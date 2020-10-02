Bayelsa Commits To Tackling Environmental Challenges

The Amanyanabo of Abuloma Kingdom in Port Harcourt Local Government Area of Rivers State, Brig. Gen Bright Ateke Fiboinumama ( rtd), has appealed to the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, to use his good offices to recognise the ancient stool of the kingdom.

He stated that the stool was an old one but was yet to be given adequate recognition it deserved, saying that he would be happier if the governor does so.

Fiboinumama, made the appeal last Wednesday, when members of Wakirike Practising Journalists Forum (WPJF) paid him a courtesy visit in his palace.

According to him, the people of Abuloma Kingdom will also remain grateful if the stool is recognised.

“I use this medium to appeal to His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike, to use his good offices to recognise the ancient stool of Abuloma Kingdom.

“The Abuloma stool was in gazette since 1975 as a third class stool, but it is yet to be given adequate recognition that it deserved.

“I know my people also will ever remain grateful to the governor if he does so,” he said.

He further explained that since he ascended the throne as Amanyanabo, he had made significant impacts on the areas of security, capital and human development.

“I tell you as a retired military man, there is no way you can fully protect your territory completely, but I tell you, I have reduced insecurity in the area to the barest minimum, in line with the security architecture designed by Governor Wike.

“Even as a retired military officer, I am trying my best to ensure that Rivers State indigenes are recruited into various Forces. But I want to say categorically that when I was in service, I had assisted over 100 Rivers indigenes to get into the Nigerian Army,” he stated.

He used the forum to advise the organisation to be objective in carrying out its duties.

Earlier, the Coordinator of WPJF, Miebaka F. Amadi, said the aims and objectives were to promote, project and protect the Wakirikese.

Amadi explained that the organisation would explore the huge benefit of a vibrant media space and evoke national consciousness, new sense of patriotism and love for their motherland.

He thanked the Amanyanabo for receiving the organisation within a short notice.

By: Tonye Orabere