City Crime
Nigeria Greater Together As One, Says Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari says that Nigeria as an indivisible geo-political entity is more beneficial to its citizens than becoming units of nationalities.
Buhari gave the advice in a nationwide broadcast to mark the 60thindependence anniversary of Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation.
According to him, Nigerians must collectively resolve to continue their journey beyond the recorded 60 years on the understanding that Nigeria as a geo-political entity will be more beneficial to every citizen.
“We are greater together than being smaller units of nationalities,’’ he asserted.
Buhari stated that citizens should continue to do the right things to promote unity and understanding among the diverse ethno-religious groups in the country, to achieve desired goals of nation building.
“Fellow Nigerians, our history has shown that we are people that have the capacity to live peacefully with one another.
“Fellow Nigerians, to achieve the great nation we desire, we need to solidify our strength, increase our commitment and encourage ourselves to do what is right and proper even when no one is watching.
“Let us collectively resolve to continue our journey beyond the 60 years on the clear understanding that as a nation we are greater together than being smaller units of nationalities.
“By the sufficient grace of God we shall come through current transient challenges.”
The president also stressed the need for the country to begin a sincere process of national healing, saying that the current anniversary presented genuine opportunity to eliminate divisive tendencies among the people.
He advised citizens to always discard acts capable of dividing the nation or promoting primordial sentiments.
“We need to begin sincere process of national healing and this anniversary presents a genuine opportunity to eliminate old and out-worn perceptions.
“The stereotype of thinking of ourselves as coming from one part of the country before seeing ourselves as Nigerians is a key starting point to project us on the road to our deserved nation’s evolution and integration.
“To start this healing process, we are already blessed with the most important asset any nation requires for such , our people, and this has manifested globally in the exploits of Nigerians in many fields.
“It has been demonstrated time and time again that Nigerians in the diaspora frequently excel in science, technology, medicine, sports, arts and many other fields,’’he said.
“Similarly, the creativity, ingenuity and resourcefulness of the Nigerian at home has resulted to a global recognition of our endeavours.”
The president expressed his optimism that Nigeria would achieve its set goals if citizens collectively pursued the nation’s aspirations together.
“I’m convinced that if we pursue our aspirations together we will be able to achieve whatever we desire,” he added.
Buhari stressed that Nigerians, irrespective of their geo-political backgrounds must continue to show genuine commitment toward the survival of the country as a geo-political entity no matter the challenges facing the nation.
“I chose the path of self-reflection because this is what I do on daily basis and I must confess that most times, I always felt the need for collective reflection.
“I know that the foundation for a solid future which this administration is laying can only be sustainable if there is a collective commitment by Nigerians.
“Nigeria is not a country for Mr President, any ruling or opposition party but a country for all of us and we must play our part, irrespective of the challenges we face to make this country what we desire.
“To achieve this, we must focus our minds together as a people on ways of resolving the identified critical challenges that underline our present state.
According to him, these include evolving and sustaining a democratic culture that leaves power in the hands of the people:
Supporting the enthronement of rule of law, demanding accountability of elected representatives and contributing to good governance.
Increasing our commitment to peaceful co-existence in a peaceful, secure and united Nigeria;
Harnessing and optimizing our tremendous human and natural resources to attain our goal of being in the top 20 economies of the world and in the process;
Lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years and strengthening institutions to make them stronger in protecting national interests and imbibing tolerance in diversity. (NAN)
City Crime
Ogoni Elders Honour DPO
Ogoni Elders under the umbrella Gbo Kabaari have presented an award to the Bori Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Bako Gbasam.
Presenting the award recently in Bori, the chairman of the group, Senator Benneth Birabi, said SP Gbasam’s bravery in combating crime and maintenance of peace informed the decision to reward him.
Senator Birabi, who led other prominent members of the group explained that the award was a way to encourage the gallant DPO in his effort to fight crime in Ogoni.
He said the settling of crisis between two villages in Yeke and recent manhunt on militants in the area were some of the milestones SP Bako had accomplished.
He admitted that although his predecessors made an attempt but SP Bako’s doggedness towards restoration of peace could not be over emphasised.
“How we wish other police officers could emulate him to reduce crime drastically”.
Earlier, SP Bako Gbasam expressed joy over the honour done him by the Gbo Kabaari.
SP Bako assured of his readiness to continue in his capacity to flush out criminal elements.
The death of Honest Diagbara, often called Bobosky, remains a watershed in the history of the police division.
SP Bako said Bobosky’s foot soldiers must be arrested accordingly.
He said Bobosky was deeply involved in all manners of criminal activities in Ogoni making life unbearable for his people.
While thanking the council chairman, Laliteh Loolo for his support in the fight against crime.
Also, the Khana chairman, Hon. Loolo Laliteh, assured more support to the police in the fight against crime.
City Crime
Police Arrest 96 Suspects Over Cultism, Robbery In Benue
The Benue State Police Command, says it has arrested 96 persons over alleged house breaking, theft, armed robbery and cultism in Makurdi, the state capital.
A statement by its Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Catherine Anene, said on Monday in Makurdi that the suspects were arrested following complaints from residents of Welfare Quarters, Yarkiyo, wadata, Ankpa Quarters, NUJ and North-Bank areas.
She said that the suspects were arrested between August 24 and September 15.
The official listed items recovered from the suspects to include two locally-made pistols, one dane gun, two live cartridges, one canister of 38mm, tear gas cartridge, one military camouflage cap, three black berets, four red berets, and military jungle hat.
Other items were two pairs of military uniforms, one Ipad, two desert boots, one animal horn, cutlasses, knives and assorted charms, and wraps of herbs suspected to be Indian Hemp.
Anene said that the Command had resolved to rid the state of all criminals and urged the public to offer useful information to assist the security agencies.
City Crime
NPFL: Plateau United Signs Adetunji
Nigeria Professional Football League side, Plateau United, has secured the signing of Sunday Adetunji to their ranks ahead of the 2020/21 league season.
Adetunji, who has been linked with five different teams, put an end to the speculation about his future when he revealed that he has signed a deal with the 2017 league champions via his social media handle on Wednesday.
Adetunji was linked with Abia Warriors, Rivers United, Shooting Stars, and Kano Pillars, but he later put pen to paper for a two-year contract after strong negotiation involving the player and his management team.
“I’m happy to announce my arrival at this iconic club, Plateau United.
The former Shooting Stars and Enyimba striker will replace Tosin Omoleye who left the club for the Aba Elephants.
Adetunji will add quality to Plateau United’s attack, who are expected to help Plateau United challenge for the league and Champions League title next season.
Trending
- News3 hours ago
Shell’s Ultra-Modern Medical Centre Donation Excites Ogun Community
- News3 hours ago
Shell Employees Launch N82m Free Feeding Programme
- Politics4 days ago
Akeredolu’s Govt Worst Ever – Mimiko
- Politics4 days ago
Oyigbo PDP Passes Vote Of Confidence On Wike, Akawor
- Politics4 days ago
Wike Gets Heroic Reception Over Obaseki’s Victory
- Politics4 days ago
Attack On Zulum: Buhari Alleges Sabotage
- Politics4 days ago
Cleric Challenges Judiciary To Save Nigeria’s Democracy
- Niger Delta4 days ago
Okowa Allays Concerns Over Early LG Polls