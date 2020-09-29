News
Rivers Unveils Guidelines For Schools’ Reopening …To Sanction Violators Of Covid-19 Protocols
The Rivers State Ministry of Education says schools in the state must adhere to all Covid-19 protocols to be able to operate, as schools resume next Monday.
The state Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, speaking during a meeting with Vice Chancellors of state-owned universities, and heads of polytechnics and colleges of education, in Port Harcourt, Monday, listed the conditions for the full reopening of schools.
Ebeku said, “You know that schools are to reopen with effect from Monday, 5th October. However, there are conditions you must comply with to ensure not only that we can reopen, but that we can remain open safely.”
He said all schools billed to reopen on October 5, must ensure the installation and availability of hand washing facilities around the campuses, adding that all persons entering the school environment must be subjected to temperature checks.
The education commissioner emphasized the need for schools to ensure that there was only one entry point into the campuses, and must also enforce and adhere to physical and social distancing.
He noted that schools must provide a temporary holding centre for people who show symptoms of Covid-19, directing that where practicable, schools should adopt embedded learning approach in instructing students.
Speaking further, Ebeku advocated for thorough sensitization of students and tutors on the need to adhere to all Covid-19 protocols.
He said, ‘You need to consider holding classes in two or more sessions to reduce crowd. You need to ban social and sporting activities on campus. Overall, avoid crowding and overcrowding on the campus.”
He also charged the schools’ heads with the duty to ensure that there were no cases of spike or infection in their various institutions of learning, urging them to enact a rule to sanction any staff or student who flouts the Covid-19 protocols.
In a separate meeting, Monday, the Rivers State Ministry of Education revealed that the private schools which violate the Covid-19 protocols may lose their approval.
Addressing stakeholders in the education sector, who attended the meeting, Ebeku disclosed the adoption of two sessions – morning and afternoon – as a veritable measure to avoid over-crowding in schools with large populations.
He clarified that schools would reopen on October 5 for third-term 2019/2020 academic session for six weeks, for students in JSS1, JSS2, SS1 and SS2 while first-term 2020/2021 session would commence on November 16, 2020.
The commissioner further said: “Schools must consider allowing few students on campus at a time, and all schools must ensure physical and social distancing at all times. Make-up classes can be scheduled on Saturdays, although it is not compulsory.”
Ebeku added, “If a school is capable, it should adopt blended learning approach. All staff and students must continually be educated on the need to comply with all Covid-19 Protocols.”
He added, “All students must come to school wearing their facemasks or no entry. As part of measures to check over-crowding in schools, all schools should adopt two sessions, except where the population of the school is so small as to make possible for only morning session to hold”.
The stakeholders’ meeting of secondary schools was attended by members of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS); All Confederation of Principals of Public Schools (ANCOPPS); officials of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board (RSSSB), Parents/Teachers Association (PTA) and other critical stakeholders in the education sector.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Wike Advocates New Re venue Sharing Formula To Favour States
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has advocated a new revenue sharing formula that will make the states get more money for development.
Wike made the suggestion when he received a delegation of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission on a courtesy visit at Government House, Port Harcourt, Tuesday.
The governor pointed out that the states bear more development burden and would require more money to cater to the needs of the people.
“There cannot be a Federal Government without the states. So, we advocate a new revenue formula that should take more revenue out of the Federal Government and given to the states.
“This is because the burden is more on the states than the Federal Government. So, the states should have more revenue to cater for the people,” he said.
The governor described as unfortunate comments by the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri over ownership of Soku Oil Well.
Wike said Soku Oil Well belongs to Rivers State, and urged the commission to continue to ensure the payment of the accruing revenue to the state.
“It is unfortunate that the Bayelsa State governor told you when you visited him that you should not pay us revenue from Soku Oil Well.
“The matter was at the Supreme Court when the National Boundary Commission admitted that they made an error in their 11th edition publication by situating Soku Oil Well in Bayelsa State.
“They were therefore, directed to correct the error in their 12th edition publication. When they also failed to effect the correction, we had to go back to the Federal High Court. The court, in its wisdom directed that all revenue accruing from Soku Oil Well should be paid to Rivers State.
“That is the position. For Bayelsa State governor to come up to say that you should not pay us our money is unfortunate.
“If they have filed a matter at the Supreme Court, it is not an injunction to stop the implementation of the subsisting judgement”, he stated.
The governor commended the commission for taking the bold step to correct fraudulent practices adopted by some states in order to gain financial advantage.
He assured that the State would continue to interface with the commission to make their work easy.
Wike reiterated his determination to deploy all resources received for the development of the state.
Leader of the delegation, Alhaji Mohammed Kabiru Usman said they were on an advocacy and sensitisation tour to the state.
He said their 2018 verification exercise was characterised by fraud because some data supplied by some states were very spurious.
According to him, such over inflated figures were to make those states get money that they do not deserve and deny others.
Usman said the visit would afford them the time to sensitise the relevant financial officers in the state on the importance of providing correct data to the commission.
FG Launches Digital Nigeria Portal, Mobile App
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, on Monday, launched the Digital Nigeria Portal and Mobile App, in furtherance of the Digital Nigeria Programme, kicked off by President Muhammadu Buhari, on March 19, 2020.
This was disclosed by the minister’s spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman, who stated that the portal is part of the Federal Government’s initiatives to empower innovators and entrepreneurs with requisite skills to thrive in the emerging digital economy.
The Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, in delivering this key mandate, is in partnership with global institutions, including the African Development Bank (AFDB), Microsoft, to enable Nigerians acquire cutting edge digital skills within the comfort of their homes.
36 States Drag FG To Supreme Court Over Executive Order
Governments of 36 states of the federation have dragged the Federal Government to the Supreme Court, challenging the Presidential Executive Order Number 10 of 2020 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on the funding of the courts.
In the suit, the states argued that the president, by virtue of the Executive Order signed on May 20, had pushed the Federal Government’s responsibility of funding both capital and recurrent expenditures of state High Courts, Sharia Court of Appeals and Customary Courts of Appeal to state governments.
They also prayed the court to hold that the Executive Order 10 was issued in clear violation of Sections 6 and 8(3) of the 1999 Constitution which placed the responsibility of funding the listed courts on the shoulders of the Federal Government.
The 36 states, who filed the action through their respective attorneys general, also sought an order of the Supreme Court to quash the Executive Order for being unconstitutional.
The states further pressed for an order of the apex court to direct the Federal Government to make a refund to them for funding these projects.
The suit was filed on their behalf by a consortium of nine Senior Advocates of Nigeria, led by former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Augustine Alegeh (SAN).
It listed the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN) as the sole defendant.
