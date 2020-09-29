Rivers Unveils Guidelines For Schools’ Reopening …To Sanction Violators Of Covid-19 Protocols

The Rivers State Ministry of Education says schools in the state must adhere to all Covid-19 protocols to be able to operate, as schools resume next Monday.

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, speaking during a meeting with Vice Chancellors of state-owned universities, and heads of polytechnics and colleges of education, in Port Harcourt, Monday, listed the conditions for the full reopening of schools.

Ebeku said, “You know that schools are to reopen with effect from Monday, 5th October. However, there are conditions you must comply with to ensure not only that we can reopen, but that we can remain open safely.”

He said all schools billed to reopen on October 5, must ensure the installation and availability of hand washing facilities around the campuses, adding that all persons entering the school environment must be subjected to temperature checks.

The education commissioner emphasized the need for schools to ensure that there was only one entry point into the campuses, and must also enforce and adhere to physical and social distancing.

He noted that schools must provide a temporary holding centre for people who show symptoms of Covid-19, directing that where practicable, schools should adopt embedded learning approach in instructing students.

Speaking further, Ebeku advocated for thorough sensitization of students and tutors on the need to adhere to all Covid-19 protocols.

He said, ‘You need to consider holding classes in two or more sessions to reduce crowd. You need to ban social and sporting activities on campus. Overall, avoid crowding and overcrowding on the campus.”

He also charged the schools’ heads with the duty to ensure that there were no cases of spike or infection in their various institutions of learning, urging them to enact a rule to sanction any staff or student who flouts the Covid-19 protocols.

In a separate meeting, Monday, the Rivers State Ministry of Education revealed that the private schools which violate the Covid-19 protocols may lose their approval.

Addressing stakeholders in the education sector, who attended the meeting, Ebeku disclosed the adoption of two sessions – morning and afternoon – as a veritable measure to avoid over-crowding in schools with large populations.

He clarified that schools would reopen on October 5 for third-term 2019/2020 academic session for six weeks, for students in JSS1, JSS2, SS1 and SS2 while first-term 2020/2021 session would commence on November 16, 2020.

The commissioner further said: “Schools must consider allowing few students on campus at a time, and all schools must ensure physical and social distancing at all times. Make-up classes can be scheduled on Saturdays, although it is not compulsory.”

Ebeku added, “If a school is capable, it should adopt blended learning approach. All staff and students must continually be educated on the need to comply with all Covid-19 Protocols.”

He added, “All students must come to school wearing their facemasks or no entry. As part of measures to check over-crowding in schools, all schools should adopt two sessions, except where the population of the school is so small as to make possible for only morning session to hold”.

The stakeholders’ meeting of secondary schools was attended by members of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS); All Confederation of Principals of Public Schools (ANCOPPS); officials of State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Rivers State Senior Secondary Schools Board (RSSSB), Parents/Teachers Association (PTA) and other critical stakeholders in the education sector.

By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana