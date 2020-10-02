Business
Maina Vows To Recover $10bn In 30 Days If…
The former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Malam Abdulrasheed Maina, has expressed readiness to use his technical expertise to recover not less than $10billion for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari within 30 days.
Maina made this statement, yesterday, in commemoration of the 60th Independence Anniversary from his hospital bed after surgery.
The statement signed by Maina’s Media Aide, Aliyu Musa, said the former Pension boss believes such money could help fix infrastructure deficits, fuel subsidy and ameliorate the electricity tariff which will ultimately put the looming industrial action by Nigerian workers to a halt.
“Maina indicated that, he is ready to start the recovery as soon as he fully recovers from the surgery he just had last week.
“The former Pension Boss further indicated that, he can only make the recovery of the said funds directly to President Buhari, as he expressed fear that, the money may be re-looted if not properly managed.
“Maina has assisted successive administrations, especially that of Former President Jonathan where he recovered N1.6trillion and in President Buhari’s administration, where he recovered N1.3trillion and several movable and immovable properties,” Maina said.
Business
Atedo Peterside Tasks FG On Pension Funds Investment
The founder of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Mr Atedo Peterside, yesterday said that government needed to provide guarantees for pension funds investment in infrastructure activities to avoid risk.
Peterside disclosed this at the “The PlatformNG60” organised by Covenant Christian Centre in Lagos, anchored by Pastor Poju Oyemade.
The Tide reports that the Platform is non profit initiative by Covenant Christian Centre.
It is aimed at empowering Nigerians with insights and skills needed for economic transformation and ensuring good governance.
Peterside spoke against the recent calls that N10.8 trillion pension assets should be used to unlock other sectors of the economy that need funding.
He said that pension funds were workers’ life savings that needed to be protected and should not be gambled with.
He explained that Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) could not gamble with people’s life savings by investing without guarantee.
“The number one rule that should guide how those funds are invested should be to get a good return for the owners of the money.
“Even if Nigeria wants to insist that a large chunk of those pension funds go into a particular activity, Nigeria must derisk that activity.
“Which means that somebody must take away the risk from the pensioner.
“You cannot take a 90-year-old man or woman’s pensions to go and gamble in some activity because he depends on it as a priority.
“All PFAs, all over the world, their first loyalty is the owner of the fund, it does not matter how large the funds are”.
He explained that the funds were meant to be invested to get the best returns and at a lower risk.
“What we must do as a country, is that if we want the lion share of those funds to go into a particular activity, we must make sure that returns available to PFAs are good and we must derisk,” he said.
He noted that infrastructure projects in Nigeria were dangerous to invest in.
According to him, to derisk means that you can guarantee the activity.
“If you want pension money to go into fourth mainland bridge, it means Lagos State Government or the Federal Government should provide guarantee.
“If you provide the right guarantee, the PFAs will give you all the money,” Peterside said.
Business
Sanusi Backs Fuel Subsidy Removal Says FG Not A Father Christmas
A former Emir of Kano , Sanusi Lamido, has hailed the removal of subsidy on petroleum products by the Federal Government.
He said certain reforms instituted by the present administration which include the adjustment in electricity tariff were steps in the right direction.
Sanusi who is also a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) made this remark yesterday while featuring on The PLATFORM , a programme moderated by the Senior Pastor of Covenant Christian Centre, Poju Oyemade.
He said with the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on government revenue, Nigerians must realise that the government does not have the wherewithal to continue as “Father Christmas”.
The Federal Government had said there was no provision for fuel subsidy in the Revised 2020 Budget, explaining that about N1.7 trn has been spent on tariff shortfalls to support the electricity sector since its privatisation.
It will be recalled that the increases in fuel price and electricity tariff sparked outrage recently with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) threatening to commence a nationwide strike last Monday.
The planned strike was called off following a meeting between the organised labour and the government.
But while the government put the new electricity tariff regime on hold for two weeks, it said petrol pump price remained at the increased rate of N161.
President Muhammadu Buhari also defended the new pump price in his 60th Independence Day Anniversary Speech, yesterday, saying, “it makes no sense for oil to be cheaper in Nigeria than in Saudi Arabia”.
The former CBN governor said he wished the government had instituted the recent reforms 10 years ago.
Sanusi said, “As a result of COVID-19 and because the economy has been brought to its knees, I think Nigeria has finally come around to being realistic. We were paying billions of dollars in so-called subsidy . It’s a big scam and it has been going on for 30 years.
Business
NSE Lists 146.9m Additional Shares From Dangote
The Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) has listed an additional ordinary shares of 146,878,241 from Dangote Sugar Refinery .
The new development was made known in a statement signed by NSE’s Head of Listings Regulation Department, Godstime Iwenekhai.
The additional shares listed on the exchange arose from the Scheme of Merger between Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc and Savannah Sugar Company Limited.
Earlier in the year, shareholders of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (DSR) had endorsed the formal takeover of Savannah Sugar Company Ltd (SSCL).
The shareholders said the development would enhance production capacity and further increase their market share.
The shareholders, during their Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), voted in favour of the merger of the two company as the sub-Saharan Africa’s largest sugar refining firm embarked on the next stage of its backward integration plan to revolutionize the sugar sub-sector of the nation’s economy.
With the listing of the additional 146,878,241 ordinary shares on Wednesday, the total issued and fully paid up shares of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc has now increased from 12,000,000,000 to 12,146,878,241 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.
The chairman of the company, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, said the DSR, a top player in the industry with install capacity to produce 1.44m metric tonnes per annum, would leverage Savannah Sugar’s sugarcane production capacity to enhance its production capacity.
According to him, Savannah Sugar has 32,000 hectares of land available for cultivation of sugar cane as well as milling capacity of 50,000 tonnes of sugar per annum and that upon the merger, further investments would be made to increase SSCL land under cultivation.
Dangote explained that the DSR board considered the merger as fair and reasonable and believed that it would provide strategic opportunities and benefits for the company, employees and other stakeholders.
By: Lilian Peters
Trending
- News2 hours ago
Shell’s Ultra-Modern Medical Centre Donation Excites Ogun Community
- News2 hours ago
Shell Employees Launch N82m Free Feeding Programme
- Politics4 days ago
Akeredolu’s Govt Worst Ever – Mimiko
- Politics4 days ago
Wike Gets Heroic Reception Over Obaseki’s Victory
- Politics4 days ago
Oyigbo PDP Passes Vote Of Confidence On Wike, Akawor
- Politics4 days ago
Attack On Zulum: Buhari Alleges Sabotage
- Politics4 days ago
Cleric Challenges Judiciary To Save Nigeria’s Democracy
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Okowa Allays Concerns Over Early LG Polls