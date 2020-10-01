Maikaba Focuses On Continental Engagement

Former Minister of Transport, Admiral Festus Porbeni (rtd), has pledged to partner with Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Rivers State chapter to host this year’s Late Henry Kalio five aside football competition.

He stated that, as a lover of sports, he will do everything within his reach to support the competition and ensure its success.

Porbeni made the promise recently, when the newly elected officers of Rivers SWAN paid him a courtesy visit in Port Harcourt.

According to him, whenever he is given a task, he will ensure to perform that task successfully.

“My policy is that any task given to me, I will not fail, rather I will perform that task successfully,” Porbeni said.

He further revealed that he was putting effort to bring back canoeing in the forthcoming National Sports Festival (NSF).

“I am working on how to bring back canoeing to NSF, because it is not a combat sports,” he stated.

He thanked Rivers SWAN executive for the visit, saying that he will continue to partner SWAN for any sporting programmes.

Earlier, the state chairman of SWAN, Udede Jim Opiki, commended the retired naval officer for his support towards sports development, most especially canoeing in the country.

He further assured the former transport minister that any support given to SWAN will be made known to the world through various means.

Jim-Opiki, also thank, Porbeni, over the way and manner he received the association during the visit.

By: Kiadum Edookor