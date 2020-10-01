Politics
Nation Needs Serious Healing, Atiku Tells Nigerians
The former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that the country was in dire need of serious healing.
Atiku made the appeal in a statement, Wednesday, to mark Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary Celebration.
He also said force alone was not enough to defeat separatist agitations in Nigeria, adding that government should do everything to address issues that gave rise to such agitations.
Appealing to separatist groups to lay down their arms in the interest of the nation, Atiku said taking up arms against the Nigerian state would do more harm than good.
He said: “I call on those who have taken up arms against Nigeria to have a rethink. Whatever differences they may have with the rest of Nigeria, whether religious, ethnic or political terror, violence and separatism are not the way. Let us learn from history.
“In Ireland, Israel, and the Balkans, such groups have seen the wisdom in giving up armed struggle for participation in the political process. There is much wisdom in the saying that to jaw-jaw is better than to war-war. We must accept the reality that we are all brothers and sisters sired by our fatherland.
“We cannot defeat separatist groups by force of arms alone; we can only defeat separatism by making all Nigerians feel they belong. This is only possible when we live up to the words of our national motto: Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress.
“As a nation, we asserted our independence in our infancy by lending to other nations. We must be careful not to lose the hard-won independence of our heroes’ past. By learning to live within our means, we can put a stop to the needless borrowings that threaten our economic independence.
“Our nation is in dire need of healing. We must foster unity and douse the tense atmosphere which is breeding feelings of alienation. We must promote freedom of speech and freedom after the speech.
“As such, in the spirit of our 60th Independence Anniversary, I call on the federal and state governments, to release all political prisoners and detainees, and discontinue the prosecution of such individuals. If Nelson Mandela could reconcile with those who imprisoned him for twenty seven years, we can reconcile with those who have disagreed with us.”
The former VP also called for the immediate adoption of a development plan to harness the creative energy of the youths across the country.
He said: “For Nigeria to work for the millions of its people, and to be reckoned with as a global competitive force in the nearest future, we must come up with a development plan that will have our youths at the centre of the plan. The times of idle, lame promises are over! We urgently need to build a new Nigeria where every dream would be embraced and the potentialities of our youth could be unleashed without the usual fears that have dragged us.
“The youths of Nigeria represent the future wealth of the fatherland and the only way we can tap into them is through quality investments in education and skills acquisition.
“Through the creativity that they inject in their passion, the excellence of the Nigerian youth is a global signature in diverse fields notably in sports, as they can be found in medicine, in education, in business and finance, agriculture, and in our entertainment industry. Indeed they ‘berekete’ in every facet of our life from the rain forest of the south to the sudan and sahel Savannah of the north and the guinea Savannah of the midlands of the territories we call home.
” Singling out for praise Israel Adesanya, the Nigerian currently doing the nation proud in the UFC, Atiku tasked the leadership of the country to fish out youthful talents across the country and invest in them for the future.
“On Saturday, 26 September, 2020 in far away United States, Israel Adesanya, an illustrious Nigerian, who embodies the indefatigable Nigerian spirit made the nation proud by successfully defending his UFC middleweight title. That victory lifted our spirit, and gave us hope in a season of hopelessness when every index of life and human development in our country is trending abysmally negative.
“Nigerians of all hues are united in the celebration of the victory of Adesanya. It is our victory. No one cares if he is from Abia or Zamfara, Rivers or Osun state. Indeed some are wont to adopt Ibrahim or Omesonma as his name. But what is important is that he is a Nigerian, and his victory our collective victory.”
2023: Chidoka Denies Presidential Bid With Tambuwal
Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka has said that a poster, circulating on social media, purporting that he would run for the vice presidential position with Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal as his presidential candidate, is false.
Chidoka dissociated himself from the posters, saying that he neither authorised anyone to produce them on his behalf, nor was he involved.
In a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Ikechukwu Okafor, Chidoka said: “I did not produce any poster nor did I authorise anyone or group to produce any on my behalf.”
“I did not directly or indirectly authorise anybody or group of persons to produce or circulate any posters for any campaign,” he said.
Chidoka is the Special Adviser on Strategy and External Engagements to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP),Prince Uche Secondus.
Independence Day: PDP Govs’ Forum Seeks National Dialogue
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has insisted that a national dialogue is needed as the way forward for the country.
The Forum stated that a national dialogue has become imperative for the various interest groups and leaders in Nigeria to brainstorm and chart a new course for the benefit of all.
The PDP Governors, in an Independence Day message to Nigerians by its Chairman, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, yesterday, said the country cannot continue to remain helpless in the face of the challenges confronting citizens.
The opposition governors cautioned that the worsening social economic challenges in the country must not be allowed to destroy the country.
“We cannot continue to plead indifference or remain helpless in the face of the challenges confronting us as a people. Nigeria is our common heritage. We must not allow the worsening social contradictions to destroy our country.
“At 60, we have indeed come of age. And we are optimistic that the nation can be rescued from the current slide. Given the evident social discontent within the polity, there is a need for a national conversation on the way forward for our beloved but beleaguered nation.
“In this conversation, modernisation of our economy to meet the challenges of technology, innovation is of crucial importance.
“It is through such a national conversation or dialogue that we can find realistic and acceptable solutions to the problems that have continued to pose a threat to peaceful coexistence and national unity.
“We need a national dialogue among the various groups and leaders in Nigeria to discuss and further agree on how to continue to make Nigeria a better place for all,” the Forum said.
The opposition governors, while expressing appreciation to the National Assembly for the various alterations of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) so as to strengthen the country’s democracy, noted that ‘given the magnitude of the problems in our polity today, the efforts of the National Assembly, should be enriched by the participation of relevant stakeholders.”
They paid tribute to the Nigerian founding fathers for their immeasurable contribution to the country’s Independence.
“Through the collective efforts and struggles of our founding fathers, the indomitable Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the ebullient Sir Ahmadu Bello, the graceful Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, and the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and their other notable compatriots, Nigeria achieved Independence from British colonial domination.
“On this special occasion of the nation`s Diamond jubilee, we acknowledge the sacrifices of these founding leaders who gave us a hope for the future; a future that we could be proud of,” the governors stated.
Miniko Writes Akeredolu Declares Stand On Preferred Candidate
Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has declared that he would not support either the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election, despite pressures from both parties.
He says he remains committed to the course of the state deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, who is the governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).
Mimiko, who wrote an open letter to Akeredolu, the APC governorship candidate, said he would not change his stand on the choice of his preferred candidate, despite his friendship with him (Akeredolu).
According to the letter obtained by The Tide source which could not be verified from the former governor, Mimiko chastised Akeredolu’s government for hiking the tuition of tertiary institutions in the state and for abolishing some of the programmes he initiated while in the saddle of governance.
The letter reads in part: “I have got to discuss certain issues with you, absolutely relating to your struggle to go for a second term as governor of Ondo State, the withdrawal of my earlier intention to support you and your very slim chances of winning the forthcoming governorship election in the state come October 10, this year.
“Please, note that this letter would not have been necessary if you have been picking up my calls. Well, I am really not worried about that because to become a governor is not easy at all.
“Now, as you already know, I am not supporting you this time. I am supporting my party, the Zenith Labour Party, and its candidate, Mr Alfred Agboola Ajayi, who also, by God’s exceeding gracious mercies, doubles as your deputy”.
