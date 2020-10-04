Sports
Ishaku Wants Table Tennis To Rival Football
President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation, Engr. Tikon Ishaku, has stated that his wish in a short time to come is to see Table Tennis gain as much prominence as football while taking stock of the sport in Nigeria vis-a-vis other sports.
Ishaku speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said the programs and plans of the International Table Tennis Federation as well as the resolve of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation amidst the Covid-19 pandemic period are testaments of what is to come.
He added that he believes Table Tennis can look forward to going on par with football at some point in the future.
Sports
Kano Pillars Want Garba As Technical Adviser
Former Nigeria U-20 Coach, Manu Garba is in talks with Kano Pillars to become their technical adviser, according to reports.
Reports indicate that the experienced gaffer has been contacted by the Management of the club and could take over from current coach Ibrahim Musa.
Ibrahim Musa led the club to the Aiteo Cup glory two seasons, but the reports claimed the management is desperate to go a different direction next season.
Meanwhile, the club has secured the signing of midfielder Haruna Sule and utility player Williams Manji from Sergio Academy FC ahead of the 2020-2021 Nigeria professional football league season.
Both players signed a three-year contract with the former league champions and will be included in the squad for next season.
Manji Williams was the captain of the NPFL U17 all-star team that participated in the 2017 Gauteng Championship.
Sports
Sports Give Children Right Direction – Cleric
The Proprietor of Peniel Football Academy, Aleto in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State, Pastor Friday Laleobe, has identified sports as an instrument that gives children the right direction.
According to him, with sporting activities, children can go to school, learn and become useful to themselves and the society.
Pastor Laleobe made the assertion at the weekend while speaking as the chairman of the occasion, during the commissioning of Gomswai Sports Academy Guest House, Aleto in Eleme LGA.
He noted that the establishment of every sports academy is to catch them at their tender age and teach them the basics of the game.
“Bringing children together and giving them the right direction with their talents, is to make them useful to themselves, family and the country at large.
I will say that Sports has helped in building our society, mostly guiding youths to the right direction” Pastor Laleobe said.
Speaking, the Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of Gomswai Sports Academy, Gombawai Obari, said his dream is to bring unity in the area and create job opportunities in the sporting environment.
“The Guest House is to accommodate many sporting activities, such as volleyball, basketball and football”, Obari said.
Earlier, the president of Eleme Youth Council.( EYC) worldwide, Prince Gokpa assured the MD/ CEO of Gomswai Sports Academy, Gombawai Obari that Eleme youth will support him to actualise his vision.
He thanked the MD of the academy for bringing the youths together, in a bid to give them the right direction.
“Eleme youths are proud to associate with Gomswai Sports Academy. With this laudable development, the youths will no longer engage in negative activity”, Gokpa said.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Ilechukwu To Stay At Heartland
Heartland’s Head Coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, says he is determined to stay at the Owerri-based club despite the obvious welfare challenges rocking the NPFL side
Ilechukwu told brila.net in a chat with brila.net stating that one of the best times for a coach to show his qualities is the time of challenges.
“I am still with Heartland football club of Owerri, I know everything soon will be in shape again,”
“You know, we are blacks and as a coach, you must understand that the best time you show your quality is the time of challenges, I have not seen this type of challenge before but I can tell you that it’s something that I can handle.
“I want to be patient until everything is settled but I can tell you that, very soon all is going to be alright, I don’t want to leave Heartland and go in this kind of critical situation because you cannot predict what to expect at your next place. “ Illechukwu said.
