Featured
Wike Lifts Suspension Of PHALGA Boss
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has approved the lifting of the suspension of the Mayor of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Hon Victor Ihunwo.
A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, Tuesday, indicated that the reinstatement is with immediate effect.
The statement reads,
“This is to announce that the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike CON, GSSRS, has lifted the suspension of the Chairman of Port Harcourt Local Government, Hon Victor Ihunwo.
“The Chairman is to resume normal duties immediately, and has been strictly warned to abide by all the rules governing local government administration.
“He is further warned to desist from engaging in all forms of illegal or double taxation or any other acts against public interest.”
Featured
Compliance With Covid-19 Protocols Excites Task Force As Schools Resume In Rivers
The Rivers State Government Task Force for the Cmpliance of COVID-19 Protocols in Schools, Monday, expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance by some schools.
The task force visited some public and private schools in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt local government areas.
The schools visited include, Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni; Jephthah Comprehensive Secondary School, East-West Road; Government Girls Secondary School, Rumuokwuta; and Community Secondary School, Rumuepirikom.
Others are Government Comprehensive Secondary, Borokiri; Enitonna High School, Borokiri; Methodist Girls High School, Harbour Road; and Stella Maris College, Port Harcourt.
At the various schools, members of the task force were conducted round by the principals and shown facilities put in place for the observance of COVID-19 protocols.
Addressing journalists at the end of the monitoring exercise, the Chairman of the task force, who is also the Administrator of Greater Port Harcourt, Amb Desmond Akawor said the monitoring was to ensure that principals and proprietors of schools implement the COVID-19 protocols as directed by the state government.
Akawor, who spoke through the Head of the State Civil Service, Barrister Rufus Godwins, expressed happiness with the management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education for the installation of screening machines and wash hand bays at strategic positions in the school.
The chairman also lauded Jephthah Comprehensive Secondary for their compliance, especially the provision of an Isolation Centre to address cases of emergency.
He, however, observed some lapses in some of the schools visited, and urged them to take proactive steps by providing more infrared handheld thermometers and wash hand bays.
Akawor also enjoined them to provide hand sanitizers and maintain social distancing in the classrooms.
According to him, the adherence would promote effective teaching and learning, and ensure that the importance Governor Nyesom Wike attaches to the education and health of Rivers children was sustained.
Other members of the task force on the monitoring exercise include, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim; Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku; Commissioner for Health, Prof Princewill Chike; Commissioner for Social Welfare, Mrs. Inime Aguma; and Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Nwankpa.
Featured
Buhari Approves Special Salary For Teachers …Increases Service Years From 35 To 40
In commemoration of the World Teachers Day on October 5, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved a special salary scale for teachers in the country.
He also increased the number of years of service from 35 to 40.
Buhari said this in Abuja on Monday during the celebration of the 2020 World Teachers Day.
The Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, who represented President Buhari, said the implementation of the new salary scheme is to encourage teachers in delivering better service.
The 2020 theme of the World Teachers’ Day is Teachers: leading in crisis, reimagining the future.
Featured
Wike Awards Contracts For More Infrastructure In Kirikese Kingdom …As Dr. Sampson Parker Returns To PDP With Over 2,000 Supporters
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says contract for the award of the second phase of Okochiri internal roads in Okrika Local Government Area has been awarded.
Also awarded is the reclamation of 25 hectares of land at the ATC area in Okrika Island as well as the construction of Wakama-Ogu Road in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area.
Wike announced this, yesterday, while addressing the people of Kirikese Kingdom, when the former commissioner of health in the Chibuike Amaechi administration, Dr. Sampson Parker led over 2,000 of his supporters from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Okochiri in Okrika Local Government Area.
“I was here last time, and I promised the people of Kirikesegbese that I am going to award the second phase of the contract for the Okochiri internal roads.
“I also told the people of Kirikesegbese that I am going to sandfill 25 hectares of land at the ATC area of Okrika Island.
“Again, I told you people that I am going to award the Wakama-Ogu Road in Ogu-Bolo Local Government Area.
“As of today, those contracts have been awarded since last Friday, and they will be executed by indigenes of your area,” he stated.
Wike lauded Dr. Sampson Parker for taking the bold step to come back to his former party.
He recalled the role played by Parker in the emergence of former governor Chibuike Amaechi in 2007, adding that his coming back to the PDP would add value to the party.
The governor urged political leaders in the area not to discriminate him, but ensure that he be carried along in the scheme of things.
“Dr. Parker was one of those God used alongside some of us to bring Amaechi in as governor of Rivers State in 2007.
“We thought that from that time, everybody will be united, but we didn’t know that some persons had different plans, but God’s plan is always the best.
“When I was leaving in 2012, I told Dr. Parker that things are not moving well, and I am going. But he insisted that I should remain as there was need for us to continue to be together.
“But I am happy today that my friend and brother has realized what I told him then, and has returned to the PDP.
“Dr. Parker came at the right time and nobody should discriminate him because with the level of politics he had played, he will add value to the party”, the governor said.
In his speech, the former commissioner for health, Dr. Sampson Parker, described the occasion as home coming to the PDP family.
He stated that his conscience and soul are at peace with his decision, and pledged his loyalty to the party.
Parker lauded the governor developmental strides in Kirikese Kingdom, and thanked him for accepting his return to the PDP.
Also speaking, the Rivers State Chairman of PDP, Amb Desmond Akawor, who received Parker into the party, said the decision of the former health commissioner was based on the massive development projects the governor has sited across the state.
He described former governor, Chibuike Amaechi as politically dead, having lost key political allies in succession to the PDP.
In his goodwill message, the Leader of PDP in Okrika Local Government Area, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, thanked Wike for always rising to the occasion in defense of the people of Kirikesegbese.
He also lauded the governor for the various developmental projects executed in the area, and assured him of their support.
The Chairman of Okrika Local Government Area, Chief Philemon Iwoloma Kingoli, noted the love the governor has for the Okrikans, and promised to always stand by him.
