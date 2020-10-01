News
Governance Has Never Been This Bad, CAN Cries Out
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has criticised the Federal Government for what it called mis-governance that had led to insecurity, dilapidated infrastructure, high cost of living and continuous drop in quality of life of Nigerians.
CAN said Nigeria has never experienced bad governance as it has recorded in past 10 years, to the point that some governors were literally begging criminals to shield their swords, stop attacks because they have no answer to stop them.
The CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle Olasupo, in a statement released in Abuja, yesterday, expressed concerns that Nigeria may be consumed by insecurity and mis-governance if urgent steps were not taken to correct and redirect governance system of the country.
“If it’s too late to return to the Parliamentary system of government, then, we should practise a Presidential system that will not be as expensive as the one we are practising. We may borrow a leaf from Ghana and France in doing this.
“The current state of Nigeria should be a shame on our political leaders and the rest of us who have not done our best in various places of leadership, including those who governed us during the military misadventure to power.
“They have, obviously, failed to invest in the future of Nigeria, hence the collapsed infrastructures everywhere. They failed to build enduring institutions, instead enriching themselves at the expense of the dreams of the founding fathers of the country.
“Our electoral system has remained far from being free, fair, and credible because of thuggery, godfather syndrome and the use of law enforcement agents to intimidate voters in order to win election.”
He appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Bill reform that has been on his table since last year as that would guarantee credible electoral system that would ensure that nations respect Nigerian political leaders.
“Additionally, government should revisit the 2014 National Conference Report with a view to using it to address some problems militating against the peace and unity of the country.
“We don’t need another conference if there’s a political will to implement the 2014 Confab report. It should just be sent to the National Assemblies as template to guide legislative process of better repositioning of Nigeria,” he suggested.
Shell’s Ultra-Modern Medical Centre Donation Excites Ogun Community
The government of Ogun State and leaders of Ogijo Community in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state have described the 20-bed ultra-modern medical centre donated to the community as a model of primary health care facility worthy of replication across the state.
The Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, who took delivery of the facility in a virtual ceremony last Wednesday said the donation was timely, coming at a time that the state was struggling with the dearth of facilities to manage the increasing cases infection of the novel coronavirus in the state, adding that the state government alone could not bear the burden of public healthcare delivery.
The medical centre, with doctors’ quarters, alternative power system, water treatment plant and a medical ambulance was built, equipped and furnished by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) in partnership with SNEPCo’s co-venture partners.
“We’re very appreciative to NNPC and SNEPCo. This medical centre could not have come at a better time as it will go a long way in strengthening the state’s primary healthcare delivery system,” said Coker.
According to Coker, NNPC and SNEPCo had supported Ogun State for more than eight years during which the companies had trained over 200 state health workers.
“With this state-of-the-art medical centre, I am sure that the people of Ogijo would have the qualitative, affordable and accessible healthcare that the governor promised all the citizens of Ogun State.”
The traditional head of Ogijo, Oba Kazeem Gbadamosi, noted that the facility was not just a pride for Ogijo but for Ogun State.
“This is the best of its kind in Ogun State and we’re so excited to have this delivered to our community by NNPC and SNEPCo.”
Managing Director of SNEPCo, Bayo Ojulari, who handed over the facility to the state government noted that the focus of the social investment policy of the company was on health and education, and that SNEPCo would continue to strengthen its relationship with governments across Nigeria for better healthcare and education systems.
“Our health intervention programmes have been delivered in many states and our secondary school and university scholarships are continuing to grow. With the support of NNPC and our co-venture partners, we will not relent.”
General Manager of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services, an NNPC subsidiary, Bala Wunti, who was represented by NNPC’s General Manager, Services, Yahaya Yunusa, charged the state and Ogijo Community to provide effective management of the facility in a manner that will provide the required healthcare services to the people.
“Sustainability should be paramount in the management system to ensure that the facility serves the purpose for which it is meant.”
The facility was the second of its type donated by SNEPCo in recent times.
The company had recently rehabilitated and equipped the Casualty and Trauma sections of the General Hospital Odan, Marina in Lagos State with state-of-the-art medical emergency equipment, and also donated fully equipped custom-made ambulances for easy access different parts of the state.
Shell Employees Launch N82m Free Feeding Programme
Employees of Shell companies in Nigeria have launched free feeding programme in COVID-19 isolation centres in seven states under the Shell Employee Care Programme, the General Manager External Relations of Shell Nigeria, IgoWeli, said in a statement issued on Sunday.
“The programme has kicked off in Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, Lagos, Ogun and Rivers States and it is a further demonstration of care to the people following the numerous intervention programmes by Shell companies in Nigeria particularly in support of government at all levels in the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic,” Weli said.
The feeding programme, according to Weli, was being funded from personal donations by staff and contractors of the Anglo-Dutch integrated energy giant, the total amount of which was matched by the companies to make up the N82.6million for the programme.
The programme delivery strategy involves a collaboration with the state governments, non-government organisations and certified caterers to provide freshly cooked meals daily to patients and healthcare workers at the isolation centres.
Head of Clinical Services at the Bayelsa State Isolation Centre in Yenagoa, Dr James Omietimi, who oversees the distribution of the meals said, “I eat the lunch provided and the nutritional value is good because of the variety. I can tell you it’s tasty and meals have been coming in daily.”
So far, this intervention has provided over 31,000 meals to the isolation centres with plans to scale up to 54,000.
Shell companies in Nigeria had earlier donated ambulances, testing machines and kits, medical consumables and personal protection equipment to Abia, Bayelsa, Delta, Imo, Lagos, Ogun, Oyo and Rivers states to help in the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2012 and 2018, staff and contractors of Shell companies in Nigeria had also made personal cash donation to provide succor to victims impacted by the unprecedented flood and Internally Displaced Persons humanitarian crises in the Niger Delta, Kogi and Anambra States, and North East of Nigeria, as part of the Shell Employees Care scheme.
Shell companies in Nigeria comprise The Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC); Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo); and Shell Nigeria Gas.
As Nigeria Turns 60, Today…
Today, Nigeria clocks 60 years of political independence. It is a major milestone considering the fact that many countries that gained independence from the colonial masters along with Nigeria have since disintegrated. It is not out of place, therefore, if Nigerians across the country as well as those in the Diaspora roll out the drums to celebrate the country’s Diamond Jubilee anniversary with the characteristic pomp and pageantry.
For us in The Tide, 60 years of political independence is, no doubt, a great national achievement. With a sense of nostalgia, we recall that it was on this day in 1960 that the country’s Green and White flag was first hoisted at the historic event marked at the then Race Course, now Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos to usher in the new independent nation following the lowering of the Union Jack flag of the United Kingdom.
This historical event marked an eventual end to British colonial rule to the ecstasy of the founding fathers of the new nation.
The Independence Day Speech made by the then Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, who received the constitutional instruments marking Nigeria’s political independence as a sovereign nation from Her Royal Highness, the Princess Alexandra of Kent, on behalf of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, was full of optimisms and captured the mood of the people on October 1, 1960.
Effusive in his declaration, the new Prime Minister, in his Independence Day Speech, said, “At last, our great day has arrived”.
