News
SARS Didn’t Kill Anybody In Delta -Keyamo
The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, yesterday, said operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, didn’t kill anybody in Ughelli, Delta State.
Keyamo said information from the state Police Commissioner, in Ughelli, and the brother of the alleged victim, Ochuko said he is not dead.
In a series of tweets, the minister disclosed that the man attacked was alive and currently receiving treatment.
He also explained that SARS was not responsible for the attack but operatives of the Operation Delta Safe.
There were reports over the weekend of SARS killing a young man in Ughelli, Delta State.
Setting the records straight, Keyamo said: “I just spoke with the Commissioner of Police, Delta State and the Area Commander in Ughelli where the unfortunate incident involving a young man and the Police took place yesterday. I also spoke with Ochuko, the victim’s brother. I was born, bred and raised in that same town”.
“All of them said the victim is alive and receiving treatment. Whilst I totally condemn the extra-judicial killings by SARS and other Police outfits against defenseless citizens and call for comprehensive reforms and overhaul of the system, some facts of this case are as follows
“The outfit involved in this case is called Operation Delta Safe and not SARS, the victim was not shot as confirmed by his brother, but fell out of the Police vehicle when being taken to the station after arrest. The brother said he was pushed; the Police said he jumped.
“This is a picture of the victim in hospital this morning, showing injuries from the fall, the Police stopped to pick him up after the fall, but an angry mob had already gathered and the Police fled and left the victim, A Good Samaritan picked him and took him to hospital.
“Finally, I wish to appeal to the youths in Ughelli not to resort to violence and/or destruction of lives and properties. I am on top of this matter and though the victim is alive, I will be urging the authorities to still investigate the conduct of the Police in this matter.”
News
Shell’s Ultra-Modern Medical Centre Donation Excites Ogun Community
The government of Ogun State and leaders of Ogijo Community in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state have described the 20-bed ultra-modern medical centre donated to the community as a model of primary health care facility worthy of replication across the state.
The Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who took delivery of the facility in a virtual ceremony last Wednesday said the donation was timely, coming at a time that the state was struggling with the dearth of facilities to manage the increasing cases infection of the novel coronavirus in the state, adding that the state government alone could not bear the burden of public healthcare delivery.
The medical centre, with doctors’ quarters, alternative power system, water treatment plant and a medical ambulance was built, equipped and furnished by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) in partnership with SNEPCo’s co-venture partners.
“We’re very appreciative to NNPC and SNEPCo. This medical centre could not have come at a better time as it will go a long way in strengthening the state’s primary healthcare delivery system,” said Coker.
According to Coker, NNPC and SNEPCo had supported Ogun State for more than eight years during which the companies had trained over 200 state health workers.
“With this state-of-the-art medical centre, I am sure that the people of Ogijo would have the qualitative, affordable and accessible healthcare that the governor promised all the citizens of Ogun State.”
The traditional head of Ogijo, Oba Kazeem Gbadamosi, noted that the facility was not just a pride for Ogijo but for Ogun State.
“This is the best of its kind in Ogun State and we’re so excited to have this delivered to our community by NNPC and SNEPCo.”
Managing Director of SNEPCo, Bayo Ojulari, who handed over the facility to the state government noted that the focus of the social investment policy of the company was on health and education, and that SNEPCo would continue to strengthen its relationship with governments across Nigeria for better healthcare and education systems.
“Our health intervention programmes have been delivered in many states and our secondary school and university scholarships are continuing to grow. With the support of NNPC and our co-venture partners, we will not relent.”
General Manager of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services, an NNPC subsidiary, Bala Wunti, who was represented by NNPC’s General Manager, Services, Yahaya Yunusa, charged the state and Ogijo Community to provide effective management of the facility in a manner that will provide the required healthcare services to the people.
“Sustainability should be paramount in the management system to ensure that the facility serves the purpose for which it is meant.”
The facility was the second of its type donated by SNEPCo in recent times.
The company had recently rehabilitated and equipped the Casualty and Trauma sections of the General Hospital Odan, Marina in Lagos State with state-of-the-art medical emergency equipment, and also donated fully equipped custom-made ambulances for easy access different parts of the state.
News
Shell Employees Launch N82m Free Feeding Programme
Employees of Shell companies in Nigeria have launched free feeding programme in COVID-19 isolation centres in seven states under the Shell Employee Care Programme, the General Manager External Relations of Shell Nigeria, IgoWeli, said in a statement issued on Sunday.
“The programme has kicked off in Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, Lagos, Ogun and Rivers States and it is a further demonstration of care to the people following the numerous intervention programmes by Shell companies in Nigeria particularly in support of government at all levels in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic,” Weli said.
The feeding programme, according to Weli, was being funded from personal donations by staff and contractors of the Anglo-Dutch integrated energy giant, the total amount of which was matched by the companies to make up the N82.6million for the programme.
The programme delivery strategy involves a collaboration with the state governments, non-government organisations and certified caterers to provide freshly cooked meals daily to patients and healthcare workers at the isolation centres.
Head of Clinical Services at the Bayelsa State Isolation Centre in Yenagoa, Dr James Omietimi, who oversees the distribution of the meals said, “I eat the lunch provided and the nutritional value is good because of the variety. I can tell you it’s tasty and meals have been coming in daily.”
So far, this intervention has provided over 31,000 meals to the isolation centres with plans to scale up to 54,000.
Shell companies in Nigeria had earlier donated ambulances, testing machines and kits, medical consumables and personal protection equipment to Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Rivers states to help in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2012 and 2018, staff and contractors of Shell companies in Nigeria had also made personal cash donation to provide succor to victims impacted by the unprecedented flood and Internally Displaced Persons humanitarian crises in the Niger Delta, Kogi and Anambra States, and North East of Nigeria, as part of the Shell Employees Care scheme.
Shell companies in Nigeria comprise The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC); Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo); and Shell Nigeria Gas.
News
Stop Insulting Our Govs, PDP Cautions APC Interim Chairman
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, cautioned the national caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, to stop “sending impostors and charlatans” in his party to insult governors elected on its platform and other patriotic leaders just to divert attention from the failures and problems of his party.
The PDP counselled Buni to design a more constructive way of containing the manifest failures of APC government at the federal and state levels “instead of this jealous act of seeking to use nonentities to attempt to drag down PDP performing governors and other well-meaning Nigerians.”
In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbindiyan, yesterday, the PDP said it was “indisputable that governors elected on the platform of the PDP have performed and are performing better, by all standards, than their counterparts in the APC.”
The statement read: “Nigerians across the country already know that the standard of living, infrastructural development, wealth creation, employment opportunities as well as growth in critical sectors including aviation, education, health, transportation power, energy, manufacturing, commerce, are better in PDP states.
“Of course, no APC governor can point to any development project that can compete with the achievements of any of our governors in any sector of life.
“Such feat is not by accident but by sheer ingenuity, hard work and accountability being exhibited by our governors in line with the manifesto of the PDP.
“Furthermore, it is ludicrous that rather than advising President Muhammadu Buhari and his government to rescind the unjustified increase in fuel price and withdraw the morbid declaration that fuel price ought not to be cheaper in Nigeria than Saudi Arabia, the APC is further insulting Nigerians by bandying unsubstantiated oil subsidy figures, to defend their atrocious policy.
“In case the APC is not aware, it is instructive to remind them that their party and government have fallen too low in the esteem of Nigerians for it to seek a rebranding through impostors as spokespersons, to funnel lies, deception and distortions of facts in a fresh attempt to beguile Nigerians.
“It is incontrovertible that contrary to the lies of APC impostors, between 2006 and 2013, successive PDP administrations, effectively managed the resources of our nation and grew our economy to become one of the fastest-growing in the world as recorded by Fitch and the International Monetary Fund, IMF.
“Perhaps, the APC should be reminded that within this period, the PDP achieved the historical debt relief (of about $18billion), which freed Nigeria from the suffocating shackles of huge external borrowings of the past.
“It is a fact that during this period, the PDP administrations reduced our nation’s budget deficits by 72 per cent stabilized our currency and overall economy to achieve the doubling of our GDP within four years from $55.65billion in 2003 to $114.36billion in 2006, as acknowledged by IMF database.
“This is in addition to improving our FDI from less than $700million per annum in 1999 to $4.3billion by 2007, which earned Nigeria a BB credit rating by Fitch.”
The party also made a comparison of life under a PDP-led government, saying “it is incontrovertible that life was better in our country under the PDP and that the purchasing power of Nigerians, in general, experienced its highest in our contemporary history under the PDP.
“Our party, therefore, counsels the APC to rather advise President Buhari to wake up to the demands of governance by ending the corruption in his oil revenue management, reduce the costs of fuel price and rejig his security and economic teams, instead of this resort to diversionary tactics.”
