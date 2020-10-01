Politics
Bayelsa By-Elections: Ex-Agitators Back Dickson’s Senatorial Ambition
Members of the ex-agitators Forum of the Presidential Amnesty Programme Phase II have declared support for the senatorial ambition of former governor of Bayelsa State and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Seriake Dickson, to represent Bayelsa West Senatorial District.
Chairman of the forum, made up of about 6,166 former militants of the Niger Delta, Mr Aso Tambou, made the declaration while speaking yesterday with journalists at Toru-Orua in Sagbama Local Government Area.
According to him, the ex-agitators, who were granted amnesty by the administration of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, decided to back Dickson “because of his antecedents as a strong and committed believer in the Ijaw cause.”
Tambou called on all ex-creek warlords and the youths of Bayelsa West and Bayelsa Central, where the senatorial by-elections would hold on October 31, to work towards the conduct of peaceful, credible, free and fair poll.
He said, “We are supporting Chief Dickson because he believes in the defence of the Ijaw interest. He is a nationalist who is keen on protecting the Ijaw interest. He is one person that is committed to the desire to move the Ijaw nation forward.”
Politics
2023: Chidoka Denies Presidential Bid With Tambuwal
Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka has said that a poster, circulating on social media, purporting that he would run for the vice presidential position with Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal as his presidential candidate, is false.
Chidoka dissociated himself from the posters, saying that he neither authorised anyone to produce them on his behalf, nor was he involved.
In a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Ikechukwu Okafor, Chidoka said: “I did not produce any poster nor did I authorise anyone or group to produce any on my behalf.”
“I did not directly or indirectly authorise anybody or group of persons to produce or circulate any posters for any campaign,” he said.
Chidoka is the Special Adviser on Strategy and External Engagements to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP),Prince Uche Secondus.
Politics
Independence Day: PDP Govs’ Forum Seeks National Dialogue
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has insisted that a national dialogue is needed as the way forward for the country.
The Forum stated that a national dialogue has become imperative for the various interest groups and leaders in Nigeria to brainstorm and chart a new course for the benefit of all.
The PDP Governors, in an Independence Day message to Nigerians by its Chairman, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, yesterday, said the country cannot continue to remain helpless in the face of the challenges confronting citizens.
The opposition governors cautioned that the worsening social economic challenges in the country must not be allowed to destroy the country.
“We cannot continue to plead indifference or remain helpless in the face of the challenges confronting us as a people. Nigeria is our common heritage. We must not allow the worsening social contradictions to destroy our country.
“At 60, we have indeed come of age. And we are optimistic that the nation can be rescued from the current slide. Given the evident social discontent within the polity, there is a need for a national conversation on the way forward for our beloved but beleaguered nation.
“In this conversation, modernisation of our economy to meet the challenges of technology, innovation is of crucial importance.
“It is through such a national conversation or dialogue that we can find realistic and acceptable solutions to the problems that have continued to pose a threat to peaceful coexistence and national unity.
“We need a national dialogue among the various groups and leaders in Nigeria to discuss and further agree on how to continue to make Nigeria a better place for all,” the Forum said.
The opposition governors, while expressing appreciation to the National Assembly for the various alterations of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) so as to strengthen the country’s democracy, noted that ‘given the magnitude of the problems in our polity today, the efforts of the National Assembly, should be enriched by the participation of relevant stakeholders.”
They paid tribute to the Nigerian founding fathers for their immeasurable contribution to the country’s Independence.
“Through the collective efforts and struggles of our founding fathers, the indomitable Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the ebullient Sir Ahmadu Bello, the graceful Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, and the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and their other notable compatriots, Nigeria achieved Independence from British colonial domination.
“On this special occasion of the nation`s Diamond jubilee, we acknowledge the sacrifices of these founding leaders who gave us a hope for the future; a future that we could be proud of,” the governors stated.
Politics
Miniko Writes Akeredolu Declares Stand On Preferred Candidate
Former Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko has declared that he would not support either the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship election, despite pressures from both parties.
He says he remains committed to the course of the state deputy governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi, who is the governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).
Mimiko, who wrote an open letter to Akeredolu, the APC governorship candidate, said he would not change his stand on the choice of his preferred candidate, despite his friendship with him (Akeredolu).
According to the letter obtained by The Tide source which could not be verified from the former governor, Mimiko chastised Akeredolu’s government for hiking the tuition of tertiary institutions in the state and for abolishing some of the programmes he initiated while in the saddle of governance.
The letter reads in part: “I have got to discuss certain issues with you, absolutely relating to your struggle to go for a second term as governor of Ondo State, the withdrawal of my earlier intention to support you and your very slim chances of winning the forthcoming governorship election in the state come October 10, this year.
“Please, note that this letter would not have been necessary if you have been picking up my calls. Well, I am really not worried about that because to become a governor is not easy at all.
“Now, as you already know, I am not supporting you this time. I am supporting my party, the Zenith Labour Party, and its candidate, Mr Alfred Agboola Ajayi, who also, by God’s exceeding gracious mercies, doubles as your deputy”.
