Sports: Still A Long Way To Greatness

Sports has become more than a recreational and entertainment activity across the world. It has indeed, transformed into a powerful tool for most countries to forge and achieve many national goals, be it political, economic, social or national integration.

Nigeria by all standard, ought to be one of the best sporting nations of the world considering the physiological endowment of her people, the large human capital and apparent abundance of internationally acclaimed administrators and economic opportunities at her disposal.

However, despite the front-row standing of sports in the reckoning of most Nigerians and the fact that it has, over the years acted as one of the strongest unifying factors obtainable in the country, the sector seems not to have made the level of progress expected of it.

In fact, sports, generally, has flattered to deceive more often than not and at the best of times flourished in sparks and sports.

Sixty years down the line, sports in the country can hardly be classified neither as a massive success nor a monumental failure.

Most stakeholders are of the opinion that the country, as the self acclaimed giant of Africa, should have by now became the beacon and leading sporting nation in the continent, as well as a serious contender for laurels at every international meet.

Unfortunately, despite taking part in the Olympic Games since 1952, eight years before independence and having been part of the world’s greatest sports rendezvous 17 times, the country can only boast of a mere 25 medals, three gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze medals, a haul some smaller and less endowed countries have been harvesting in one or two outings.

The record and the country’s inability to have made it beyond the Second Round of the FIFA World Cup underlines her failure to harness the enormous human capital to compete successfully among the comity of nations.

As the country marks her 60 years of independence and reminisces over her tortuous journey since 1960, it is pertinent to note that though she has not lived up to her potentials yet in sports, the sector still remains one of the country‘s most potent agents of unity, a serious diplomatic tool and an elixir for the citizenry in their daily efforts to escape the trauma and challenges of life.

In the Dream Team to the Atlanta ’96 Olympic Games, the Golden Eaglets, Police Woman Chioma Ajunwa, Emmanuel Ifeajuna, who while still a student gave Nigeria her first Commonwealth. Games medal in high jump in 1954, Hogan ‘Kid’ Bassey, who emerged World Featherweight Boxing Champion in 1957, Dick Tiger Ihetu, who won the middle Weight title and later moved up to become the World Light Heavyweight Champion, as well as Michael Okpala (Power Mike), Nigeria has had some athletes and teams, who had at different times ruled the world.

Also, the country, in late Orok Oyo, Habu Gumel, Amos Adamu, Sani Ndanusa, Violet Nwajei-Odogwu, Awoture Eleaye, Late Abraham Ordia, Late Patrick Okpomo, Solomon Ogba, Amaju Pinnick among others, has produced sports administrators that made international impact.

Apart from athletes and administrators that have impacted the world of sports in the past 60 years of nationhood, Nigeria has hosted key continental and global sports competitions. These include the All Africa Games which has been hosted twice in 1973 in Lagos and 2003 in Abuja, African Cup of Nations, twice, in 1980 and 2000, while the country has also played host to the African Women Nations Cup thrice, in 1998, 2002 and 2006.

Nigeria has also hosted FIFA World Cup events twice when in 1999 she staged the FIFA U-20 World Cup, popularly called Nigeria ‘ 99 and the FIFA U-17 World Cup 10 years later in 2009.

The period between the 1980s and 1990s could be referred to as the golden era for Nigeria. This was when the top 10 in sprints and middle distance races would not be mentioned in Africa and globally without at least three to four Nigerians being in the line up. It was also a time when the country broke its duck and won the African Cup of Nations for the first time, after hosting the Championship in 1980.

The era threw up iconic stars across different sporting fields such as Mary Onyali, Falilat Ogunkoya, Tina Iheagwam, Chioma Ajunwa, Chidi Imo, Innocent Egbunike, Yusuf Alli, Henry Amike, Adeniken Olapade, the Ezinwa brothers (Davinson and Osmond) Beatrice Utondu, Mary Tombiri, Oluchi Ogwo, Christy Opara-Thompson, Moses Ugbesien, Fatima Yusuf and Olusoji Fasugba.

Others include, Peter Konyegwachie, Ikpoto Eseme, Ironbar Bassey, Brown Ebewele, Gabriel Okon, Segun Toriola, Funke Oshonaike, Bose Kaffo, Hakeem Olajuwon, Atanda Musa, Nduka Odizor, David Imonite and a plethora of football stars.

In football, the country has made more in roads than others fields. After wining the African Cup of Nations in 1980, it qualified for the final of a FIFA world tournament for the first time in 1983 when the national U-20 team qualified for the Youth World Cup in Mexico.

The Flying Eagles beat Russia, drew with Holland and lost 0-3 to Brazil to fail to advance from the Group stage.

Two years later, Nigeria made it to the maiden FIFA U-17 Kodak tournament in China. The cadet team under the tutelage of coach Sebastian Brodericks Imasuen stunned the world as they stormed to the title in grand style.

