Wike Hails Nigerians’ Resilience At Independence
NIGERIA’S 60TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY SPEECH
BY
HIS EXCELLENCY NYESOM EZENWO WIKE
GOVERNOR OF RIVERS STATE
1ST OCTOBER 2020.
Protocols
It is my honour and privilege to welcome you to the ceremonies marking the 60th Independence Anniversary of our country, Nigeria.
2.?As we join the rest of the country and other well-wishers to celebrate independence, let us start by appreciating our forefathers through whose struggles our nation was freed from colonial rule on the first of October 1960.
3.?As you know, political independence was necessary for us to take full control of our destiny and steer our nation and our people towards a progressive and prosperous existence.
4.?And so, today’s reality is that we have been a free nation; absolutely free from the shackles and indignities of being ruled, dominated and exploited by imperial Britain for the past 60 years.
5.?This is no trivial historical milestone and achievement, for which we are justified in rolling out the drums to celebrate with other friendly nations who share in our excitements and wished us well no matter the circumstances and challenges of the moment.
6.?We therefore salute the courage, sacrifice and heroism of our founding fathers that resulted in the birth of this potentially great nation.
7.?We shall forever be grateful to them not only for the plateau of independence they delivered to us on a platter, but also, for reclaiming and restoring the pride and dignity of our people to self-rule.
8.?We also appreciate our past and present national leaders and the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their labour and sacrifice to keep this nation together for the last consecutive 60 years in the midst of the challenges, which continues to manifest in many forms and proportions.
9.?At independence, our founding fathers envisioned to build our nation with due regard to our diversity and with visionary enthusiasm provided the basic building blocks for sustaining a united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria in the foundational constitution documents.
10.?We had democracy, regional autonomy and fiscal federalism as the guiding principles for political, social and economic relations between the central government and the constituent regions.
11.?No one part or region was deliberately denied against what was due to it; neither was any ethnic nationality politically and economically unduly favoured above all others by the central government.
12.?Above all, the regions controlled their resources and were engaged in healthy competition for development and transformation while remaining loyal to the corporate existence and progress of the Federal Republic.
13.?Under these arrangements, Nigeria thrived on a peaceful and progressive path and as great author, Chinua Achebe, once affirmed: “there was a country” at least in the First Republic, when true federalism and regionalization of political power and resources held sway.
14.?Unfortunately, the fundamental foundational principles of negotiated constitutionalism, regional autonomy, and fiscal federalism were blatantly jettisoned by long years of misguided military incursions and adventurism into the nation’s body politics.
15.?Although the military has since vacated from politics over 20 years ago but the constitutional, political and economic substructures they mischievously imposed on us, especially the inherent error of commission or omission in the nationalization of communal lands and resources, have continued to challenge and diminish the nation’s fragile peace, unity and socio-economic progress.
16.?And so, 60 years after independence, nation-building remains a far cry and the lofty goals and aspirations of our founding fathers for a politically transparent, economically healthy and socially peaceful and prosperous nation remain betrayed while the way to a glorious future is arrested.
17.?No one is in doubt about the fact that ours is a nation blessed by God with enormous human and natural resources, yet, after 60 years of self-rule we are still held behind as a nation teeming with one of the poorest and helpless population in the world with an average income per capita of less than a dollar per day.
18.?Without inadequate access to social, political and economic rights, including quality education, healthcare, nutritious food, housing, social security, information technology, energy and transport infrastructure, Nigeria’s misery index remains one of the worst in the world.
19.?And then, violence, banditry, rampant killings and insecurity continue to plague and ravage sizeable parts of our country for over a decade, destroying communities, farmlands and causing massive dislocations and untold sufferings to already desperate and hapless populations.
20.?Never in our history since the end of the civil war have Nigerians been so divided, despondent and distressed with prognosis that clearly point to the fact that the cracks are getting deeper in the much-strained, abused and debased walls that have managed to hold this nation together.
21.? As things stand now no one can really predict the future survival of this nation if we continue to maintain this nebulous, rigged and generally rejected federal system through corruption, repression and the abuse of both legitimate and illegitimate state institutions.
22.? We may as usual choose to gloat in the limited progress we have made since independence, especially the relative expansions in access to education, healthcare and other socio-economic infrastructures without giving any considerations to the serious challenges preventing us from building a free, fair and just nation that would command the total loyalty of all nationalities above all other interests.
23.?However, let it be known that the persistent failure and or resistance to heeding the voices of reason in confronting and resolving the contending core political and economic issues troubling this nation as quickly as possible is akin to postponing the doomsday, which looks inevitable with the way things are going.
24.?Our nation can be strong and progressive if we practice true democracy, fraud-proof electoral system, effective and politically neutral law enforcement, deepen the rule of law and enable the practical independence of our judiciary.
25.?Again, our nation can only be free from the perpetual state of crisis, violence and threat of disintegration if we exhibit and courage, sincerity and commitment to rational restructuring, effective devolution of powers, resource control and true federalism as our governance system under a people-propelled and robustly negotiated constitution that secures basic human rights and social justice as the touchstones of our existence both as a nation and as a people.
26.?Therefore, as we celebrate the 60th independence anniversary of our country, let us all reflect on the need to save Nigeria from the self-destructive direction it is wrongly headed.
27.?Let us resolve to take the right steps to lay and institutionalize the necessary constitutional and political systems that will enable us to build a free sovereign democratic and functional nation under God where everyone, including the unborn generationbs, can have equal access to political, social and economic opportunities and live in peace, security and happiness with one another.
28.?This is the only way for us to have and build an inclusive and prosperous nation unhindered by divisive and seditious tendencies and loyalties to sectional interest in our match towards realizing the lofty aspirations of the founding fathers and other patriots.
29.?As the Governor of Rivers State, I wish to reaffirm the subscription of the people of Rivers State to the unity and continuous existence of Nigeria and our resolve to welcome, accommodate and live in peace with our neighbours and our brothers and sisters from other parts of the country on the basis of reciprocity, mutual accommodation and tolerance.
30.?The commitment of our government is to build a State that is home to all Nigerians and foreigners alike who desire to either reside, visit or invest and share in the social and economic opportunities on offer and in our prosperity.
31.?In the last five and half years, we have prioritized and improved the living conditions of our people with unprecedented investments in the provision of socio-economic infrastructures across the length and breadth of the State.
32.?We are constructing roads, flyovers, jetties, markets and expanding healthcare and education facilities throughout the State including our rural areas to accelerate economic growth and make life more meaningful for our people.
33.?We have spared no efforts in advancing and achieving security and Rivers State is now reckoned as one of the few most peaceful States in Nigeria and with a much-improved business environment that is attracting investors into the State in their numbers.
34.?We have prudently managed our economy and kept it on the path of safety and stability such that we have been acclaimed as the most fiscally viable State in the Country, generating resources enough to meet our capital and recurrent expenditures.
35.?Clearly, we have a bright future and our dream is to create a prosperous State that offers viable opportunities for everyone who works hard to lift him or herself from the valley of want and poverty into the plateau of economic progress and prosperity.
36.?Although much has been achieved in our determination to build a better and prosperous Rivers State, we believe that there is much more to be done to mobilize resources to build our economy and generate good jobs for our youths and a prosperous and dignified life for all our people.
37.?I therefore call on everyone to stand with us to confront our common challenges and together take Rivers State to the promise land of our dreams as we will achieve more if we stand together and act as a united people with a common destiny.
38.?Finally, as I wish all Nigerians a happy Diamond Jubilee anniversary, let us all take pride in our diversity and rise above narrow ethnic and other sentiments to build a truly peaceful, united and prosperous nation.
39.?May God continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria
40.?God bless Rivers State
Petroleum Prices To Go Up,
Nigerians are yet to see the last in the increase in pump price of petroleum products, as President Muhammadu Buhari hinted, yesterday, that petroleum prices in Nigerian will be adjusted.
Buhari, in is broadcast to Nigerians on the 60th Independent anniversary, said: “Petroleum prices in Nigeria are to be adjusted. We sell now at N161 per litre.
A comparison with our neighbours will illustrate the point.
He compared Nigeria’s pump price of petroleum with other countries around the world and exclaimed that it does not make sense that price of oil is cheaper in Nigeria than in Saudi Arabia.
Buhari said that in the circumstances, a responsible government must face realities and take tough decisions.
He said: “Chad which is an oil producing country charges N362 per litre, Niger, also an oil producing country sells 1 litre at N346, In Ghana, another oil producing country, petroleum pump price is N326 per litre.
“Further afield, Egypt charges N211 per litre. Saudi Arabia charges N168 per litre. It makes no sense for oil to be cheaper in Nigeria than in Saudi Arabia.”
He said that to achieve the great country that Nigerians desire, “we need to solidify our strength, increase our commitment and encourage ourselves to do that which is right and proper even when no one is watching.”
Buhari, Jonathan, Gowon Grace Nigeria @60 Celebrations
President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, led other dignitaries, including former leaders, to observe special performances commemorating the 60th Independence Day Anniversary.
The performances, mostly military parades, and other entertainment show staged at the Eagle Square in Abuja, were also watched by Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo; former President Goodluck Jonathan, and former military Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon (rtd).
Buhari, who joined the event at about 10 am, was immediately ushered to the soapbox to review the mounted parade after which he was escorted to inspect the guards in a parade in an open car.
The parade was made up of the nation’s Armed Forces, including the Army, Air Force, and Navy as well as the para-military forces.
It also witnessed a display of traditional dances and other performances by combined military and civilian artists.
The high point of the ceremony was the Nigerian Air Force display, which had to be scaled down because of poor weather conditions.
The flypast was led by two Agusta helicopters actively involved in combat operations, one of which bore the banner of the theme of the celebration.
The helicopters were followed in echelon by three Alpha jets used for air-to-air and air-to-ground combat operations such as ECOMOG, Northern Mali, Niger Delta operations.
The jets were followed by Air 39ZA also involved in operations in the North-East and North-West.
The Air Force explained the flypast was less elaborate than planned because of low clouds at the Eagle Square.
The event closed with the signing of the anniversary register by the President, who was accompanied to the signing table by his wife, Aisha; Osinbajo; Jonathan; Gowon; Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, and House of Representatives Speaker, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, among others.
Nigeria At 60: Wike Harps On Effective Power Devolution …Restates Commitment To National Unity
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, says Nigeria’s development will remain stunted without strong institutions that will promote devolution of power.
Wike made the assertion at an event to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence Day celebration at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.
He said it was time for Nigerians to confront core political and economic issues that hamper sustained growth.
According to him, to put Nigeria on the path of progressive growth, the rule of law, a fraud-proof electoral system, an effective neutrality of law enforcement agencies and independence of the Judiciary should be put in place.
“We may gloat in the limited progress that we have made since Independence. It is true that we have achieved relative expansion in access to education, healthcare and the socio-economic infrastructure.
“But if we fail to give considerations to the serious challenges preventing us, we cannot build a free, fair and just nation that will command the total loyalty of all nationalities.
“Let us therefore, resolve to take the right step to institutionalise the necessary constitutional and political systems that will enable us to build a free, sovereign democratic and functional nation”, he stated.
Wike noted that at Independence, there was an effective democracy, regional autonomy and fiscal federalism.
Those principles, he said, guided the political, social and economic relations between the central government and the regional constitutional regions until they were frustrated.
“Our founding fathers envisioned to build our nation with due regards to our diversities and with visionary enthusiasm. They provided basic building blocks for sustaining a united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria with a functional constitution document.
“No one part or region was deliberately denied against what was due to it. No ethnic nationality was politically and economically favoured unduly above all others by the central government.
“Under this arrangement, Nigeria thrived on a peaceful and progressive path. Unfortunately, the fundamental principles of negotiated constitutional regional autonomy and Federal Government were blatantly jettisoned,” he said.
Wike restated that Rivers State would continue to promote the unity of the country and ensure peaceful coexistence of all residents.
According to him, efforts will be sustained in improving the standard of living, expand healthcare delivery and pursue accelerated economic growth.
“There is an unprecedented investment in the provision of socioeconomic infrastructure across the state.
“We are constructing roads, flyovers, jetties, markets and expanding healthcare and education facilities throughout the state including the rural areas. This is to accelerate economic growth and make life more meaningful for our people.
“We have spared no effort in advancing and achieving security. Rivers State is now reckoned as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria with much improved business environment that is attracting investors. Clearly, we have a bright future”, he emphasised.
The governor also commended the military for their efforts in curbing banditry, and all forms of insurgency to defend the sovereignty of the country.
Earlier, the governor had inspected the parade mounted by the Nigeria Police at the brief ceremony that also featured the release of Peace Pigeons.
