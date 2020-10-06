Politics
… As Arewa Youths Back Adeboye On Restructuring, Warn Buhari
The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, yesterday emphasised on the need to restructure Nigeria.
AYCF’s National President, Yerima Shettima warned that Nigeria was at the verge of collapse, if it is not restructured.
Shettima issued the warning when asked to respond to the call by the Redeemed Christian Church of God’s General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye that President Muhammadu Buhari should restructure Nigeria.
Adeboye had said Buhari should restructure Nigeria to prevent the country from breaking up.
However, Shettima, in a chat with newsmen said: “I’m not asserting much importance because Adeboye spoke but because I’m an advocate of restructuring, and we said this years ago that the centre can’t hold, the burden is too much and the centre can’t hold.
“For us to move and make meaningful impact, we need to restructure this country, power must be devolved to the regions. Let there be division of labour, where it’s not everything the centre decides.
“If we allow the centre to continue the way we are going, one day, the centre will just collapse. It’s very clear, everybody knows that the centre can’t hold, and we need to look at it thoroughly and ensure it’s reviewed with the hope of decentralising the central government so that things will be done right.
“This American style of government does not favour us, even there, they don’t practise this style of governance.
A clear example is what happened between Trump and the governor of New York during the pandemic, so to some extent, the state governors should have their autonomy and do things their way, but in Nigeria, you dare not challenge the almighty centre, if it comes to the issue of policies.”
Politics
Buhari Lacks Powers To Restructure Nigeria -Yakasai
Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the constitutional powers to restructure Nigeria.
He advised proponents of restructuring to channel their energies towards ensuring their representatives in the State and National Assemblies perform their statutory functions by providing the necessary legislative structure required to restructure the country.
Yakasai, who spoke in a telephone interview with our correspondent in Abuja said, “The President does not have the powers to restructure Nigeria.
“He can initiate a bill just like every other Nigerian and send the same to the National Assembly for necessary action.
“I will urge proponents of restructuring to send proposals to the national assembly and put pressure on their representatives to do the needful.
“We need to follow the necessary procedure to achieve desired goals. We are currently running a constitutional democracy which requires dialogue and consultation.
“Whatever the issues are, we can approach our legislators and ensure that our voices are heard,” he said.
The Second Republic Presidential Liaison Officer noted that Nigeria and Nigerians will be the better for it if issues were debated and agreements reached.
The General Overseer, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and several other prominent Nigerians on Saturday called on the Federal Government led by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to urgently restructure the country to save it from breakup.
In an apparent response, the Presidency in a statement signed by Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, said, “This is to warn that such unpatriotic outbursts are both unhelpful and unwarranted as this government will not succumb to threats and take any decision out of pressure at a time when the nation’s full attention is needed to deal with the security challenges facing it at a time of the COVID-19 health crisis.”
Politics
Ondo: Abubakar, Monarchs Urge Peaceful, Credible Poll
Chairman, National Peace Committee (NPC), General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), has urged stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and credible election in Ondo State ahead of the October 10 Gubernatorial Election.
Abubakar, who made the call in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, said it was the duty of the political parties, electorate, umpire and civil society groups to ensure a hitch-free and credible elections in the state.
“As stakeholders, we should live up to the principles of impartiality, neutrality and statesmanship during the election,” he said.
The former Head of State urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to exhibit utmost neutrality and sincerity in the conduct of the polls.
“The security agencies, INEC, civil societies, traditional rulers and electorate are all urged to support a peaceful process.
“The NPC will continue to preach peace in the electoral process, it is tough to navigate Nigeria’s political landscape, we all need to do our part,” he said.
Abubakar stated that the NPC would continue to work in line with its mandate, saying, “ we have worked tirelessly to support peaceful elections and facilitate a non-violent transfer of power”
He said that although pre-election periods were always fraught with fears of violence and threat to national unity, Nigerians must approach elections with a peaceful mindset.
“The efforts of the committee culminated in its contribution to the success of the governorship election in Edo state, so we should all support a peaceful process in Ondo state,” he said.
The NPC chairman further urged the voting public in Ondo state to adhere strictly to established prevention protocols against the Coronavirus during the election.
Similarly two prominent traditional rulers from Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State have called on gladiators in the Saturday’s governorship election in the state to embrace peace in the interest of the state.
This is even as the traditional rulers lauded the peaceful ways the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, has been
Politics
Ugwuanyi Reassures On Capacity Building
Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has reiterated his administration’s commitment to build capacity in public institutions in the state.
The governor said this yesterday while laying the foundation for an ultra-modern Administrative Building at the State’s Assembly Complex in Enugu.
He said that the construction of the office complex was consistent with his administration’s policy of building capacity for the public institution to equip them for better service delivery.
“Strategic role in optimising service delivery and good governance in our state is self-evident.
“Importantly, we are blessed with responsive and responsible legislators, people of uncommon patriotism, legislative energy and passion under a competent leadership,” he added.
The governor described the House of Assembly, the second arm of government, as critical public institution vested with exclusive power of legislation, approval of political appointees and legislative oversight.
He attributed the recent renovation and upgrade of the State Judiciary Headquarters and construction of Customary Courts across the state as an indication of turning around public institutions in the state.
“Enugu parliament building, legislative complex, in its long history, has undergone series of renovations to improve the operating environment for the state parliament and enhance its performance.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Shell’s Ultra-Modern Medical Centre Donation Excites Ogun Community
- News3 days ago
Shell Employees Launch N82m Free Feeding Programme
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Ex-Minister Condemns Amaechi’s Statement Against Ateke
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
FG Aggressively Developing Gas-To-Power Infrastructure – Kyari
- Oil & Energy3 days ago
Some Individuals Encouraging Illegal Refiners, Group Alleges
- Niger Delta3 days ago
Disunity, Bane Of Dev In Wakirike Kingdom-Monarch
- Sports3 days ago
Plateau United’s Striker Joins UAE League
- Editorial3 days ago
That FG’s Proposed Mechanised Farming