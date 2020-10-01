Sports
Maikaba Focuses On Continental Engagement
Coach of Nigeria Professional Football League reigning champions, Plateau United FC, Abdul Maikaba, has shifted his attention to his immediate task of leading the Jos-based side to a successful campaign on the continent after missing out on the Nigeria U-20 national team appointment, a job he openly expressed interest in and applied for.
Maikaba, speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, congratulated returnee coach, Ladan Bosso, who got the job ahead of other applicants and stated that the calibre of coaches who put in for the job are good enough to deliver at that category of the national team.
He also added that he earnestly hoped the returnee coach, Bosso, will be able to use his previous experience to his own advantage in the Nigeria U-20 national team.
Sports
Pillars Under Pressure To Perform – Nwangwa
Kano Pillars forward, Nyima Nwangwa, has stated that the Nigeria Professional Football league side is under pressure to perform on the continent this season ahead of its scheduled participation in the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup.
Nwangwa, speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said the team felt the need and duty to show their fans and Nigerians that they would be worthy representatives of the NPFL on the continent especially having failed to impress in their recents continental sojourn.
Sports
Former Minister To Sponsor Henry Kalio’s Cup
Former Minister of Transport, Admiral Festus Porbeni (rtd), has pledged to partner with Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Rivers State chapter to host this year’s Late Henry Kalio five aside football competition.
He stated that, as a lover of sports, he will do everything within his reach to support the competition and ensure its success.
Porbeni made the promise recently, when the newly elected officers of Rivers SWAN paid him a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt.
According to him, whenever he is given a task, he will ensure to perform that task successfully.
“My policy is that any task given to me, I will not fail, rather I will perform that task successfully,” Porbeni said.
He further revealed that he was putting effort to bring back canoeing in the forthcoming National Sports Festival (NSF).
“I am working on how to bring back canoeing to NSF, because it is not a combat sports,” he stated.
He thanked Rivers SWAN executive for the visit, saying that he will continue to partner SWAN for any sporting programmes.
Earlier, the state chairman of SWAN, Udede Jim Opiki, commended the retired naval officer for his support towards sports development, most especially canoeing in the country.
He further assured the former transport minister that any support given to SWAN will be made known to the world through various means.
Jim-Opiki, also thank, Porbeni, over the way and manner he received the association during the visit.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
HFN Prepares For Junior AFCON
Scribe of the Handball Federation of Nigeria (HFN), Haruna Maigidansanma, has stated that the Federation is working and already has its programme mapped out to ensure the commencement of camping by November for the 2020 African Men’s Junior and Youth Handball Championship slated for December in Morocco.
Maigidansanma, speaking in a chat with Tidesports source said the Federation was doing their part in the area of getting a place where they will camp, which will soon be finalised and have the team called up for the championship which is just a little over two months away.
The competitions serve as a qualification event for the 2021 IHF Men’s Junior (U21) as well as Youths U18 World Championship.
