addition to life imprisonment or 21 years imprisonment, anyone convicted of rape will have his organ surgically removed so that even after he finishes his term, he will not be able to rape anyone again.
“So long as the tool exists, there is the likelihood that he may go back to do it again. Most of the perpetrators are young people, so even after 21 years, they can come back and continue.”
The governor also hinted that the state would expunge the provision for bail conditions for rape convicts.
It would be recalled that the two chambers of the National Assembly had, in early June, rejected moves to adopt castration as punishment for rape convicts.
Two days after the Senate threw out a motion advocating such amendment, House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, had asked to know what would happen to an adult female who raped a younger male, before subjecting the motion to a voice vote. It was defeated even as the federal lawmakers called for the application of more stringent penalties against any perpetrators.
Contributors to the motion had earlier cited weak institutions, poor enforcement, poverty and unacceptable social practices as some of the reasons that have promoted sexual violence against women.
Kaduna is certainly not the only state that is inclined to pursuing such extreme penalty for rapists. In neighbouring Kano State, the legislature had also unanimously adopted to alter the state’s Penal Code amendment (No. 12) Law of 2014 to provide for castration as punishment for rape offenders. The current penalty is 14 years.
Given the rising cases of rape in the society and the brutality with which the offence is increasingly being committed, The Tide welcomes any legally acceptable move that would serve to keep perpetrators in check.
This is why we think that the bold step taken by Governor el-Rufai and the Kaduna State House of Assembly is worthy of emulation.
Considering the timing of the motion, there is no doubt that the latest efforts were galvernised by the mass condemnation which followed recent, almost daily reports of the murder of some women across the country after they were raped.
Particularly outrageous was the reported rape and murder of a 23-year old female undergraduate student of the University of Benin, Miss Vera Omozuwa, where she had gone to read inside a church in Edo State, on May 13.
Not quite long after that incident, a Science Laboratory Technology (SLT) female student at the Federal College of Animal Health in Ibadan was reportedly attacked, raped and stabbed to death by unknown assailants.
Here in Rivers State, there was a recent case where people panicked as a suspected sex predator was reported to have gone from one hotel to the other raping and strangling young women, mainly hotel stewards. This strange occurrence had forced the government to insist that hoteliers mount 24-hour close-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance around their premises.
Even as The Tide commends the Kaduna initiative, we, however, wish to caution that rape cases should be thoroughly and exhaustively investigated so as to avoid a miscarriage of justice in which an innocent person is made to suffer an irreversible medical procedure.
In the case of an adult female who rapes a younger person, some commentators have suggested the removal of her fallopian tube. But we doubt if this procedure can temper the wild urge to copulate as would vasectomy in men. Furthermore, it beats us as to the possible penalty for a marriage partner who is accused of rape by the spouse.
In any case, while there may not be a comprehensive antidote to rape as yet, we think that what Kaduna State has just initiated marks a good example for the rest of the nation.
Editorial
As Nigeria Turns 60 Today…
“This is a wonderful day, and it is all the more wonderful because we have awaited it with increasing impatience, compelled to watch one country after another overtaking us on the road when we had so nearly reached our goal. But now, we have acquired our rightful status, and I feel sure that history will show that the building of our nation proceeded at the wisest pace: it has been thorough, and Nigeria now stands well-built upon firm foundations”.
There is no doubt that at independence, the world looked up to Nigeria as a potential player in the world economy given her enormous natural endowments and huge population. And indeed, the independence era turned out to be the Golden Age of the country as there was competitive development among the then three regional governments leading to rapid development of the regions.
Agriculture was the mainstay of the country ’s economy and the major foreign exchange earner. While the Western region achieved phenomenal economic and infrastructural breakthrough through cocoa, the Eastern and Northern regions built their robust economy around the proceeds derived from palm oil and groundnut sales, respectively. That was the era when Nigeria practised true and functional federalism, with the central government at the then Federal Capital Territory in Lagos as the coordinator.
At that time, Nigeria was regarded as the world’s largest exporter of groundnuts, cocoa and palm oil, and a significant producer of coconuts, citrus fruits, maize, pearl millet, cassava, yams and sugar cane, with about 60 per cent of its 45.1million population directly or indirectly in the agricultural sector.
It is sad, however, that 60 years down the golden era, the same could not be said of Nigeria of today. The ecstasy of independence has since fizzled out. Majority of the citizens who, yesterday, celebrated their country’s independence are now daily contend with the harsh realities of life and living in the country. To many a Nigerian , the question remains: What again is there to celebrate?
If anything, Nigeria’s journey, since independence, has been a long tortuous one, from the First Republic through a long period of military interregnum to the present civilian regime. The journey, truth be told, has been marked by poor leadership, bad governance and corruption, all combined to stymy socio-economic development in the country.
As the country marks its 60th anniversary as a sovereign nation, today, we note with mixed feelings that its economic indicators are too disheartening to contemplate. This can be attested to by last year’s classification of Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world, with 91.1 million Nigerians living in extreme poverty. This, to us, is not a good testimonial for a country that prides itself as the giant of Africa.
Indicators in other sectors of our national lives are not encouraging either. Beside decay in critical infrastructure such as roads, railway and electricity, the nation’s health and educational institutions have also witnessed serious regression. Therefore, while The Tide joins millions of Nigerians to celebrate Nigeria’s Diamond Jubilee anniversary, we call on the Nigerian government to adopt workable action plans to stop this progressive march towards socio-economic abyss.
It is high time Nigeria retraced its steps back to the golden era of post-independence when we had functional federating units that can feed, protect and cater for the needs of their citizenry.
Also key to nation building is the total restructuring of the country’s political structure in such a way that no section of the country will dominate or have overbearing influence on others.
We believe that the agitation for succession by certain part of the country is not unconnected with the perceived imbalance in the nation’s political structure.
While The Tide does not support any break up of the country, we urge Nigerians to adhere to the admonition of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the 60th Independence Anniversary interdenominational church service held at the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja on Sunday. The Vice President had warned that Nigeria may be heading towards disintegration if urgent steps are not taken to identify and mend the cracks that could fasten a break up. The nation can only ignore this warning at its own peril.
We are optimistic that Nigeria will be a better place to live if every Nigerian is given the right of place in the country.
While we congratulate Nigerians on this historic occasion of Nigeria’s 60th anniversary, we salute the courage of our founding fathers and the sacrifice made in bequeathing a viable nation to us. We urge Nigerians to reflect on this sacrifice and work towards keeping Nigeria an indivisible entity.
Once again, we wish Nigeria happy Diamond Jubilee anniversary.
