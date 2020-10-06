… As Arewa Youths Back Adeboye On Restructuring, Warn Buhari

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, yesterday emphasised on the need to restructure Nigeria.

AYCF’s National President, Yerima Shettima warned that Nigeria was at the verge of collapse, if it is not restructured.

Shettima issued the warning when asked to respond to the call by the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye that President Muhammadu Buhari should restructure Nigeria.

Adeboye had said Buhari should restructure Nigeria to prevent the country from breaking up.

However, Shettima, in a chat with newsmen said: “I’m not asserting much importance because Adeboye spoke but because I’m an advocate of restructuring, and we said this years ago that the centre can’t hold, the burden is too much and the centre can’t hold.

“For us to move and make meaningful impact, we need to restructure this country, power must be devolved to the regions. Let there be division of labour, where it’s not everything the centre decides.

“If we allow the centre to continue the way we are going, one day, the centre will just collapse. It’s very clear, everybody knows that the centre can’t hold, and we need to look at it thoroughly and ensure it’s reviewed with the hope of decentralising the central government so that things will be done right.

“This American style of government does not favour us, even there, they don’t practise this style of governance.

A clear example is what happened between Trump and the governor of New York during the pandemic, so to some extent, the state governors should have their autonomy and do things their way, but in Nigeria, you dare not challenge the almighty centre, if it comes to the issue of policies.”