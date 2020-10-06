Brazilian Winger Joins Kwara United

Ex-international and a chairmanship aspirant for the Anambra Football Association elections, Chikelue Iloenyosi, has cautioned name droppers to leave Governor Willie Obiano out of their campaign in the build-up to the election.

Speaking in a media parley in Abuja, the ex-international who is the SA Security to the NFF President said Governor Obiano has not endorsed any aspirant for the top FA position.

Chikelue, who said he is in the race with a 14-point agenda that would make Anambra State great again as a home for football noted that the state has produced great football players and clubs like Udoji United, Jasper United, Gabros Int’l FC, etc has been in the doldrums in recent times.

“Name droppers should stop using the governor’s name. He has not endorsed anybody and has no intention to do so. In fact, our hard-working governor is not interested in who emerges as the next Chairman of the State FA, all he wants to see is someone who will return the state to her past glory in football.”

He noted that as an ex-international and administrator, he has worn the shoe and knows where it pinches, arguing that the problem the state is facing in making great impact in the nation’s football can only be addressed by someone who is passionate about the game and ready to commit both time and resources to take her back on achieving tracks.

According to him, “I have great contacts that will turn football in the state to a money spinner which will not only alleviate the problems of the actors but contribute immensely to the state’s economic development. This I will do by ensuring that the FA creates a conducive environment for tournaments that will give our youths the opportunity to ply their trade overseas.”

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had earlier set up a Caretaker Committee for the running of the affairs of the Anambra State Football Association, following the expiration of the tenure of the Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah-led executive team, and pending the conduct of fresh elections.

The Caretaker Committee is to administer the activities of the Anambra State Football Association and also conduct elections into the Board of Anambra State Football Association and the Anambra State Local Football Councils within three months.