Former Minister To Sponsor Henry Kalio’s Cup
Former Minister of Transport, Admiral Festus Porbeni (rtd), has pledged to partner with Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Rivers State chapter to host this year’s Late Henry Kalio five aside football competition.
He stated that, as a lover of sports, he will do everything within his reach to support the competition and ensure its success.
Porbeni made the promise recently, when the newly elected officers of Rivers SWAN paid him a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt.
According to him, whenever he is given a task, he will ensure to perform that task successfully.
“My policy is that any task given to me, I will not fail, rather I will perform that task successfully,” Porbeni said.
He further revealed that he was putting effort to bring back canoeing in the forthcoming National Sports Festival (NSF).
“I am working on how to bring back canoeing to NSF, because it is not a combat sports,” he stated.
He thanked Rivers SWAN executive for the visit, saying that he will continue to partner SWAN for any sporting programmes.
Earlier, the state chairman of SWAN, Udede Jim Opiki, commended the retired naval officer for his support towards sports development, most especially canoeing in the country.
He further assured the former transport minister that any support given to SWAN will be made known to the world through various means.
Jim-Opiki, also thank, Porbeni, over the way and manner he received the association during the visit.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Pillars Under Pressure To Perform – Nwangwa
Kano Pillars forward, Nyima Nwangwa, has stated that the Nigeria Professional Football league side is under pressure to perform on the continent this season ahead of its scheduled participation in the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup.
Nwangwa, speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said the team felt the need and duty to show their fans and Nigerians that they would be worthy representatives of the NPFL on the continent especially having failed to impress in their recents continental sojourn.
HFN Prepares For Junior AFCON
Scribe of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Haruna Maigidansanma, has stated that the Federation is working and already has its programme mapped out to ensure the commencement of camping by November for the 2020 African Men’s Junior and Youth Handball Championship slated for December in Morocco.
Maigidansanma, speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said the Federation was doing their part in the area of getting a place where they will camp, which will soon be finalised and have the team called up for the championship which is just a little over two months away.
The competitions serve as a qualification event for the 2021 IHF Men’s Junior (U21) as well as Youths U18 World Championship.
NFF To Partner RSG On Real Madrid Academy
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is to partner the Rivers State Government for the camping of Nigeria youth teams at the Real Madrid Football Academy based in Port Harcourt.
NFF’s President, Amaju Pinnick, stated this shortly after being taken round the facility by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Real Madrid Academy, Chris Green, in the company of Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye and Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour Sirawoo.
According to Pinnick, the facilities at the academy were top notch and comparable to any of the best football academies across the world.
Said he: “This is incredibly impressive. I was here two years ago when the foundation was being laid and when you lay the foundation stone, you become skeptical about the reality but this is beyond our comprehension.
“I have seen academies in other parts of the world; as the president of NFF, I have been opportuned to go round the world, what I have seen here is super, super impressive. The beauty of the academy is that it has world-class facilities, the hostel, the labs, the gym, the dining; the finishing is superb.
“On behalf of NFF, we want to commend the Rivers State Government, led by Governor Wike. When he said two years ago, he was going to complete this in record time, there were some doubting Thomases but I am here to say we have seen it. We will be coming here in the next few months with very tall football personalities to commission this project.”
Pinnick stressed further that the NFF would soon be knocking on the door of Rivers State Government for the use of the facility to camp junior national teams.
“The NFF will partner Rivers State Government in many ways, you know, we have our youth teams, we can also get them to come and camp here; because we have a relationship, it will cost us little or nothing, the camp is world-class, when you hear players go camping, it’s not in a tent, it’s a hotel and this one is beyond a hotel, this one is purpose-built for football, quite really impressive.
“I came here with Fanny Amun and you know his technical prowess. We will give Rivers State Government all the necessary certification, this is to support youth development programme, because youths are the future of the country, we need to take them off the streets, off the creeks,” he stated.
Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, while commending the NFF president for coming to see the facility, assured that the state would be willing to have junior national teams camp at the facility.
According to him, “We are very interested, Rivers state will always partner the NFF, and we have always partnered at various levels, because we have a loving governor, someone who believes that the youth are the future of the country.”
