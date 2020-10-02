2023: Chidoka Denies Presidential Bid With Tambuwal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, has promised to embark on people-oriented programmes if voted into power.

He made the pledge in Uso, Emure, and Ipele communities of Owo Local Government Area, in continuation of his campaign rallies.

Jegede, who lamented the neglect of the common people by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in the state, said unemployment had been on the increase in the last three and a half years.

“The coming government is for the poor; especially the farmers, widows and the youth generally; and the PDP government will provide basic social amenities such as electricity, health centres, schools and roads, which are currently lacking in most of the communities.

“Look at how our young graduates keep roaming the streets in their numbers. Some of them have even taken to crime because there are no jobs, and the government is less bothered,” he lamented.

Jegede also promised that he would ensure that all abandoned roads are tarred and that he would make money available to farmers and traders to enable them to procure the needed farm tools and boost their businesses.

The governorship candidate similarly enjoined students and their parents not to lose hope, in view of the exorbitant tution imposed on students by the current APC government, assuring that he would crash the unreasonable tuition once he is elected.

Jegede, however, appealed to all stakeholders to work together and ensure a free and fair election on October 10, insisting that such would put those who are beating the drums of war out of business.

He urged voters to go out and perform their civic responsibility in their respective areas without fear.

“They said the election will be hard; don’t mind them. Go out and cast your votes for the PDP and make sure you abstain from anything that can cause a crisis. Rest assured that the coming election will not be hard, because God Almighty will take control,” he urged.

In his response, the Uso monarch, the Oloba, Oba Ademola Olanipekun, lauded Jegede for his peaceful conduct and for coming up with people-oriented programmes.

“My people in Uso love you and I am convinced that victory shall be yours at the end of the day,” the monarch said.

He also appealed to all politicians in the state to abide by the rules of the game and help to ensure a violence-free governorship election.