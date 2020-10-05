Featured
We’re Committed To Fight Against Covid-19, RSG Assures …As Schools Reopen, Today
The Rivers State Government has reassured its commitment to the fight against Coronavirus, just as schools in the state reopen, today.
This followed the distribution of non-pharmaceutical and safety materials to over 500 public secondary schools in the state by the government.
Addressing principals during the distribution, the state Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, said that the Rivers State Government was concerned about the safety of students as schools reopen.
He said that the distribution of the materials ahead of schools’ reopening was part of government’s efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.
Ebeku urged the principals to ensure proper use of the items, warning that schools that contravene Covid-19 guidelines would be sanctioned.
He said, “The distribution of Covid-19 non-pharmaceutical and sanitary materials demonstrates the commitment of His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike, to the fight against Covid-19.
“We are looking forward eagerly for students to return to schools on Monday (today), and my candid advice to all of them is to ensure full compliance with Covid-19 protocols.
“If any head of school does not enforce Covid-19 protocols as enacted and explained to them, the consequences will be disastrous for such a person because any person who seeks to compromise the health of the society and flouts the directives of the state government will not be condoned”.
Also speaking, Chairman of the seven-man State Executive Council Task Force on the Enforcement of Covid-19 Protocols in schools, Amb Desmond Akawor, advised the principals to enforce compliance of all directives in their various schools.
Akawor said, “We have all agreed that the schools should reopen. Some of us that will be going to your schools are just to confirm whether certain things that are to come from government are in place.
“Please, whatever that is made available, take them, and go back to your schools, and ensure that the students comply with all the protocols.
“Let us ensure that continuously, this crusade is carried out to the grassroots so that our people will know. Once you are protected and your brother is protected, it cannot spread” Akawor explained.
On his part, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof Princewill Chike, sensitized the principals on the dangers of any contact with the virus, warning that spread of the virus would be easy, if there was laxity among the people.
Chike admonished the principals not to live in denial of the existence of the virus, explaining that response to the Covid-19 guidelines impedes the spread.
He said, “Whatever you believe, for the sake of the students, teachers and those under you, do not say, ‘Covid-19 does not exist’.
“Covid-19 is an assault on mankind. We are all at risk, and that risk is that your age is there and it is not a good sign. The effects of this virus may not fully be seen today. What we see around the world is a tip of the iceberg.
“Tell the children that the virus has no friend, does not respect age, height or religion. The pandemic is all over the world, and we are praying that another wave does not come around.
“If we come to any school, and your people are not wearing masks, I will take your picture, and I will send it to the governor. Be rest assured that we will send you out because you are a problem to every other person”, he warned.
Speaking on behalf of principals of public schools, President, Rivers State Chapter of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools, Mr. Austin Iroegbu, thanked the state government for the gesture.
Austin said, “We want to sincerely thank the governor for providing these materials we are seeing today.
“This is not the first time the government is providing materials like this. When we were about starting the West African School Certificate Examinations (WASCE), materials for Covid-19 were provided for senior secondary schools. Now, we want to reopen, more materials are now being brought for senior and junior secondary schools.
“There are only very few states which have done what our government is doing today. We want to say ‘thank you very much’, and God bless everyone that has made this possible”, he added.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Featured
Wike Awards Contracts For More Infrastructure In Kirikese Kingdom …As Dr. Sampson Parker Returns To PDP With Over 2,000 Supporters
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says contract for the award of the second phase of Okochiri internal roads in Okrika Local Government Area has been awarded.
Also awarded is the reclamation of 25 hectares of land at the ATC area in Okrika Island as well as the construction of Wakama-Ogu Road in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area.
Wike announced this, yesterday, while addressing the people of Kirikese Kingdom, when the former commissioner of health in the Chibuike Amaechi administration, Dr. Sampson Parker led over 2,000 of his supporters from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Okochiri in Okrika Local Government Area.
“I was here last time, and I promised the people of Kirikesegbese that I am going to award the second phase of the contract for the Okochiri internal roads.
“I also told the people of Kirikesegbese that I am going to sandfill 25 hectares of land at the ATC area of Okrika Island.
“Again, I told you people that I am going to award the Wakama-Ogu Road in Ogu-Bolo Local Government Area.
“As of today, those contracts have been awarded since last Friday, and they will be executed by indigenes of your area,” he stated.
Wike lauded Dr. Sampson Parker for taking the bold step to come back to his former party.
He recalled the role played by Parker in the emergence of former governor Chibuike Amaechi in 2007, adding that his coming back to the PDP would add value to the party.
The governor urged political leaders in the area not to discriminate him, but ensure that he be carried along in the scheme of things.
“Dr. Parker was one of those God used alongside some of us to bring Amaechi in as governor of Rivers State in 2007.
“We thought that from that time, everybody will be united, but we didn’t know that some persons had different plans, but God’s plan is always the best.
“When I was leaving in 2012, I told Dr. Parker that things are not moving well, and I am going. But he insisted that I should remain as there was need for us to continue to be together.
“But I am happy today that my friend and brother has realized what I told him then, and has returned to the PDP.
“Dr. Parker came at the right time and nobody should discriminate him because with the level of politics he had played, he will add value to the party”, the governor said.
In his speech, the former commissioner for health, Dr. Sampson Parker, described the occasion as home coming to the PDP family.
He stated that his conscience and soul are at peace with his decision, and pledged his loyalty to the party.
Parker lauded the governor developmental strides in Kirikese Kingdom, and thanked him for accepting his return to the PDP.
Also speaking, the Rivers State Chairman of PDP, Amb Desmond Akawor, who received Parker into the party, said the decision of the former health commissioner was based on the massive development projects the governor has sited across the state.
He described former governor, Chibuike Amaechi as politically dead, having lost key political allies in succession to the PDP.
In his goodwill message, the Leader of PDP in Okrika Local Government Area, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, thanked Wike for always rising to the occasion in defense of the people of Kirikesegbese.
He also lauded the governor for the various developmental projects executed in the area, and assured him of their support.
The Chairman of Okrika Local Government Area, Chief Philemon Iwoloma Kingoli, noted the love the governor has for the Okrikans, and promised to always stand by him.
Featured
I’m Angry Over SARS Brutalities, Osinbajo Fumes …IGP Bans Operatives From Patrols, Stop-And-Search Duties
The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has expressed disgust over the harassment of Nigerians by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).
The vice president, who spoke to State House Reporters during an interaction at his Abuja residence, yesterday, also hailed the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, for banning routine patrol of the FSARS and other tactical squads of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).
Osinbajo also condemned the routine harassment of young Nigerians by operatives of the FSARS, describing the development as infuriating.
While condemning the actions of those officers he described as “bad eggs of the Force,” the vice president asked the police to stick to their mandates.
“I am very concerned, in fact, very angry about what I see, happening to young men and women who are arrested, in some cases maimed or killed by men of the police force,” he said.
He also commended Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) for speaking up against injustices meted out by some security operatives on young.
Such violations, according to Osinbajo, are “completely unacceptable because these are individuals who are meant to protect Nigerians. The arrest, maiming or killing of young people or anyone at all, is completely wrong. It is unlawful and illegal, and anyone involved in this act ought to be investigated and prosecuted.”
The vice president said: “Today, I had a meeting with the Inspector General of Police, we reviewed several of these issues. The President and I have had discussions on this; he is very concerned about it. He wants to see a reform.
“You are probably aware that the IGP has issued a statement looking at all these issues, in particular, the warning against the use of these tactical units such as SARS for purposes of doing anything other than anti-robbery.
“For example, and I think in his statement, he specifically said that you cannot have a situation where SARS says, they are investigating Cybercrime by arresting young men and women carrying their laptops and phones. Cybercrime is an electronic crime. I don’t see how you can investigate that by seizing people’s phones in a taxi or in their cars.
“It is very obvious that this is a major concern, a few bad eggs in the police force are causing all of these problems because it is all over the place, in different states. There is a need to take serious action.
“The IG’s statement today, is a good first step. He has said clearly that police men must wear police uniforms. You cannot say that because you belong to a tactical unit, you can dress in your casual clothing and be armed because people can’t even tell the difference between robbers and the police, if you are not properly dressed in police uniform. So, clearly, a reform is in the offing.
“So, I will like to encourage civil society activists, young men and women, who bring this regularly, by the way, to the attention of government and the police.
“And I think that activism is important because they have been able to bring a lot of these issues to the attention of the police and government, and that is an important part of the process of the reform.”
Urging that all hands be on deck to effect reforms, the VP said: “I think that we all have to work together to ensure that the police and law enforcement agents, do what their duty is and their duty is to protect us, protect our society and livelihoods and homes.
“By the way, many of them are doing their duties excellently well, but there are some of them who are engaged in these activities. So, we must see this as something we all must work together to achieve, as individuals, to bring to the attention of the police and government, where there have been violations.
“And on the part of government and the police: to ensure that every one of those allegations is properly investigated and those found responsible are prosecuted and publicized so that people know that prosecution has taken place and this is the consequence. I am very confident that we will have a reformed police force and that process has already begun.’’
Osinbajo’s remarks come shortly after Adamu, yesterday, warned FSARS and other Tactical Squads of the Force against carrying out stop and search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, traffic checks, etc with immediate effect.
In a press release, yesterday, titled, “IGP Bans FSARS, Other Police Tactical Squads From Routine Patrols, Stop-And-Search Duties”, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, “banned the personnel of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other Tactical Squads of the Force including the Special Tactical Squad (STS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Anti-Cultism Squad and other Tactical Squads operating at the Federal, Zonal and Command levels, from carrying out routine patrols and other conventional low-risk duties – stop and search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, traffic checks, etc – with immediate effect.
“In addition, no personnel of the Force is authorized to embark on patrols or tactical assignments in mufti. They must always appear in their police uniforms or approved tactical gear”, the statement, signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, stated.
The IGP’s directives come against the backdrop of findings by the leadership of the Force that a few personnel of the Tactical Squads hide under disguise to perpetrate all forms of illegality, contrary to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement establishing the squads.
“Specifically, the IGP has warned the Tactical Squads against the invasion of the privacy of citizens particularly through indiscriminate and unauthorized search of mobile phones, laptops and other smart devices. They are to concentrate and respond only to cases of armed robbery, kidnapping and other violent crimes when the need arises.
“The IGP notes that the FSARS and other Police Tactical Squads remain a critical component of the Force in confronting prevailing and emerging violent crimes in the country.
“He, however, condemns every act of unprofessionalism, abuse of human rights and high-handedness by some personnel of the Squads.
“He has therefore ordered the X-Squad and the Monitoring Unit to embark on immediate and massive nationwide monitoring of activities of Tactical Squads and other police officers on the road.
“They are to ensure prompt arrest, investigation and prosecution of all erring police officers who violate these directives and other extant regulations of the Force.
“The IGP has equally warned that, henceforth, the Commissioner of Police in charge of FSARS, Commissioners of Police in charge of State Commands and the FCT as well as their supervisory Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police, will be held liable for any misconduct within their Area of Responsibility (AOR).
“He, therefore, charged them to ensure effective supervision and mentoring of the personnel of the Tactical Squads under their jurisdiction.
“Meanwhile, two operatives of the FSARS and their civilian accomplice operating in Lagos State, INSPR Sale James, INSPR Monday Uchiola and Okechukwu Ogbonna, have been arrested by the Lagos State Police Command, for acts of professional misconduct including extortion and intimidation of innocent citizens.
“The operational vehicle of the men has also been impounded and disciplinary procedure has already commenced against the defaulters.
“The IGP reaffirms his commitment to bequeathing to Nigerians, a reformed Police Force that is accountable, responsible and ever ready to defend and uphold the rights of the citizens while discharging its duties of keeping the people safe and secure.
“He enjoins the citizens not to allow the misconduct by a few personnel of the Force to negatively impact on their belief, confidence and trust in the police”, Mba added.
Reacting, the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), yesterday, accused President Muhammadu Buhari of using the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) against Nigerians.
HURIWA, a prominent rights group, claimed that Buhari has been using SARS operatives to quell peaceful protesters since 2015.
The group made the claim in response to the alleged killing of a young man in Ughelli, Delta State.
This is even as the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, SAN, denied the involvement of SARS operatives in the matter.
Keyamo had also claimed that the young man was alive and hospitalized.
Reacting to the controversy, a statement by the group’s National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko reads partly: “HURIWA has located the blame for the rampant shootings and extralegal killings of citizens by armed police operatives known as Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on the desk of President Muhammadu Buhari for having a long history of impunity and crass misuse of the armed security forces to quell otherwise peaceful protests since 2015, thereby leading to the killing of dozens of Nigerians.”
Featured
2023: PDP Presidential Ticket Open To All, Secondus Insists
The 2023 presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would be open to all party members, the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, has said.
“Everyone who is qualified, young, old, governors and non-governors, is qualified, and will have the opportunity to contest, and we have the space for everyone,” Secondus said in Bauchi, at the weekend.
Secondus’ position appears to contradict the calculations in some quarters that the party would automatically zone the ticket to the South, as President Muhammadu Buhari would have completed two terms of eight years for the North.
Secondus, who said that the PDP remained committed to zoning, added that there would be no discrimination in picking the party’s presidential flag-bearer in 2023.
He said: “Zoning is entrenched in our constitution, and at the right time, you (reporters) will hear from us. However, the party is very democratic. There is no room for discrimination.”
Secondus was accompanied to Bauchi by Governor Aminu Waziri Taibuwal of Sokoto State, former Senate President, David Mark, former governor of Gombe State, Hassan Ibrahim Dankwambo, and the Deputy National Chairman of the party, North, Senator Nazif Suleiman Gamawa.
The PDP delegation paid a solidarity visit to the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Mohammed Bala.
Asked about the recent defection of former House of Representatives Speaker, Hon Yakubu Dogara and his supporters from the PDP to the APC following a disagreement with Bala, Secondus said the political space was wide enough for everyone to move as he wishes.
“There is no rift. The political space is so wide in Nigeria, and anyone that is not comfortable will move, and we have seen such moves before. They will move and come back. That is the assurance I want to give to you,” he said.
Also speaking, Sokoto State Governor Hon Aminu Tambuwal asked President Muhammadu Buhari to deploy information communication technology (ICT) in the fight against banditry, insurgency, kidnapping and other crimes ravaging parts of the country.
He said: “The situation is sad because bandits are carrying out atrocities and killing innocent people. The situation is improving in Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi states but the situation is getting worse in Katsina. I call on the President to take decisive steps to recruit more competent, qualified security personnel.
“The Federal Government should ensure that weapons are provided for the military to fight Boko Haram and give them their rights.
“The President must ensure that packages meant for soldiers reach them in terms of their rations, earnings, welfare and well-being. The Federal Government should deplore more ICT equipment to the men at the forefront to forestall kidnappings and other crimes.”
Secondus’ statement is close to a recent statement by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who said that the PDP would be guided in picking its presidential candidate by what it thinks would make it win.
“As an opposition party, we look at all variables,” Wike had said.
He added: “What will make us win the election should come first. That is what is important to us. The ruling party can say that (zoning), but for the opposition party, there are variables.”
However, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) said last month that it had information that the PDP planned to pick its presidential candidate for the 2023 election from the North.
It cautioned the opposition party against such action, saying that Igbo President in 2023 was not negotiable.
