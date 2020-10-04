Kano Pillars Want Garba As Technical Adviser

The Proprietor of Peniel Football Academy, Aleto in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, Pastor Friday Laleobe, has identified sports as an instrument that gives children the right direction.

According to him, with sporting activities, children can go to school, learn and become useful to themselves and the society.

Pastor Laleobe made the assertion at the weekend while speaking as the chairman of the occasion, during the commissioning of Gomswai Sports Academy Guest House, Aleto in Eleme LGA.

He noted that the establishment of every sports academy is to catch them at their tender age and teach them the basics of the game.

“Bringing children together and giving them the right direction with their talents, is to make them useful to themselves, family and the country at large.

I will say that Sports has helped in building our society, mostly guiding youths to the right direction” Pastor Laleobe said.

Speaking, the Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of Gomswai Sports Academy, Gombawai Obari, said his dream is to bring unity in the area and create job opportunities in the sporting environment.

“The Guest House is to accommodate many sporting activities, such as volleyball, basketball and football”, Obari said.

Earlier, the president of Eleme Youth Council.( EYC) worldwide, Prince Gokpa assured the MD/ CEO of Gomswai Sports Academy, Gombawai Obari that Eleme youth will support him to actualise his vision.

He thanked the MD of the academy for bringing the youths together, in a bid to give them the right direction.

“Eleme youths are proud to associate with Gomswai Sports Academy. With this laudable development, the youths will no longer engage in negative activity”, Gokpa said.

